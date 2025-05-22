Pato O’Ward points angry finger at Penske’s Indy 500 win last year

Pato O’Ward has hinted about the legality of Team Penske’s win in the Indy 500 a year ago.

Josef Newgarden won the 2024 race after overtaking the Arrow McLaren of O’Ward on the last lap.

Newgarden’s car is now in a museum and fans have spotted a rear attenuator that is strikingly similar to the ones that were deemed illegal during Sunday’s qualifying.

Newgarden and teammate Will Power must start from the back of the Indy 500 grid this weekend after a controversy which has rocked IndyCar.

Pato O'Ward reconsiders lost 2024 Indy 500

It has forced O’Ward to think back to a year ago when he lost out.

“I mean, I feel like in a certain way it explains the unexplainable,” he told Motorsport.com.

“From a gap that you wouldn't be able to see any other car on the grid close.

“At that moment, at least in the last lap, the way that he just caught up even when the toe was broken a bit and just cleared.

“Like the speed, the natural speed of those cars currently. Even without this piece.

“What makes me wonder is that... that's something we can see. I wonder what else and what other things are among those cars that we cannot see, that explain the ability to do some of the things where you're like 'How are they doing this?'

“But I don't want to get into it really. I think that's just more motivation to when we actually get it done and we beat them. It's going to feel real good.”

O’Ward continued to rage: “It's important to also realise that while there's so much at stake.

“The team that is also doing these infractions owns the series. They own the Speedway. They own the series.

“They are the benchmark. They're the heroes to many of us.

“We are the underdogs striving to be like them. We are the team that's striving to beat them.

“What example are you setting? First of all for your fans. Second of all for the honor of your own series. And three: what are you showing people? Are you doing that because you don't believe in your drivers?

“You've got amazing drivers in your team. I get that we're always pushing the limits of what's legal or not in order to gain that advantage, (but) it's not a good look."

Penske have fired three top executives in the days since they failed their technical inspection. Tim Cindric is among those to be shown the door.

Chip Ganassi also questioned the team’s integrity and called for them to be held to a higher standard because Roger Penske owns IndyCar.

McLaren’s Zak Brown was among the bosses to criticise Penske.

Meanwhile, O’Ward will start third on the grid for the Indy 500 while both Penske cars are at the back.