IndyCar Results: 2024 Hy-Vee Homefront 250

Hy-Vee Homefront 250 - Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 2 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet +0.481 3 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet +1.517 4 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda +5.004 5 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet +6.566 6 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet +7.458 7 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda +8.420 8 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet +9.343 9 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda +10.377 10 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda +11.401 11 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda +11.811 12 Nolan Siegel USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet +12.128 13 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda +12.465 14 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda +13.505 15 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet +14.024 16 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda +1 Lap 17 Katherine Legge GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda +1 Lap 18 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet +8 Laps DNF Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet +21 Laps DNF Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda +21 Laps DNF Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda +40 Laps DNF Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda +71 Laps DNF Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda +74 Laps DNF Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet +201 Laps DNF Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda +221 Laps DNF David Malukas USA Meyer Shank Racing Honda +249 Laps DNF Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet +249 Laps

IndyCar returns to oval racing this weekend with two races at the Iowa Speedway. Last night's race was the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 with the Hy-Vee One Step 250 happening tonight.

After 250 laps last night, it was Scott McLaughlin who claimed his first-ever IndyCar race victory on an oval as he held off the competition. The New Zealander has been in IndyCar for five years and this is his sixth race win.

Behind McLaughlin was last week's race winner, Pato O’Ward, in second place and Josef Newgarden rounded out the podium in third place.

Making their way into the top five was Scott Dixon in fourth, who had car issues last weekend so could not start the race. Then in fifth was Rinus Veekay who put in an impressive drive last night.

Rounding out the top ten was Santino Ferrucci in sixth, Kyle Kirkwood in seventh, Alexander Rossi in eighth, Marcus Ericsson in ninth and Marcus Armstrong in tenth.