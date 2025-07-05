Will Power swears at Alex Palou in tense confrontation

Will Power confronted and swore multiple times at Alex Palou in the pitlane after practice two at Mid-Ohio after Power felt he had been blocked by the Spanish driver.

After a hectic practice two which was briefly red flagged after a crash by Maric Ericsson, Will Power stepped out of his No.12 Dallara-Chevrolet and stormed towards Palou before he grabbed the current world championship leader's attention and poked him.

Power continued to point and poke the Spaniard before he swore at him numerous times.

Speaking to the Spaniard, the Kiwi said: "You f****d me. You f****d me on the mid-dry run then you came out of the pits and f****d me again. Why?

"I always move people out of the way, I always get out of the f****** way for you."

Although it is not obvious all the exact moments that Power refers to, he can be heard swearing on the radio during the session at one moment when he is behind Palou.

Following the confrontation, Palou can be seen smiling before he asking a member of his team: "Why is he not talking to you?".

The off-camera team member jokingly asks "who?" before the situation is seemingly shrugged off by the Spanish driver and the Chip Ganassi crew.

In a separate interview to Fox, Power said: "I went out in new tires and he came out a lap later in front of me and then he stayed there and then spent four laps just going slow.

"I had to keep backing up which was frustrating; then I came in, made a change, went out on a money lap, they sent him out of the pits again right in front of me and he didn't move.

"He just kept going and I had to back up again and he didn't have anyone in front of him. He could have just backed off, which I always do for him and anyone else if I'm in that position.

"So [I'm] just a little bit frustrated with that whether it's on him or they sent him there. He said sorry when I walked up because he knew.

Power admitted that he and the team are "struggling" so far this weekend and said they're still "trying to get an idea of what our car is doing."

Alex Palou set the fastest lap time in a red-flagged practice two with a lap time of 1:05.3961 which was a tenth-and-a-half faster than second place Christian Lundgaard.

Louis Foster rounded up the top three with a 1:05.5962.

Kyle Kirkwood, the only other race winner apart from Palou this season, ended up ninth in the session while Felix Rosenqvist put his Meyer Shank Racing car into fifth giving both him and the team hope after mechanical troubles in practice one meant he had to stop on track.

A track that requires a lot of skill due to the sheer amount of undulation, turn four looked to catch out several drivers including Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin, and Kyffin Simpson who all ran through its gravel trap.

Traffic like Power was complaining about has been a struggle for most drivers so far this weekend and will be an important factor in qualifying.

Will Power finished 15th in the session and seven-tenths behind Palou with a lap time of 1:06.1162.