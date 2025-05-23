Tim Cindric reveals what his “conscious” tells him despite Penske exit before Indy 500

Tim Cindric has made public comments for the first time since his Team Penske exit.

Roger Penske let go team president Cindric - and Ron Ruzewski and Kyle Moyer - this week in the days after their major controversy in Indy 500 qualifying.

The cars of Will Power and Josef Newgarden failed a technical inspection and were not allowed to qualify on Sunday.

They drop to the back of the grid as a punishment but the ramifications have been felt throughout the IndyCar paddock.

Perhaps nobody has felt the brunt of it more than Cindric, who has lost his job.

“It’s been an amazing ride,” he posted to social media.

“While my conscience remains clear through all of the noise and accusations, I’m grateful to have so many great people to draw strength from in times like this.

“Still standing tall!”

Cindric’s message was a clear hint that he did not intentionally violate any rule.

However, he was caught up in a second scandal in two years. The ‘push to pass’ controversy involving Penske is still fresh in the memory for IndyCar fans.

The latest violation - which driver Power insists had no performance gain - created questions about Penske’s 2024 Indy 500 win via Newgarden.

Pato O’Ward, who was overtaken on the last lap a year ago by the victorious Newgarden, pointed a suspicious finger.

That prompted Roger Penske to issue a public statement that their 2024 victory broke no rules and remains legitimate.

A year later, Newgarden and Power are at the back of the 33-car field and Penske are under the microscope.

Their three drivers, including Scott McLaughlin, have been handed new race strategists and engineers for the Indy 500 because of the exits of Cindric, Ruzewski and Moyer.

The outgoing trio were given a vote of confidence by Power, who claims that pressure from rival team owners forced Roger Penske into making a big decision.

The 109th running of the Indy 500 is on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.