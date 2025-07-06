Rosenqvist tops Mid-Ohio Warm Up in Black Sabbath livery

Set to start 16th in the race later today, Felix Rosenqvist put his Meyer Shank Racing car at the top of the Warm Up session with a 1:06.2285 at the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

1 60 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 01:06.2285 --.---- 2 66 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 01:06.5411 0.3126 3 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 01:06.5662 0.3377 4 4 David Malukas A.J. Foyt Enterprises 01:06.5723 0.3438 5 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 01:06.6323 0.4038 6 6 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren 01:06.7027 0.4742 7 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 01:06.7182 0.4897 8 26 Colton Herta Andretti Global 01:06.8129 0.5844 9 90 Callum Ilott PREMA Racing 01:06.8816 0.6531 10 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 01:06.8926 0.6641 11 7 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 01:07.0671 0.8386 12 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren 01:07.1288 0.9003 13 45 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 01:07.1771 0.9486 14 83 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 01:07.3335 1.105 15 28 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 01:07.4260 1.1975 16 12 Will Power Team Penske 01:07.4455 1.217 17 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 01:07.4858 1.2573 18 21 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing 01:07.4897 1.2612 19 76 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing 01:07.4967 1.2682 20 77 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing 01:07.5046 1.2761 21 18 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing 01:07.5727 1.3442 22 30 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 01:07.6301 1.4016 23 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 01:07.7161 1.4876 24 51 Jacob Abel Dale Coyne Racing 01:07.9356 1.7071 25 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 01:07.9791 1.7506 26 14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 01:07.9814 1.7529 27 20 Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 01:08.8066 2.5781

Adorned in a Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath livery this weekend, Rosenqvist has so far had a relatively difficult weekend which included a mechanical failure in Practice One.

He was then later eliminated in Q1 Group Two.

After qualifying, Rosenqvist blamed Shwartzman for his poor result and said: "I did my first lap and then kept going and I had Schwartzman in front of me.

"He was slowing down and slowing down, I don't know, he was slow.

"I just got really close to him and I pitted because I was never gonna improve anyways. Unfortunate but it's tight as well, the first lap was almost enough, but I did really feel like we should have transferred there."

Marcus Armstrong joined Rosenqvist at the top of the timing board in second with a lap time of 1:06.5411.

Armstrong will start eighth in this afternoon's race after having a quietly strong qualifying.

The top three was rounded off by the pole sitter Alex Palou who set a lap time of 1:06.5662.

Palou proved once again why he is at the top of the championship table after setting a lap time two-tenths faster than the nearest car of Christian Lundgaard.

Donned in his special Open AI liveried car, the Spaniard is searching for his seventh win of the season as he looks to widen the gap in the championship points between him and second place sitter, Kyle Kirkwood.

An important weekend for Kirkwood should he wish to reel in Palou before it's too late, he had a steady Warm Up session finishing 10th.

His qualifying was less steady after a shock exit from round two after he was bumped out of the top six by Kyffin Simpson.

The American driver will start seventh in the race later today which will allow him to plenty of chances to catch Palou ahead.