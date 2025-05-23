Tim Cindric reveals what his “conscious” tells him despite Penske exit before Indy 500

Tim Cindric breaks silence after Team Penske departure

Tim Cindric
Tim Cindric

Tim Cindric has made public comments for the first time since his Team Penske exit.

Roger Penske let go team president Cindric - and Ron Ruzewski and Kyle Moyer - this week in the days after their major controversy in Indy 500 qualifying.

The cars of Will Power and Josef Newgarden failed a technical inspection and were not allowed to qualify on Sunday.

They drop to the back of the grid as a punishment but the ramifications have been felt throughout the IndyCar paddock.

Perhaps nobody has felt the brunt of it more than Cindric, who has lost his job.

“It’s been an amazing ride,” he posted to social media.

“While my conscience remains clear through all of the noise and accusations, I’m grateful to have so many great people to draw strength from in times like this. 

“Still standing tall!”

Cindric’s message was a clear hint that he did not intentionally violate any rule.

However, he was caught up in a second scandal in two years. The ‘push to pass’ controversy involving Penske is still fresh in the memory for IndyCar fans.

The latest violation - which driver Power insists had no performance gain - created questions about Penske’s 2024 Indy 500 win via Newgarden.

Pato O’Ward, who was overtaken on the last lap a year ago by the victorious Newgarden, pointed a suspicious finger.

That prompted Roger Penske to issue a public statement that their 2024 victory broke no rules and remains legitimate.

A year later, Newgarden and Power are at the back of the 33-car field and Penske are under the microscope.

Their three drivers, including Scott McLaughlin, have been handed new race strategists and engineers for the Indy 500 because of the exits of Cindric, Ruzewski and Moyer.

The outgoing trio were given a vote of confidence by Power, who claims that pressure from rival team owners forced Roger Penske into making a big decision.

The 109th running of the Indy 500 is on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar News
9m ago
Josef Newgarden offers blunt response to Penske Indy 500 scandal questions
Josef Newgarden
WSBK News
26m ago
Jonathan Rea gave a one-word answer amid Ducati rumours
Jonathan Rea
IndyCar News
40m ago
Scott McLaughlin hits back at those dragging ‘Roger Penske’s name through the mud’
Scott McLaughlin
IndyCar News
49m ago
Why does the Indy 500 winner drink milk?
Indy 500
IndyCar News
1h ago
How much money does the Indy 500 winner earn?
Indy 500

More News

IndyCar News
1h ago
Tim Cindric reveals what his “conscious” tells him despite Penske exit before Indy 500
Tim Cindric
IndyCar News
1h ago
Will Power blames “pressure from outside” for Penske firings before Indy 500
Will Power
MotoGP News
2h ago
How to watch British MotoGP at Silverstone practice today: Live stream here
Joan Mir
F1 News
2h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix practice today: Live stream for free
Monaco
MotoGP News
3h ago
Do MotoGP contracts offer riders enough protection?
2025 French MotoGP