2024 IndyCar standings after the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto
Despite a fourth-place finish this weekend Alex Palou still leads the NTT IndyCar Championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|411
|2
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|362
|-49
|3
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|358
|-53
|4
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|354
|-57
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|340
|-71
|6
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|328
|-83
|7
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|314
|-97
|8
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|266
|-145
|9
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|265
|-146
|10
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|231
|-180
|11
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|229
|-182
|12
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|222
|-189
|13
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|221
|-190
|14
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|203
|-208
|15
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpemter Racing
|Chevrolet
|201
|-210
|16
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|199
|-212
|17
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|197
|-214
|18
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|173
|-239
|19
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|135
|-276
|20
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|133
|-278
|21
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|121
|-290
|22
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|109
|-302
|23
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|109
|-302
|24
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|91
|-320
|25
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|88
|-323
|26
|David Malukas
|USA
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|82
|-329
|27
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|80
|-331
|28
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|46
|-365
|29
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|39
|-372
|30
|Ed Carpenter
|USA
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|-379
|31
|Toby Sowery
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|32
|-379
|32
|Luca Ghiotto
|ITA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|27
|-384
|33
|Conor Daly
|USA
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26
|-385
|34
|Helio Castroneves
|BRA
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|26
|-385
|35
|Katherine Legge
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|24
|-387
|36
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|21
|-390
|37
|Takuma Sato
|JPN
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|19
|-392
|38
|Tristan Vautier
|FRA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|12
|-399
|39
|Colin Braun
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|10
|-401
|40
|Hunter McElrea
|NZL
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|6
|-405
|41
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|USA
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|-405
|42
|Marco Andretti
|USA
|Andretti Herta with Marco and Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|5
|-406
After 12 races in the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series, the Championship now heads to a break before they return on the 17th of August Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the Worldwide Technology Raceway Madison, Illinois.
Looking at the Championship standings after the 12th round of the season Alex Palou is still on top of the Championship for the Chip Ganassi Racing Team. Despite finishing in fourth place this weekend in Toronto Palou still has a demanding lead.
The battle for second place in the Championship is heating up as Will Power struggled to a 12th-place finish this weekend. With a poor finish for Power, his gap to third place has been cut after Scott Dixon finished in third place and is now four points behind Power.
After winning this weekend in Toronto Colton Herta is now fourth place in the IndyCar Championship, only four points behind Dixon. Further back is Pato O’Ward in fifth place 14 points behind Herta.
Just outside the top five is Scott McLaughlin in sixth place after his DNF this weekend. Then in seventh place is Kyle Kirkwood after his solid second place finish this weekend.
Rounding out the top ten is Josef Newgarden in eighth, Alexander Rossi in ninth and then Santino Ferrucci in tenth place.