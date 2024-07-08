2024 IndyCar standings after the Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio
Despite finishing in second place Alex Palou is still in control of the NTT IndyCar Championship.
2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|329
|2
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|281
|-48
|3
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|259
|-70
|4
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|258
|-71
|5
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|249
|-80
|6
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|234
|-95
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|226
|-103
|8
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|224
|-105
|9
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|192
|-137
|10
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|186
|-143
|11
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|182
|-147
|12
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|180
|-149
|13
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|174
|-155
|14
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|151
|-178
|15
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|142
|-187
|16
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|139
|-190
|17
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|128
|-201
|18
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpemter Racing
|Chevrolet
|125
|-204
|19
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|104
|-225
|20
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|103
|-226
|21
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|97
|-232
|22
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|94
|-235
|23
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|92
|-237
|24
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|75
|-254
|25
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|75
|-254
|26
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|46
|-283
|27
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|45
|-284
|28
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|39
|-290
|29
|David Malukas
|USA
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|32
|-297
|30
|Luca Ghiotto
|ITA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|27
|-302
|31
|Helio Castroneves
|BRA
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|26
|-303
|32
|Conor Daly
|USA
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|-308
|33
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|21
|-308
|34
|Takuma Sato
|JPN
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|19
|-310
|35
|Toby Sowery
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|17
|-312
|36
|Ed Carpenter
|USA
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|-315
|37
|Tristan Vautier
|FRA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|12
|-317
|38
|Colin Braun
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|10
|-319
|39
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|USA
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|-323
|40
|Katherine Legge
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|5
|-324
|41
|Marco Andretti
|USA
|Andretti Herta with Marco and Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|5
|-324
In last night’s Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio it was Pato O’Ward who snatched victory away from Alex Palou. However, when you look at the NTT IndyCar standings it is still Palou who is in control of the Championship.
Will Power is still second in the Championship, ahead of last night's winner O’Ward who is now third in the standings. Rounding out the top five is Scott Dixon and Colton Herta who are fourth and fifth.
In sixth place is Kyle Kirkwood and is closely followed by the #7 car of Alexander Rossi who is seventh overall in the Championship.
Rounding out the top ten is Scott McLaughlin in eighth, Felix Rosenqvist in ninth and Josef Newgarden in tenth.