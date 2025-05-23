Why does the Indy 500 winner drink milk?

We can explain the tradition of the Indy 500 winner drinking milk.

Instead of champagne which is more traditionally used on the podium in motorsports, the Indy 500 does something very different.

The winner of Sunday’s 109th running of the famous race will be given a cold bottle of milk at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Milk at Indy 500 tradition explained

Louis Meyer started the tradition in 1936. He won the Indy 500 for the third time, sat on his car, and drank buttermilk from the bottle.

But it was never planned.

“Somebody has given him a bottle of milk,” the announcer said in surprise.

“Well, that race would make anybody thirsty.”

Meyer said: "It was a hot day. I came into the garage area … and all I could think of was some nice, cold buttermilk.”

Meyer’s mother had always told him that buttermilk would refresh him on a hot day, so the story goes.

He later claimed that he drank some of his favourite drink after winning the Indy 500 in 1933 and 1933 but there is no photographic evidence. That’s why the tradition officially started in 1936, when Meyer was photographed.

The picture was captured by a Movietone News cameraman and caught the eye of dairy executives across America.

Sensing an opportunity, they requested that milk be handed to the winner of every race from then on. The tradition stuck.

Milk forced to make a comeback at the Indy 500

After World War II, three-time Indy 500 Wilbur Shaw was the president of IMS.

He insisted on giving the winner driver a glass of cold water from 1947 to 1954.

After his death in a plane crash, water was replaced by milk.

In 1956 when it returned, the winning driver was paid a $400 bonus for drinking it. His mechanic was given $50 for joining in.

Drinking milk is an Indy 500 tradition

These days, drinking milk is a way for the Indy 500 to stay close to its roots.

Each year, two farmers representing the American Dairy Association Indiana are invited into Victory Circle.

One gives a bottle of milk to the winning driver, the other presents a bottle to his mechanic and team owner.

The farmer who gives milk to the mechanic and team owner is known as a rookie, and must take notes. In future, he is primed to deliver milk to an Indy 500 winning driver.

Indy 500 drivers must confirm their favourite milk

Buttermilk is no longer an option at the Indy 500.

Drivers must submit their favourite milk choice to the Dairy Association in advance.

They can choose between: fat-free, 2%, whole milk or no preference.

The milk of choice for the past 10 winners of the Indy 500

Milk choices for past 10 Indy 500 winners
2024Josef Newgardenwhole milk
2023Josef Newgardenwhole milk
2022Marcus Ericssonwhole milk
2021Helio Castroneves2% milk
2020Takuma Sato2% milk
2019Simon Pagenaudwhole milk
2018Will Powerno preference
2017Takuma Sato2% milk
2016Alexander Rossi2% milk
2015Juan Pablo Montoyawhole milk
