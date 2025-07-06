Daly slams "clown" Ferrucci after forced off track at Mid-Ohio

The Juncos Hollinger driver decided not to hold back after the race and labelled Ferucci a "clown" for an incident between the two which saw Daly taking a trip across the grass while trying to overtake the A.J.Foyt driver.

Overtaking Daly out of Turn Four, the Juncos Hollinger driver tried a switch back on Ferrucci into Turn 5 on his outside.

Side by side out of T5 hairpin, Ferrucci left Daly nowhere else to go but off the track which caused him to lose several position as he made his way back onto track.

On X, Daly wrote: "This clown literally drove himself off track trying to make sure he wrecked me. Santino Ferrucci brilliant as always."

This clown literally drove himself off track trying to make sure he wrecked me 😂 @SantinoFerrucci brilliant as always https://t.co/gaPCoAhTuj — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) July 6, 2025

Ferrucci was handed a three-position penalty for avoidable contact and returned the place back to Daly moments after.

However, this clearly didn't seem to soothe the burn that Daly felt he received.

This might have been because Ferrucci still finished three spots ahead of Daly in 16th while Daly couldn't do better than 19th.

The result for Ferrucci will be a return to earth following his P3 in Road America which was his fourth-consecutive top-five finish.

After the race at Road America, Ferrucci had to stop the car at turn one after it ran out of fuel which eventually led to the iconic image of a fan throwing Ferrucci a beer can which he caught a quickly popped open for a cold sip.

Ninth in the championship heading into Mid-Ohio, the poor race for Ferrucci will drop him below Herta and Armstrong who both had strong point finishes.

Ferrucci has been accused of aggressive driving several times in the past by other drivers and has to defend his driving style in the past.