Rosenqvist tops Mid-Ohio Warm Up in Black Sabbath livery

Felix Rosenqvist set the fastest time in his Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath liveried Meyer Shank in the Warm Up at Mid-Ohio.

Felix Rosenqvist topped the Warm Up session at Mid-Ohio
Felix Rosenqvist topped the Warm Up session at Mid-Ohio

Set to start 16th in the race later today, Felix Rosenqvist put his Meyer Shank Racing car at the top of the Warm Up session with a 1:06.2285 at the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

160Felix RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian01:06.2285--.----
266Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian01:06.54110.3126
310Alex PalouChip Ganassi Racing01:06.56620.3377
44David MalukasA.J. Foyt Enterprises01:06.57230.3438
59Scott DixonChip Ganassi Racing01:06.63230.4038
66Nolan SiegelArrow McLaren01:06.70270.4742
72Josef NewgardenTeam Penske01:06.71820.4897
826Colton HertaAndretti Global01:06.81290.5844
990Callum IlottPREMA Racing01:06.88160.6531
1027Kyle KirkwoodAndretti Global01:06.89260.6641
117Christian LundgaardArrow McLaren01:07.06710.8386
125Pato O'WardArrow McLaren01:07.12880.9003
1345Louis FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing01:07.17710.9486
1483Robert ShwartzmanPREMA Racing01:07.33351.105
1528Marcus EricssonAndretti Global01:07.42601.1975
1612Will PowerTeam Penske01:07.44551.217
1715Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing01:07.48581.2573
1821Christian RasmussenEd Carpenter Racing01:07.48971.2612
1976Conor DalyJuncos Hollinger Racing01:07.49671.2682
2077Sting Ray RobbJuncos Hollinger Racing01:07.50461.2761
2118Rinus VeeKayDale Coyne Racing01:07.57271.3442
2230Devlin DeFrancescoRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing01:07.63011.4016
233Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske01:07.71611.4876
2451Jacob AbelDale Coyne Racing01:07.93561.7071
258Kyffin SimpsonChip Ganassi Racing01:07.97911.7506
2614Santino FerrucciA.J. Foyt Enterprises01:07.98141.7529
2720Alexander RossiEd Carpenter Racing01:08.80662.5781
      

Adorned in a Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath livery this weekend, Rosenqvist has so far had a relatively difficult weekend which included a mechanical failure in Practice One.

He was then later eliminated in Q1 Group Two.

After qualifying, Rosenqvist blamed Shwartzman for his poor result and said: "I did my first lap and then kept going and I had Schwartzman in front of me. 

"He was slowing down and slowing down, I don't know, he was slow. 

"I just got really close to him and I pitted because I was never gonna improve anyways. Unfortunate but it's tight as well, the first lap was almost enough, but I did really feel like we should have transferred there."

Marcus Armstrong joined Rosenqvist at the top of the timing board in second with a lap time of 1:06.5411.

Armstrong will start eighth in this afternoon's race after having a quietly strong qualifying.

The top three was rounded off by the pole sitter Alex Palou who set a lap time of 1:06.5662.

Palou proved once again why he is at the top of the championship table after setting a lap time two-tenths faster than the nearest car of Christian Lundgaard.

Donned in his special Open AI liveried car, the Spaniard is searching for his seventh win of the season as he looks to widen the gap in the championship points between him and second place sitter, Kyle Kirkwood.

An important weekend for Kirkwood should he wish to reel in Palou before it's too late, he had a steady Warm Up session finishing 10th.

His qualifying was less steady after a shock exit from round two after he was bumped out of the top six by Kyffin Simpson.

The American driver will start seventh in the race later today which will allow him to plenty of chances to catch Palou ahead.

 

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
Candid F1 cooldown room chat explains why Oscar Piastri’s penalty is justifiable
Safety car leads the field
F1 News
6m ago
Nico Hulkenberg “in denial” as Lewis Hamilton threatened to spoil record-ending race
Nico Hulkenberg
F1 News
9m ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 British Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
20m ago
Marc Marquez praises Ducati for ‘controlling my instincts’
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
33m ago
Nico Hulkenberg ends unwanted F1 record with stunning British GP podium
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

More News

F1 Results
35m ago
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results
Lando Norris
IndyCar News
45m ago
WATCH: Giant airborne crash in Indy NXT at Mid-Ohio
Sebastian Murray went airborne in a giant crash in the Indy NXT race at Mid-Ohio.
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri hit with 10-second penalty for Safety Car breach
Oscar Piastri
IndyCar News
1h ago
Palou praises Kyffin Simpson's Mid-Ohio qualifying result
Palou praised Kyffin Simpson after the 20-year-old achieved his best ever start position.
IndyCar News
1h ago
Rosenqvist tops Mid-Ohio Warm Up in Black Sabbath livery
Felix Rosenqvist topped the Warm Up session at Mid-Ohio