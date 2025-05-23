Kyle Larson sets out a unique challenge to IndyCar drivers

NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson says he would love to see IndyCar drivers attempt the Indy 500 and Cola-Cola 600 double in the future.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Larson is aiming to become the first driver since Kurt Busch in 2014 to compete in two of America’s biggest races on the same day.

The 32-year-old will make his second consecutive appearance in the Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren on Sunday afternoon before boarding a private jet to Charlotte to drive the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in NASCAR’s longest race later during the evening.

This is the second time in a row that Larson is trying to pull off ‘double duty’ after his 2024 attempt was scuppered by rain; weather delayed the start of the Indy 500 and by the time he arrived in Charlotte to take over the #5 Chevrolet from Justin Allgaier, the Cup Series race had to be stopped.

Only a handful of drivers have tried to take part in both races on the same day and no person other than Tony Stewart has completed all 1100 miles across the two events.

But Larson, who races everything from stock cars to dirt machinery, is keen to see drivers from IndyCar try their hand at NASCAR and compete in the Coca-Cola 600.

“I love seeing crossovers between series,” he told Motorsport. “It's always been NASCAR to Indy. I hope someday you'll see an IndyCar driver give the Coke 600 a try.

“But it's tough. I feel like the equipment here at Indy is a little more equal than in NASCAR.

”I feel like you can be more competitive coming here than going to run a stock car. I think a driver like Josef Newgarden could do extremely well because he'd have one of the best cars here and in Charlotte. You would get a fair read on how it would go.

“I would love to see it. But it's challenging with logistics and everything. I think I'm unique here in this regard. I know it happened more before, but I feel like the window of time has just gotten tighter now. It makes it harder for others.”

IndyCar and NASCAR machinery is perceived to be fundamentally different, even more so since the former series introduced a hybrid system in the middle of last year.

However, Larson was surprised to find that the “two cars are more similar than different”, having completed several hundred miles on McLaren’s Chevrolet-powered Dallara DW12 in the build-up to the Indy 500.

“What surprised me in the beginning, and what continues to surprise people when I tell them, is that the two cars are more similar than different,” he explained.

“The way they drive and feel, the aerodynamics, and the sensation of speed are similar, although the IndyCar goes a lot faster. The sensation you get is similar based on the grip you feel.

“The IndyCar is more technically advanced with probably more cockpit adjustments. That's one thing you have to get used to in the beginning. But aside from that, as I said, there are more similarities than differences.”

Larson will line up 19th on the grid for the 109th running of the Indy 500.