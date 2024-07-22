2024 IndyCar standings after the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 411 2 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 362 -49 3 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 358 -53 4 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 354 -57 5 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 340 -71 6 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 328 -83 7 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 314 -97 8 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 266 -145 9 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 265 -146 10 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 231 -180 11 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 229 -182 12 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 222 -189 13 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 221 -190 14 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 203 -208 15 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpemter Racing Chevrolet 201 -210 16 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 199 -212 17 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 197 -214 18 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 173 -239 19 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 135 -276 20 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 133 -278 21 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 121 -290 22 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 109 -302 23 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 109 -302 24 Theo Pourchaire FRA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 91 -320 25 Nolan Siegel USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 88 -323 26 David Malukas USA Meyer Shank Racing Honda 82 -329 27 Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 80 -331 28 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda 46 -365 29 Callum Ilott GBR Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 39 -372 30 Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 32 -379 31 Toby Sowery GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 32 -379 32 Luca Ghiotto ITA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 27 -384 33 Conor Daly USA DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 -385 34 Helio Castroneves BRA Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Honda 26 -385 35 Katherine Legge GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 24 -387 36 Kyle Larson USA Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 21 -390 37 Takuma Sato JPN Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 19 -392 38 Tristan Vautier FRA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 12 -399 39 Colin Braun USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10 -401 40 Hunter McElrea NZL Dale Coyne Racing Honda 6 -405 41 Ryan Hunter-Reay USA DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 -405 42 Marco Andretti USA Andretti Herta with Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda 5 -406

After 12 races in the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series, the Championship now heads to a break before they return on the 17th of August Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the Worldwide Technology Raceway Madison, Illinois.

Looking at the Championship standings after the 12th round of the season Alex Palou is still on top of the Championship for the Chip Ganassi Racing Team. Despite finishing in fourth place this weekend in Toronto Palou still has a demanding lead.

The battle for second place in the Championship is heating up as Will Power struggled to a 12th-place finish this weekend. With a poor finish for Power, his gap to third place has been cut after Scott Dixon finished in third place and is now four points behind Power.

After winning this weekend in Toronto Colton Herta is now fourth place in the IndyCar Championship, only four points behind Dixon. Further back is Pato O’Ward in fifth place 14 points behind Herta.

Just outside the top five is Scott McLaughlin in sixth place after his DNF this weekend. Then in seventh place is Kyle Kirkwood after his solid second place finish this weekend.

Rounding out the top ten is Josef Newgarden in eighth, Alexander Rossi in ninth and then Santino Ferrucci in tenth place.