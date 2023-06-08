Explained: How does Hyperpole work at the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

The rules of Hyperpole at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Hyperpole determines pole position for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the famous endurance race which begins at 3pm (UK) on Saturday.

There are three classes in the 24 Hours of Le Mans (Hypercar, LMP2 and LMGTE AM).

At the end of qualifying on Wednesday, the top eight cars in each class advance to Hyperpole.

Hyperpole is then a 30-minute session restricted to only the fastest eight cars from each of the three classes.

The 24 cars will go hammer and tongs to clock the fastest possible lap in the 30-minute timeframe.

Their teams will then determine the starting grid for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

There are some rules to be aware of…

No refuelling is allowed during Hyperpole.

There is a free choice of tyre type.

And, in the LMGTE AM class, a bronze driver is mandatory.