Starting grid for 2025 IndyCar Mid-Ohio race: How the race will begin

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Indy 200 Mid-Ohio race.

1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 3 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren 5 Colton Herta Andretti Global 6 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 8 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing 11 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 12 Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 13 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing 14 David Malukas A.J. Foyt Enterprises 15 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren 16 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 17 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 18 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 19 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing 20 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 22 Will Power Team Penske 23 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 24 Callum Ilott PREMA Racing 25 Jacob Abel Dale Coyne Racing 26 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing 27 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing

Alex Palou has continued his dominant run this season by taking pole in Mid-Ohio ahead of Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard.

Lundgaard was two-tenths slower than Palou but the pair were miles in front of the next driver, Kyffin Simpson in third. Simpson's third position will be his best ever starting position in IndyCar which he managed to score by sacrificing Kyle Kirkwood in round two.

Nolan Siegel driving for Arrow McLaren also will start in his best qualifying position in fourth.

Kirkwood is the only other race winner in 2025 bar Palou and will start seventh in the race. Clearly annoyed by the result, there is still a chance to recover from the position.

Last year's race winner, Pato O'Ward joined Kirkwood as a surprise knocked out and was eliminated in round one in Group One. He will start 15th.

In another blow to the Penske team, all three of the team's drivers struggled throughout the session and none made it to round two.

Josef Newgarden is the highest starting Penske car in 18th while Scott McLaughlin and Will Power will start side-by-side in 21st and 22nd respectively.