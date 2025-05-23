How much money does the Indy 500 winner earn, where does the money come from, and how much is up for grabs this weekend? We’ve got all those answers here.

The 109th running of the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is on Sunday.

It is one of the standout dates on the motorsport calendar and appropriately comes with a hefty fee for the winning driver.

How much money did last year’s Indy 500 winner earn?

Josef Newgarden won the race in 2024, his second victory in succession.

He pocketed $4.288m (an all-time record high). He got a $440,000 rollover bonus from BorgWarner for his second win in a row.

The overall purse for the drivers was $18.456m.

Is the money for the Indy 500 winner increasing?

Newgarden also won in 2023, when he took home $3.666m.

That means, a year later in 2024, his winning drive was worth 17% more.

How much money will the 2025 Indy 500 winner earn?

The purse is not confirmed until after the race. It comes from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Newgarden is aiming to become the first driver to win three in a row but his mission has been made much harder because he starts at the back of the 33-car field, as a part of Team Penske’s punishment for failing a technical inspection in qualifying.

How is the purse divided up? Does every Indy 500 driver earn money?

The purse is not split equally. The pole-sitter takes home a big chunk, then drivers profit by how many laps they lead.

Since 1924, every driver in the Indy 500 has taken home some money.

However, drivers don’t always make a profit from entering.

It can cost $1m for a driver to enter with a big team, or $2m for a less established team. That is often more than whatever fee they win back.

Conor Daly told the Indy Star in 2018 that he needed a top five finish to actually profit from entering.

Who is paying the prize money for the Indy 500?

Sponsors, sanctioning bodies and TV broadcasters contribute to the purse.

It has grown to record highs in the past few years. It was $16m in 2022, then $17.0215m in 2023, and $18.456m in 2024.

List of every Indy 500 purse, and every winners' earnings