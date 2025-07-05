Starting grid for 2025 IndyCar Mid-Ohio race: How the race will begin
Here's how the Indy 200 Mid-Ohio race will start
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Indy 200 Mid-Ohio race.
|1
|Alex Palou
Chip Ganassi Racing
|2
|Christian Lundgaard
Arrow McLaren
|3
|Kyffin Simpson
Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|Nolan Siegel
Arrow McLaren
|5
|Colton Herta
Andretti Global
|6
|Louis Foster
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|7
|Kyle Kirkwood
Andretti Global
|8
|Marcus Armstrong
Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|9
|Scott Dixon
Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|Christian Rasmussen
Ed Carpenter Racing
|11
|Marcus Ericsson
Andretti Global
|12
|Alexander Rossi
Ed Carpenter Racing
|13
|Conor Daly
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|14
|David Malukas
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|15
|Pato O'Ward
Arrow McLaren
|16
|Felix Rosenqvist
Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|17
|Santino Ferrucci
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|18
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|19
|Sting Ray Robb
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|20
|Graham Rahal
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|21
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|22
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|23
|Devlin DeFrancesco
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|24
|Callum Ilott
PREMA Racing
|25
|Jacob Abel
Dale Coyne Racing
|26
|Rinus VeeKay
Dale Coyne Racing
|27
|Robert Shwartzman
PREMA Racing
Alex Palou has continued his dominant run this season by taking pole in Mid-Ohio ahead of Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard.
Lundgaard was two-tenths slower than Palou but the pair were miles in front of the next driver, Kyffin Simpson in third. Simpson's third position will be his best ever starting position in IndyCar which he managed to score by sacrificing Kyle Kirkwood in round two.
Nolan Siegel driving for Arrow McLaren also will start in his best qualifying position in fourth.
Kirkwood is the only other race winner in 2025 bar Palou and will start seventh in the race. Clearly annoyed by the result, there is still a chance to recover from the position.
Last year's race winner, Pato O'Ward joined Kirkwood as a surprise knocked out and was eliminated in round one in Group One. He will start 15th.
In another blow to the Penske team, all three of the team's drivers struggled throughout the session and none made it to round two.
Josef Newgarden is the highest starting Penske car in 18th while Scott McLaughlin and Will Power will start side-by-side in 21st and 22nd respectively.