2024 IndyCar standings after the Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio

2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 329 2 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 281 -48 3 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 259 -70 4 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 258 -71 5 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 249 -80 6 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 234 -95 7 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 226 -103 8 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 224 -105 9 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 192 -137 10 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 186 -143 11 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 182 -147 12 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 180 -149 13 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 174 -155 14 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 151 -178 15 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 142 -187 16 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 139 -190 17 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 128 -201 18 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpemter Racing Chevrolet 125 -204 19 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 104 -225 20 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 103 -226 21 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 97 -232 22 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 94 -235 23 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 92 -237 24 Theo Pourchaire FRA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 75 -254 25 Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 75 -254 26 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda 46 -283 27 Nolan Siegel USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 45 -284 28 Callum Ilott GBR Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 39 -290 29 David Malukas USA Meyer Shank Racing Honda 32 -297 30 Luca Ghiotto ITA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 27 -302 31 Helio Castroneves BRA Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Honda 26 -303 32 Conor Daly USA DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 -308 33 Kyle Larson USA Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 21 -308 34 Takuma Sato JPN Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 19 -310 35 Toby Sowery GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 17 -312 36 Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 14 -315 37 Tristan Vautier FRA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 12 -317 38 Colin Braun USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10 -319 39 Ryan Hunter-Reay USA DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 -323 40 Katherine Legge GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 5 -324 41 Marco Andretti USA Andretti Herta with Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda 5 -324

In last night’s Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio it was Pato O’Ward who snatched victory away from Alex Palou. However, when you look at the NTT IndyCar standings it is still Palou who is in control of the Championship.

Will Power is still second in the Championship, ahead of last night's winner O’Ward who is now third in the standings. Rounding out the top five is Scott Dixon and Colton Herta who are fourth and fifth.

In sixth place is Kyle Kirkwood and is closely followed by the #7 car of Alexander Rossi who is seventh overall in the Championship.

Rounding out the top ten is Scott McLaughlin in eighth, Felix Rosenqvist in ninth and Josef Newgarden in tenth.