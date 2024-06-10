Will Power returns to victory lane after two years

Will Power had to wait two years and four days between his last win and his win last night at Road America. But finally, the two-time IndyCar Champion returned to victory lane once again.

Power admitted that last year was extremely tough for him due to events in his personal life but now that his focus is fully back on racing, he reflected on how special this race win is to him and his family:

“This is massively special; we have worked so hard to get wins and I worked so hard in the off-season. Last year was very stressful, I had half a mind at home and half a mind at the track, so it was hard to perform at a high level then.

“I am a very, very happy man. Very, very happy. That was very well deserved for the whole team, we worked so hard for that.”

Power also admitted that he had once believed that he may never return to Victory Lane as his winless drought kept extending. But he believes that the difficulty to win in IndyCar shows how tough the Championship is and makes each win even better:

“You do start to think that. But I know we have the pace; at Long Beach, we were really quick we just had yellows falling at weird times and plenty of second places. But that just shows what this series is, it is no joke. It is incredibly hard to win, and you have to work hard and do a perfect job otherwise you are not going to win.”

The 43-year-old ended his post race interview in Victory Lane by stating just how lucky he is at the moment when asked about his new found happiness:

“I just know how lucky I am. I am lucky to drive for Penske, I am lucky that my wife got through all of that last year, I’ve got a great family, I am lucky man, I am lucky to do this. Anybody that complains when we have got a job like this needs a kick in the backside.”