Penske confirm new race strategists at Indy 500 for Josef Newgarden, Will Power

Team Penske announce personnel changes for Indy 500 after executives depart

Penske
Penske

Team Penske have confirmed their reshuffled personnel for the Indy 500.

The 109th running of the iconic event is on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway but has been mired in controversy surrounding Team Penske.

Josef Newgarden and Will Power’s cars failed technical inspections during last weekend’s qualifying, prohibiting them from taking the part.

An illegal attenuator on the rear of each car was spotted, meaning the Penske duo were punished with drops to the back of the 33-car starting grid.

Team owner Roger Penske reacted to the fury within the IndyCar paddock by parting ways with three executives.

Tim Cindric and Ron Ruzewski lost their jobs but were also, crucially, the respective race strategists for Newgarden and Power.

Those roles have now been reassigned for the 2025 Indy 500.

Team Penske announce personnel changes for Indy 500

Penske
Penske

Luke Mason is the new strategist, and Raul Prados the lead engineer, on Newgarden’s #2 Chevrolet.

Ben Bretzman is the race strategist, and Malcom Finch the lead engineer, on Scott McLaughlin’s #3 Chevrolet. McLaughlin’s car did not violate any rules and he was not hit with any penalties.

Jonathan Diuguid is the new race strategist, and David Faustino the new lead engineer, for Power’s #12 Verizon Chevrolet.

Newgarden, seeking a third straight win at the Indy 500 which no driver has ever achieved, must start 32nd on the grid.

Power is at the back of the field.

Reassigning the key personnel for Newgarden and Power is team owner Roger Penske’s latest task in a controversial week.

He had to bat away fears from Pato O’Ward that last year’s winning car, belonging to Newgarden, had similarly illegal modifications to this year’s.

Roger Penske was also involved in a discussion with fellow team owners - and revealed the promises that he made to them.

Chip Ganassi had previously insisted that Team Penske, who own IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, must be held to a higher standard than other teams.

McLaren’s Zak Brown criticised the “integrity” of Team Penske who have become embroiled in their second scandal in two years.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

