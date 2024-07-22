"I wish we did not have this long break now " - Colton Herta left full of confidence after Toronto win

After a long 41-race wait Colton Herta returned to the top step of an NTT IndyCar Series podium. The 24-year-olds last race win came in 2022 at the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

All weekend long Herta had been the dominant driver in the Championship topping every Practice session and qualifying on pole position for the Toronto Grand Prix. After the race, Herta was clearly satisfied with how the race weekend had gone:

“We have been knocking on the door of a win for so long, 41 starts without a win is a long time. It has been disappointing for us, we are a team with an owner who demands perfection and results.

“Man, I am so happy, this Gainbridge Honda was so fast, and finally we got a win after such a long time it feels so good. I wish we did not have this long break now I want to go right back in and win another one.”

The race featured many restarts, including a red flag restart, Herta was asked how he handled all the restarts and managed to keep the lead from every restart:

“I struggled a little bit, this place and any of that have concrete the tyres just feel like you are on ice when you hit that. For us the car was great on everything, it was great on red tyres and black tyres, great on restarts, long runs, and saving fuel, whatever I needed to do it let me do.”

IndyCar now do not race until the 17th of August Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway Madison, Illinois.