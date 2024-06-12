Surgery for Deniz Oncu after training accident

Moto2 rookie Deniz Oncu has undergone surgery after a training accident last Friday.

The operation, carried out by Dr. Özcan Koçanlı at the Antalya Lara Anatolia Hospital, was required to treat fractures to the radius bone and scaphoid in his left wrist and hand.

Oncu, 20, was discharged from hospital yesterday (Tuesday) and now has until Friday practice begins for the Dutch Grand Prix at Assen on June 28 to recover.

The Turkish rider, who made his Moto3 debut back in 2019, took his first grand prix victories last season before stepping up to Moto2 with Aki Ajo’s Red Bull KTM-backed squad.

Oncu has finished in the points three times from his opening seven Moto2 races, with a best of 13th last time out at Mugello.

Team-mate Celestino Vietti is tenth in the standings.