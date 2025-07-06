WATCH: Giant airborne crash in Indy NXT at Mid-Ohio

Two IndyNXT drivers have been involved in a massive crash at Mid-Ohio which saw a car go airborne.

Sebastian Murray went airborne in a giant crash in the Indy NXT race at Mid-Ohio.
Sebastian Murray and Ricardo Escotto have been involved in a huge crash in the Indy NXT Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio which saw Murray go airborne after hitting the barrier.

On the outside of Murray towards the kink towards turn four, Escotto's Andretti Cape Motorsport's car's front left wheel made contact with Murray's left back wheel and sent them into the barrier.

Riding against the barrier, Murray's car than began to lift and flipped before a barrage of dirt and carbon fibre were dragged onto the track by his car.

Both drivers stepped out of the car and seemed on initial look to be ok but Escotto was visibly shaken by the incident and could be seen perched on the grass by his stricken blue and black Indy NXT vehicle.

The two drivers were involved in a fight just outside the top ten and were sat in 11th and 12th. 

Murray was drafting on Bryce Aron in his Chip Ganassi Car ahead moments before the crash happened.

Dennis Haugher went on to win the race to continue his strong season in the racing series for Andretti.

Haugher was joined on the podium by Caio Collet for HMD Motorsports who finished second and Lochie Hughes for Andretti in third.

