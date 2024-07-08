2024 IndyCar standings after the Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio

Despite finishing in second place Alex Palou is still in control of the NTT IndyCar Championship.

Mid-Ohio
Mid-Ohio
2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda329 
2Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet281-48
3Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet259-70
4Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda258-71
5Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda249-80
6Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda234-95
7Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet226-103
8Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet224-105
9Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda192-137
10Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet186-143
11Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda182-147
12Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda180-149
13Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet174-155
14Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet151-178
15Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda142-187
16Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda139-190
17Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda128-201
18Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpemter RacingChevrolet125-204
19Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet104-225
20Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda103-226
21Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda97-232
22Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet94-235
23Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet92-237
24Theo PourchaireFRAArrow McLarenChevrolet75-254
25Jack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda75-254
26Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda46-283
27Nolan SiegelUSADale Coyne RacingHonda45-284
28Callum IlottGBRArrow McLarenChevrolet39-290
29David MalukasUSAMeyer Shank RacingHonda32-297
30Luca GhiottoITADale Coyne RacingHonda27-302
31Helio CastronevesBRAMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-AgajanianHonda26-303
32Conor DalyUSADRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet21-308
33Kyle LarsonUSAArrow McLaren/Rick HendrickChevrolet21-308
34Takuma SatoJPNRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda19-310
35Toby SoweryGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda17-312
36Ed CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet14-315
37Tristan VautierFRADale Coyne RacingHonda12-317
38Colin BraunUSADale Coyne RacingHonda10-319
39Ryan Hunter-ReayUSADRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet6-323
40Katherine LeggeGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda5-324
41Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti Herta with Marco and Curb-AgajanianHonda5-324

In last night’s Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio it was Pato O’Ward who snatched victory away from Alex Palou. However, when you look at the NTT IndyCar standings it is still Palou who is in control of the Championship.

Will Power is still second in the Championship, ahead of last night's winner O’Ward who is now third in the standings. Rounding out the top five is Scott Dixon and Colton Herta who are fourth and fifth.

In sixth place is Kyle Kirkwood and is closely followed by the #7 car of Alexander Rossi who is seventh overall in the Championship.

Rounding out the top ten is Scott McLaughlin in eighth, Felix Rosenqvist in ninth and Josef Newgarden in tenth.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5m ago
Third in championship “good target” for “8 out of 10” Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, 2024 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
Feature
10m ago
McLaren are not ready for F1 title fight as they throw away British GP 1-2
Third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
17m ago
“The guys ahead are in a league of their own” - Brad Binder demands more from KTM
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
F1
News
28m ago
Brad Pitt ‘post-race interview’ spotted in background amid Lando Norris despair
Brad Pitt (USA) Actor with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Qualifying
Brad Pitt (USA) Actor with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
47m ago
Ducati warned that “two less” bikes next year will allow “a more even fight”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia

Latest News

IndyCar
News
1h ago
"This was a proper win!" - Pato O'Ward on returning to Victory Lane
Pato O'Ward
Pato O'Ward
IndyCar
Results
1h ago
2024 IndyCar standings after the Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio
Mid-Ohio
Mid-Ohio
NASCAR
News
1h ago
Alex Bowman reacts to his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series
Alex Bowman
Alex Bowman
F1
News
1h ago
Liam Lawson’s Red Bull ‘audition’ downplayed as pressure ramps up on Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez & Liam Lawson
Sergio Perez & Liam Lawson