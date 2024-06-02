2024 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mugello - Race Results

Round seven of the Moto2 championship, the Italian Grand Prix, saw Joe Roberts fight off Manuel Gonzalez all the way to the finish for just his second ever race win.

Starting from pole, the American Racing rider took an early lead, but succumbed to pressure from Alonso Lopez.

The duo being at war allowed them to both be passed, with Lopez out front both Aron Canet and Gonzalez seized the opportunity to get involved in the battle at the front.

Lap nine saw the Californian sat back in behind Lopez. The #18, who had several wobbles over the shortened twelve lap distance on his Kalex (a knock on from the Moto3 race red flag) made his move at turn one to lead again.

The Gresini bike fought back and the pair put on a show, swapping position corner after corner.

Roberts went deep and stayed ahead, leading to a guarded and defensive final two laps to lead over the line by just 0.067s.



2024 Moto2 Italy - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 22m 24.411s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.067s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.934s 4 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.192s 5 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.253s 6 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.859s 7 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +2.618s 8 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +3.349s 9 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +3.450s 10 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +5.877s 11 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +6.516s 12 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +10.969s 13 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +11.782s 14 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +11.930s 15 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +13.036s 16 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +13.381s 17 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +15.564s 18 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +15.618s 19 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +15.760s 20 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +17.512s 21 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) +17.576s 22 Daniel Munoz SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) +17.779s 23 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +28.024s 24 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +34.678s 25 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +35.265s 26 Mattia Pasini ITA Team Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro) +1m 18.428s 27 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) DNF 28 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) DNF 29 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF 30 Fermin Aldeguer SPA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) DNF 31 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) DNF

It is just the second time Roberts has won in Moto2, the first also coming in a shortened race, the Portuguese round in 2022.

Gonzalez has endured an up and down season, finishing outside the top twenty in the last two races. The QJMotor rider was hoping for a first ever race win and kept the pressure on all the way to the line for second, his best result of the season.

Lopez fought back to finish third. Though the MV Conveyors Speed Up rider was dropped in the rush to the line, but the Boscoscuro rider was still pleased to pick up a podium, celebrating by riding his bike to parc ferme side saddle.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia took his teammate Ai Ogura late in the race to claim fourth for MT Helmets - MSI.

Catalan winner Ogura had fought up from twelfth on the first lap to be in the lead group before being forced to settle for fifth.

Aron Canet also made big moves, as high as second on his way to sixth for Fantic Racing.

Celestino Vietti was the top Italian in Mugello in a lonely seventh, using his extensive track knowledge to help mask his performance issues on the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.

Izan Guevara fought his way to the front of the chasing group for eighth, his best performance of the year and second best Moto2 result since moving into the class for CFMoto Inde Aspar.

Somkiat Chantra had lead the way on Friday but never saw the same improvements to move him forward with the leaders. The Idemitsu Honda team Asia rider pushed Guevara all the way to the chequered flag for ninth.

Marcos Ramirez succumbed to a series of early passes and never really recovered from his fall back on the first lap, leaving him to complete the top ten for American Racing.

Diogo Moreira collected his best Moto2 finish in eleventh for Italtrans, the top rookie in the race.

Jake Dixon fought back after a difficult weekend to climb to twelfth from 15th on the grid on the second CFMoto Inde Aspar entry.

Deniz Oncu was back in the points in his first year in the class, a new best result of 13th for the Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie.

Dixon, Oncu and Zonta van den Goorbergh were all close on track with the RW Idrofoglia Racing GP rider the last of the trio over the finish line in 14th.

Mario Aji was back in the points for the second race in a row, taking the chequered flag in 15th for the Idemitsu team.

Former championship runner-up, Tony Arbolino had to give a place back in the race for overtaking under a yellow flag. The Marc VDS rider continued his difficult season with a 16th place finish, just behind Aji and just out of the points.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Daniel Munoz was back as a replacement for Bo Bendsneyder at the Pertamina Mandalika Gas Up team, placing 22nd.

Alex Escrig completed a double long lap penalty for a jump start on his way to 24th.

Fermin Aldeguer sat out Q2 with neck pain and was sent to hospital for tests, leaving him P18 on the grid. Declared fit to race at the circuit in the morning, the MB Conveyors Speed Up rider had not made any forward progress when he was involved in a collision with Jeremy Alcoba, with their incident due to be reviewed post-race.

Alcoba’s bike flew back onto the track with all the riders behind successfully taking evasive action.

Darryn Binder had been enjoying a much improved weekend of Moto2 action, qualifying fifth. The South African was holding that position in the race when he fell at turn eight, a fast exit at Arribbiata 1.

Filip Salac and Ayumu Sasaki also fell out of contention, wildcard Mattia Pasini fell from his Team Ciatti Boscoscuro on the last lap, but finished 26th.

Championship Standings

The result sees Garcia still hold the overall lead, moving on to 122 after his fourth place in the race. A win sees Roberts close in, now just seven points shy of the Spaniard’s total.

Ogura remains fourth on 99 points, 23 adrift of the lead, with Alonso Lopez taking over from his teammate in fourth on 79, with Aldeguer remaining on 63 after his DNF.