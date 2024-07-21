Colton Herta takes his first win of the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series

IndyCar head north of the border this weekend into Canada for the Toronto Grand Prix. This was the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, Colton Herta started this Grand Prix from pole as he was on the hunt to get his Championship challenge back on track.

On the opening lap of the race, Christian Rasmussen crashed out of the race in a collision with Santino Ferrucci and Linus Lundqvist. It was not until the ninth lap of the race that the caution flags were taken away and the green flags were shown once again. But Rasmussen and Agustin Canapino would play no further part in the race.

Colton Herta led from the start of the race and kept the lead from the restart. The field began filtering through pit lane from lap 26. But it was not until lap 35 that the leaders made their way into pit lane. Herta came back out on track in second place, behind Scott Dixon who did not pit until lap 38.

After Dixon pit Herta took back the lead and Dixon made his way into sixth, a significant gain from where he started in 15th place. The Andretti Global Racing Team continued to lead the race with Herta in first place and Kyle Kirkwood in second.

The second set of pit stops saw Herta and Kirkwood continue to dominate the streets of Toronto. However, it was still Dixon who was making big moves. Dixon pitted from sixth place and made his way up into the podium place of third.

With only 15 laps to go a caution flag was shown in Toronto again. These yellow flags were bad news for Herta and Kirkwood as they were pulling away from a guaranteed 1-2 finish. On the restart from the caution flags a massive crash occurred and the red flag was thrown. The drivers involved were Santino Ferrucci, Pato O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Theo Pourchaire and Nolan Siegel.

After a lengthy delay to clean up after the accident, the race got back underway but under safety car conditions. With 10 laps to go the race got green flagged once again and Herta got the jump on the field yet again. Only a matter of corners later the caution flags came back out after Scott McLaughlin put his car into the barrier and could not get it restarted after contact with his team-mate Will Power.

With five laps to go the race was back on with Herta still in the lead, which the American led until he crossed the finish line to take his first win of the season. Kirkwood finished in second, Dixon in third, Alex Palou in fourth and Marcus Armstrong rounded out the top five in fifth.

Rounding out the top ten was David Malukas in sixth, Christian Lundgaard in seventh, Rinus Veekay in eighth, Romain Grosjean in ninth and Graham Rahal in tenth.