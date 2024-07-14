IndyCar Results: 2024 Hy-Vee Homefront 250

Scott McLaughlin claims his first victory on an oval in his IndyCar career.

Hy-Vee Homefront 250 - Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet 
2Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet+0.481
3Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet+1.517
4Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda+5.004
5Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet+6.566
6Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet+7.458
7Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda+8.420
8Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet+9.343
9Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda+10.377
10Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda+11.401
11Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda+11.811
12Nolan SiegelUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet+12.128
13Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda+12.465
14Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda+13.505
15Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet+14.024
16Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda+1 Lap
17Katherine LeggeGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda+1 Lap
18Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet+8 Laps
DNFEd CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet+21 Laps
DNFPietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda+21 Laps
DNFLinus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda+40 Laps
DNFChristian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda+71 Laps
DNFAlex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda+74 Laps
DNFRomain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet+201 Laps
DNFJack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda+221 Laps
DNFDavid MalukasUSAMeyer Shank RacingHonda+249 Laps
DNFAgustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet+249 Laps

IndyCar returns to oval racing this weekend with two races at the Iowa Speedway. Last night's race was the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 with the Hy-Vee One Step 250 happening tonight.

After 250 laps last night, it was Scott McLaughlin who claimed his first-ever IndyCar race victory on an oval as he held off the competition. The New Zealander has been in IndyCar for five years and this is his sixth race win.

Behind McLaughlin was last week's race winner, Pato O’Ward, in second place and Josef Newgarden rounded out the podium in third place.

Making their way into the top five was Scott Dixon in fourth, who had car issues last weekend so could not start the race. Then in fifth was Rinus Veekay who put in an impressive drive last night.

Rounding out the top ten was Santino Ferrucci in sixth, Kyle Kirkwood in seventh, Alexander Rossi in eighth, Marcus Ericsson in ninth and Marcus Armstrong in tenth.

