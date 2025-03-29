Two LMP2 chassis suppliers for next-gen rules as tender is issued

The FIA, ACO and IMSA have issued a tender to invite chassis suppliers for the next generation of LMP2 cars.

Interested parties will have to submit bids covering five seasons of endurance racing from 2028-2032, following the extension of the current formula until 2027. The chassis suppliers must also guarantee parts availability for a minimum of 10 years.

As is the case currently, the next-gen LMP2 cars will be eligible to compete in the Le Mans 24 Hours, the IMSA SportsCar Championship, the European Le Mans Series and the Asian Le Mans Series.

The biggest change compared to the current ruleset, introduced in 2017, is the reduction in the number of chassis suppliers from four to two.

Currently, Oreca, Dallara, Multimatic and Ligier are all allowed to build and supply LMP2 machinery to privateer teams, although the dominance of the Oreca 07 has effectively turned LMP2 into a one-make class.

The submission date for chassis bids is 9 May, with a final decision set to be made on 10 June on the eve of Le Mans 24.

The tender lists the technical specifications for the new LMP2 chassis, while also stating a target cost of 450,000 euros, without powertrain and electronics.

A separate tender for powertrains and electronics was issued at the start of this month. Currently, Gibson is the sole engine supplier in the LMP2 division, with all cars powered by its 4.2-litre naturally-aspirated V8 motor.

The FIA stated that interested parties are free to submit bids in both tenders, but the governing body clarified that no company will be selected to supply both the chassis and the engine.

It also stated that the selected chassis suppliers will have to work closely with the company chosen to design and manufacture the new engine.

The entire LMP2 car, including the engine, is expected to weigh 980kg and reach a top speed of 315km/h at Le Mans.

The FIA expects 40 LMP2 cars to compete in endurance racing when the new generation of rules comes into play.