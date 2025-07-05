Starting grid for 2025 IndyCar Mid-Ohio race: How the race will begin

Here's how the Indy 200 Mid-Ohio race will start

Alex Palou will start on pole for the Indy 200 Mid-Ohio race.
© IndyCar

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Indy 200 Mid-Ohio race.

 

1Alex Palou
Chip Ganassi Racing
2Christian Lundgaard
Arrow McLaren
3Kyffin Simpson
Chip Ganassi Racing
4Nolan Siegel
Arrow McLaren
5Colton Herta
Andretti Global
6Louis Foster
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
7Kyle Kirkwood
Andretti Global
8Marcus Armstrong
Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
9Scott Dixon
Chip Ganassi Racing
10Christian Rasmussen
Ed Carpenter Racing
11Marcus Ericsson
Andretti Global
12Alexander Rossi
Ed Carpenter Racing
13Conor Daly
Juncos Hollinger Racing
14David Malukas
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
15Pato O'Ward
Arrow McLaren
16Felix Rosenqvist
Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
17Santino Ferrucci
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
18Josef NewgardenTeam Penske
19Sting Ray Robb
Juncos Hollinger Racing
20Graham Rahal
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
21Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske
22Will PowerTeam Penske
23Devlin DeFrancesco
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
24Callum Ilott
PREMA Racing
25Jacob Abel
Dale Coyne Racing
26Rinus VeeKay
Dale Coyne Racing
27Robert Shwartzman
PREMA Racing

Alex Palou has continued his dominant run this season by taking pole in Mid-Ohio ahead of Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard.

Lundgaard was two-tenths slower than Palou but the pair were miles in front of the next driver, Kyffin Simpson in third. Simpson's third position will be his best ever starting position in IndyCar which he managed to score by sacrificing Kyle Kirkwood in round two.

Nolan Siegel driving for Arrow McLaren also will start in his best qualifying position in fourth.

Kirkwood is the only other race winner in 2025 bar Palou and will start seventh in the race. Clearly annoyed by the result, there is still a chance to recover from the position.

Last year's race winner, Pato O'Ward joined Kirkwood as a surprise knocked out and was eliminated in round one in Group One. He will start 15th.

In another blow to the Penske team, all three of the team's drivers struggled throughout the session and none made it to round two.

Josef Newgarden is the highest starting Penske car in 18th while Scott McLaughlin and Will Power will start side-by-side in 21st and 22nd respectively.

