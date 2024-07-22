2024 IndyCar standings after the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

Despite a fourth-place finish this weekend Alex Palou still leads the NTT IndyCar Championship.

Alex Palou
2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda411 
2Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet362-49
3Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda358-53
4Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda354-57
5Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet340-71
6Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet328-83
7Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda314-97
8Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet266-145
9Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet265-146
10Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet231-180
11Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda229-182
12Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda222-189
13Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda221-190
14Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda203-208
15Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpemter RacingChevrolet201-210
16Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet199-212
17Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda197-214
18Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda173-239
19Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda135-276
20Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda133-278
21Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet121-290
22Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet109-302
23Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet109-302
24Theo PourchaireFRAArrow McLarenChevrolet91-320
25Nolan SiegelUSADale Coyne RacingHonda88-323
26David MalukasUSAMeyer Shank RacingHonda82-329
27Jack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda80-331
28Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda46-365
29Callum IlottGBRArrow McLarenChevrolet39-372
30Ed CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet32-379
31Toby SoweryGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda32-379
32Luca GhiottoITADale Coyne RacingHonda27-384
33Conor DalyUSADRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet26-385
34Helio CastronevesBRAMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-AgajanianHonda26-385
35Katherine LeggeGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda24-387
36Kyle LarsonUSAArrow McLaren/Rick HendrickChevrolet21-390
37Takuma SatoJPNRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda19-392
38Tristan VautierFRADale Coyne RacingHonda12-399
39Colin BraunUSADale Coyne RacingHonda10-401
40Hunter McElreaNZLDale Coyne RacingHonda6-405
41Ryan Hunter-ReayUSADRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet6-405
42Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti Herta with Marco and Curb-AgajanianHonda5-406

After 12 races in the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series, the Championship now heads to a break before they return on the 17th of August Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the Worldwide Technology Raceway Madison, Illinois.

Looking at the Championship standings after the 12th round of the season Alex Palou is still on top of the Championship for the Chip Ganassi Racing Team. Despite finishing in fourth place this weekend in Toronto Palou still has a demanding lead.

The battle for second place in the Championship is heating up as Will Power struggled to a 12th-place finish this weekend. With a poor finish for Power, his gap to third place has been cut after Scott Dixon finished in third place and is now four points behind Power.

After winning this weekend in Toronto Colton Herta is now fourth place in the IndyCar Championship, only four points behind Dixon. Further back is Pato O’Ward in fifth place 14 points behind Herta.

Just outside the top five is Scott McLaughlin in sixth place after his DNF this weekend. Then in seventh place is Kyle Kirkwood after his solid second place finish this weekend.

Rounding out the top ten is Josef Newgarden in eighth, Alexander Rossi in ninth and then Santino Ferrucci in tenth place.

