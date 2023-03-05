2023 INDYCAR PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway: Full Weekend Race Schedule

The season-opening race at St Petersburg was oozing with drama, from start to finish. Several drivers were disappointed, many were beyond frustrated, and some never even got to complete a full lap. Only a handful were able to leave St Petersburg with a smile, and all of those that weren't now must wait nearly a month before their next opportunity.

With the season officially underway, the series goes from a street course to the high banked oval of Texas Motor Speedway. Speeds will jump and tensions will grow even more as 27 cars hit the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth. This is the only oval race before the Indianapolis 500, so teams will be eager to see what kind of package they have.

Drivers are never patient, and the same will be true for the weekend. There have been 35 IndyCar races at Texas, but the pole sitter has not won in the last 14 events. Qualifying will be important, but this race has proven over the years that a driver can win from any starting position.

Scott Dixon leads all active drivers in wins at Texas, with five. Helio Castroneves has four wins on the oval, with Will Power and Josef Newgarden the only other drivers with multiple wins (two each). Dixon's 1,043 laps led easily leads all drivers, with Castroneves (507) the only other driver with more than 500 total laps led at Texas.

Newgarden is the defending race winner, delivering a last-lap pass on teammate Scott McLaughlin in what was an epic photo finish. Both drivers will be extremely motivated heading into this event, as each suffered a major setback in St Petersburg. McLaughlin crashed while battling for the lead and Newgarden's car caught fire in the closing laps of the race.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Saturday April 1

9:00 am - Practice 1

12:15 pm - Qualifying

1:45 pm - Practice 2

Sunday April 2

12:00 pm - Race