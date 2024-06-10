Will Power returns to victory lane after two years

After two years and four days Will Power is an IndyCar race winner once again.

Will Power
Will Power

Will Power had to wait two years and four days between his last win and his win last night at Road America. But finally, the two-time IndyCar Champion returned to victory lane once again.

Power admitted that last year was extremely tough for him due to events in his personal life but now that his focus is fully back on racing, he reflected on how special this race win is to him and his family:

“This is massively special; we have worked so hard to get wins and I worked so hard in the off-season. Last year was very stressful, I had half a mind at home and half a mind at the track, so it was hard to perform at a high level then.

“I am a very, very happy man. Very, very happy. That was very well deserved for the whole team, we worked so hard for that.”

Power also admitted that he had once believed that he may never return to Victory Lane as his winless drought kept extending. But he believes that the difficulty to win in IndyCar shows how tough the Championship is and makes each win even better:

“You do start to think that. But I know we have the pace; at Long Beach, we were really quick we just had yellows falling at weird times and plenty of second places. But that just shows what this series is, it is no joke. It is incredibly hard to win, and you have to work hard and do a perfect job otherwise you are not going to win.”

The 43-year-old ended his post race interview in Victory Lane by stating just how lucky he is at the moment when asked about his new found happiness:

“I just know how lucky I am. I am lucky to drive for Penske, I am lucky that my wife got through all of that last year, I’ve got a great family, I am lucky man, I am lucky to do this. Anybody that complains when we have got a job like this needs a kick in the backside.”

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
News
13m ago
Kyle Larson wins at home at Sonoma Raceway
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson
MotoGP
News
30m ago
Rivola ‘happiest person’ if Maverick Vinales stays at Aprilia
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
IndyCar
News
34m ago
Will Power returns to victory lane after two years
Will Power
Will Power
F1
News
42m ago
True extent of Charles Leclerc’s engine woes revealed amid Ferrari disaster
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
IndyCar
Results
59m ago
2024 IndyCar standings after the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
Will Power
Will Power

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton “can't wait” to see Marc Marquez on factory Ducati
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell reflects on Lewis Hamilton duel: “When you're racing one of the greats..”
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
Le Mans
News
1h ago
Le Mans: Kevin Estre: #6 Porsche “ran like a dream from the first lap” of test
Kevin Estre
Kevin Estre
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull says Sergio Perez needs to rally from “horrible” Canada weekend
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…