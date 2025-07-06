Rosenqvist tops Mid-Ohio Warm Up in Black Sabbath livery
Felix Rosenqvist set the fastest time in his Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath liveried Meyer Shank in the Warm Up at Mid-Ohio.
Set to start 16th in the race later today, Felix Rosenqvist put his Meyer Shank Racing car at the top of the Warm Up session with a 1:06.2285 at the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.
|1
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|01:06.2285
|--.----
|2
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|01:06.5411
|0.3126
|3
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|01:06.5662
|0.3377
|4
|4
|David Malukas
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|01:06.5723
|0.3438
|5
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|01:06.6323
|0.4038
|6
|6
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|01:06.7027
|0.4742
|7
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|01:06.7182
|0.4897
|8
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global
|01:06.8129
|0.5844
|9
|90
|Callum Ilott
|PREMA Racing
|01:06.8816
|0.6531
|10
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|01:06.8926
|0.6641
|11
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|01:07.0671
|0.8386
|12
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|01:07.1288
|0.9003
|13
|45
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|01:07.1771
|0.9486
|14
|83
|Robert Shwartzman
|PREMA Racing
|01:07.3335
|1.105
|15
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|01:07.4260
|1.1975
|16
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|01:07.4455
|1.217
|17
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|01:07.4858
|1.2573
|18
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|01:07.4897
|1.2612
|19
|76
|Conor Daly
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|01:07.4967
|1.2682
|20
|77
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|01:07.5046
|1.2761
|21
|18
|Rinus VeeKay
|Dale Coyne Racing
|01:07.5727
|1.3442
|22
|30
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|01:07.6301
|1.4016
|23
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|01:07.7161
|1.4876
|24
|51
|Jacob Abel
|Dale Coyne Racing
|01:07.9356
|1.7071
|25
|8
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|01:07.9791
|1.7506
|26
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|01:07.9814
|1.7529
|27
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|01:08.8066
|2.5781
Adorned in a Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath livery this weekend, Rosenqvist has so far had a relatively difficult weekend which included a mechanical failure in Practice One.
He was then later eliminated in Q1 Group Two.
After qualifying, Rosenqvist blamed Shwartzman for his poor result and said: "I did my first lap and then kept going and I had Schwartzman in front of me.
"He was slowing down and slowing down, I don't know, he was slow.
"I just got really close to him and I pitted because I was never gonna improve anyways. Unfortunate but it's tight as well, the first lap was almost enough, but I did really feel like we should have transferred there."
Marcus Armstrong joined Rosenqvist at the top of the timing board in second with a lap time of 1:06.5411.
Armstrong will start eighth in this afternoon's race after having a quietly strong qualifying.
The top three was rounded off by the pole sitter Alex Palou who set a lap time of 1:06.5662.
Palou proved once again why he is at the top of the championship table after setting a lap time two-tenths faster than the nearest car of Christian Lundgaard.
Donned in his special Open AI liveried car, the Spaniard is searching for his seventh win of the season as he looks to widen the gap in the championship points between him and second place sitter, Kyle Kirkwood.
An important weekend for Kirkwood should he wish to reel in Palou before it's too late, he had a steady Warm Up session finishing 10th.
His qualifying was less steady after a shock exit from round two after he was bumped out of the top six by Kyffin Simpson.
The American driver will start seventh in the race later today which will allow him to plenty of chances to catch Palou ahead.