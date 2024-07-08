"This was a proper win!" - Pato O'Ward on returning to Victory Lane

Pato O’Ward returns to Victory Lane for the first proper time this season, after inheriting a win at the opening round of the season. The Mexican driver took on Alex Palou and used all he had in his Arrow McLaren to beat the Championship leader.

After the race, O’Ward was relieved to finally find his way back to the top step of the podium after such a long time away:

“That was a hard-fought race. We were really strong on the reds, but Palou was really strong on the blacks. I had to stay at bay in the first stint, then come in the pits for the reds and try to close the gap. Then I had to get passed him in the pits or on track.

“Great job by the team, it has been a while. I know we won Saint Pete, but this was a proper win we earned this one this weekend.”

O’Ward continued to explain just how early on in the weekend he knew that he could fight for victory after figuring out his #5 Arrow McLaren:

“I felt very comfortable with the car from the second Practice going into Qualifying we executed, and I knew I had a really strong car for the race. Hats off to Arrow McLaren, they gave me a rocket.”