Lotterer to contest Le Mans with Genesis-backed IDEC Sport team

Genesis driver Andre Lotterer will join IDEC Sport for the 93rd running of the Le Mans 24 Hours in June.

Lotterer will share an Oreca 07-Gibson with Jamie Chadwick and Mathys Jaubert in the LMP2 class for what would be his 14th consecutive appearance in the French endurance classic, but first in the secondary prototype class.

The Le Mans appearance will help Lotterer embed himself within IDEC Sport, which has been chosen as a factory team by Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis for its entry into the World Endurance Championship in 2026.

Former Audi and Porsche star Lotterer is the first of the two drivers signed by Genesis to drive its Oreca LMP2-based LMDh car in the WEC next year.

The three-time Le Mans winner effectively takes the place vacated by former Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant following his surprise decision to step down from a full European Le Mans Series campaign with IDEC Sport in February.

The German is only down to compete at Le Mans, with Corvette LMGT3 ace Daniel Juncadella replacing Sargeant at IDEC in the six-round ELMS.

“This opportunity was discussed from the beginning of our collaboration, but the priority was always the drivers from the 'Trajectory' programme,”said Lotterer.

“Ultimately, Logan [Sargeant]’s withdrawal gives me the chance to return to Le Mans and bring my experience to this young team. The car looks very competitive.

“I’ve already spoken with Mathys and Jamie, and we will form a strong trio. Thanks to Genesis Magma Racing and IDEC SPORT for this opportunity. Racing at Le Mans is always special, and this experience will also help me stay sharp for the rest of the season."

Lotterer and three-time Daytona 24 Hours winner Pipo Derani are leading the development for Genesis’s twin-turbo V8-powered LMDh car.

The former has made the move to Genesis after splitting with Porsche at the end of the 2024 WEC, in which he won the Hypercar title together with Laurens Vanthoor and Kevin Estre.