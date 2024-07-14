IndyCar Results: 2024 Hy-Vee Homefront 250
Scott McLaughlin claims his first victory on an oval in his IndyCar career.
Hy-Vee Homefront 250 - Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|2
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|+0.481
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|+1.517
|4
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|+5.004
|5
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|+6.566
|6
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|+7.458
|7
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|+8.420
|8
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|+9.343
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|+10.377
|10
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|+11.401
|11
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|+11.811
|12
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|+12.128
|13
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|+12.465
|14
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|+13.505
|15
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|+14.024
|16
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|17
|Katherine Legge
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|18
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|+8 Laps
|DNF
|Ed Carpenter
|USA
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|+21 Laps
|DNF
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|+21 Laps
|DNF
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|+40 Laps
|DNF
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|+71 Laps
|DNF
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|+74 Laps
|DNF
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|+201 Laps
|DNF
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|+221 Laps
|DNF
|David Malukas
|USA
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|+249 Laps
|DNF
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|+249 Laps
IndyCar returns to oval racing this weekend with two races at the Iowa Speedway. Last night's race was the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 with the Hy-Vee One Step 250 happening tonight.
After 250 laps last night, it was Scott McLaughlin who claimed his first-ever IndyCar race victory on an oval as he held off the competition. The New Zealander has been in IndyCar for five years and this is his sixth race win.
Behind McLaughlin was last week's race winner, Pato O’Ward, in second place and Josef Newgarden rounded out the podium in third place.
Making their way into the top five was Scott Dixon in fourth, who had car issues last weekend so could not start the race. Then in fifth was Rinus Veekay who put in an impressive drive last night.
Rounding out the top ten was Santino Ferrucci in sixth, Kyle Kirkwood in seventh, Alexander Rossi in eighth, Marcus Ericsson in ninth and Marcus Armstrong in tenth.