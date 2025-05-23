How much money does the Indy 500 winner earn?
The Indy 500 winner's earnings, a list of every purse ever, who pays the money, do drivers make a profit?
How much money does the Indy 500 winner earn, where does the money come from, and how much is up for grabs this weekend? We’ve got all those answers here.
The 109th running of the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is on Sunday.
It is one of the standout dates on the motorsport calendar and appropriately comes with a hefty fee for the winning driver.
How much money did last year’s Indy 500 winner earn?
Josef Newgarden won the race in 2024, his second victory in succession.
He pocketed $4.288m (an all-time record high). He got a $440,000 rollover bonus from BorgWarner for his second win in a row.
The overall purse for the drivers was $18.456m.
Is the money for the Indy 500 winner increasing?
Newgarden also won in 2023, when he took home $3.666m.
That means, a year later in 2024, his winning drive was worth 17% more.
How much money will the 2025 Indy 500 winner earn?
The purse is not confirmed until after the race. It comes from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Newgarden is aiming to become the first driver to win three in a row but his mission has been made much harder because he starts at the back of the 33-car field, as a part of Team Penske’s punishment for failing a technical inspection in qualifying.
How is the purse divided up? Does every Indy 500 driver earn money?
The purse is not split equally. The pole-sitter takes home a big chunk, then drivers profit by how many laps they lead.
Since 1924, every driver in the Indy 500 has taken home some money.
However, drivers don’t always make a profit from entering.
It can cost $1m for a driver to enter with a big team, or $2m for a less established team. That is often more than whatever fee they win back.
Conor Daly told the Indy Star in 2018 that he needed a top five finish to actually profit from entering.
Who is paying the prize money for the Indy 500?
Sponsors, sanctioning bodies and TV broadcasters contribute to the purse.
It has grown to record highs in the past few years. It was $16m in 2022, then $17.0215m in 2023, and $18.456m in 2024.
List of every Indy 500 purse, and every winners' earnings
|Year
|Total Purse
|Winner
|Earnings
|1911
|$27,550
|Ray Harroun
|$14,250
|1912
|52,225
|Joe Dawson
|20,000
|1913
|55,875
|Jules Goux
|20,000
|1914
|51,675
|Rene Thomas
|20,000
|1915
|51,200
|Ralph DePalma
|20,000
|1916
|31,350
|Dario Resta
|12,000
|1919
|55,275
|Howdy Wilcox
|20,000
|1920
|93,550
|Gaston Chevrolet
|21,400
|1921
|86,850
|Tommy Milton
|26,400
|1922
|70,575
|Jimmy Murphy
|26,200
|1923
|83,425
|Tommy Milton
|28,500
|1924
|86,850
|L.L. Corum/Joe Boyer
|20,050
|1925
|87,750
|Peter DePaolo
|28,800
|1926
|88,100
|Frank Lockhart
|35,600
|1927
|89,850
|George Souders
|30,625
|1928
|90,750
|Louis Meyer
|28,250
|1929
|95,150
|Ray Keech
|31,950
|1930
|96,250
|Billy Arnold
|36,900
|1931
|81,800
|Louis Schneider
|29,500
|1932
|93,900
|Fred Frame
|31,050
|1933
|54,450
|Louis Meyer
|18,000
|1934
|83,775
|Bill Cummings
|29,725
|1935
|78,575
|Kelly Petillo
|30,600
|1936
|82,525
|Louis Meyer
|31,300
|1937
|92,135
|Wilbur Shaw
|35,075
|1938
|91,075
|Floyd Roberts
|32,075
|1939
|87,050
|Wilbur Shaw
|27,375
|1940
|85,525
|Wilbur Shaw
|30,725
|1941
|90,925
|Floyd Davis/Mauri Rose
|29,200
|1946
|115,450
|George Robson
|42,350
|1947
|137,425
|Mauri Rose
|33,425
|1948
|171,075
|Mauri Rose
|42,800
|1949
|179,050
|Bill Holland
|51,575
|1950
|201,035
|Johnnie Parsons
|57,458
|1951
|207,650
|Lee Wallard
|63,612
|1952
|230,100
|Troy Ruttman
|61,743
|1953
|246,300
|Bill Vukovich
|89,496
|1954
|269,375
|Bill Vukovich
|74,934
|1955
|270,400
|Bob Sweikert
|76,138
|1956
|282,052
|Pat Flaherty
|93,819
|1957
|300,252
|Sam Hanks
|103,844
|1958
|305,217
|Jimmy Bryan
|105,574
|1959
|338,100
|Rodger Ward
|106,850
|1960
|369,150
|Jim Rathmann
|110,000
|1961
|400,000
|A.J. Foyt
|117,975
|1962
|426,152
|Rodger Ward
|125,015
|1963
|494,030
|Parnelli Jones
|148,513
|1964
|506,575
|A.J. Foyt
|153,650
|1965
|628,399
|Jim Clark
|166,621
|1966
|691,808
|Graham Hill
|156,297
|1967
|734,834
|A.J. Foyt
|171,527
|1968
|712,269
|Bobby Unser
|175,139
|1969
|805,127
|Mario Andretti
|206,727
|1970
|1,000,002
|Al Unser
|271,697
|1971
|1,001,604
|Al Unser
|238,454
|1972
|1,011,845
|Mark Donohue
|218,767
|1973
|1,006,105
|Gordon Johncock
|236,022
|1974
|1,015,686
|Johnny Rutherford
|245,031
|1975
|1,001,321
|Bobby Unser
|214,031
|1976
|1,037,776
|Johnny Rutherford
|255,321
|1977
|1,116,807
|A.J. Foyt
|259,791
|1978
|1,145,225
|Al Unser
|290,363
|1979
|1,271,954
|Rick Mears
|270,401
|1980
|1,503,225
|Johnny Rutherford
|318,819
|1981
|1,605,375
|Bobby Unser
|299,124
|1982
|2,067,475
|Gordon Johncock
|290,609
|1983
|2,411,450
|Tom Sneva
|385,886
|1984
|2,795,899
|Rick Mears
|434,060
|1985
|3,271,025
|Danny Sullivan
|517,662
|1986
|4,001,450
|Bobby Rahal
|581,062
|1987
|4,490,375
|Al Unser
|526,762
|1988
|5,025,400
|Rick Mears
|809,853
|1989
|5,723,725
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|1,001,604
|1990
|6,325,803
|Arie Luyendyk
|1,090,940
|1991
|7,009,150
|Rick Mears
|1,219,704
|1992
|7,527,450
|Al Unser Jr.
|1,244,184
|1993
|7,681,300
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|1,155,304
|1994
|7,864,800
|Al Unser Jr.
|1,373,813
|1995
|8,063,550
|Jacques Villeneuve
|1,312,019
|1996
|8,114,600
|Buddy Lazier
|1,367,854
|1997
|8,612,450
|Arie Luyendyk
|1,568,150
|1998
|8,722,150
|Eddie Cheever Jr.
|1,433,000
|1999
|9,047,150
|Kenny Brack
|1,465,190
|2000
|9,476,505
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|1,235,690
|2001
|9,610,325
|Helio Castroneves
|1,270,475
|2002
|10,028,580
|Helio Castroneves
|1,606,215
|2003
|10,151,830
|Gil de Ferran
|1,353,265
|2004
|10,250,580
|Buddy Rice
|1,761,740
|2005
|10,304,815
|Dan Wheldon
|1,537,805
|2006
|10,518,565
|Sam Hornish Jr.
|1,744,855
|2007
|10,668,815
|Dario Franchitti
|1,645,233
|2008
|14,406,580
|Scott Dixon
|2,988,065
|2009
|14,315,315
|Helio Castroneves
|3,048,005
|2010
|13,592,815
|Dario Franchitti
|2,752,055
|2011
|13,509,485
|Dan Wheldon
|2,592,255
|2012
|13,285,815
|Dario Franchitti
|2,474,280
|2013
|12,020,065
|Tony Kanaan
|2,353,355
|2014
|14,231,760
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|2,491,194
|2015
|13,397,315
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|2,449,055
|2016
|13,273,253
|Alexander Rossi
|2,548,743
|2017
|13,178,359
|Takuma Sato
|2,458,129
|2018
|13,078,065
|Will Power
|2,525,454
|2019
|13,090,536
|Simon Pagenaud
|2,669,529
|2020
|7,502,500
|Takuma Sato
|1,370,500
|2021
|8,854,565
|Helio Castroneves
|1,828,305
|2022
|16,000,200
|Marcus Ericsson
|3,100,000
|2023
|$17.0215m
|Josef Newgarden
|3,666,000
|2024
|$18.456m
|Josef Newgarden
|4,288,000