2024 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mugello - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix in Mugello, with Joe Roberts holding off Manuel Gonzalez for victory.

Joe Roberts, Mugello, Moto2, Italian Grand Prix, June 12 2024
Joe Roberts, Mugello, Moto2, Italian Grand Prix, June 12 2024
© Gold & Goose

Round seven of the Moto2 championship, the Italian Grand Prix, saw Joe Roberts fight off Manuel Gonzalez all the way to the finish for just his second ever race win.

Starting from pole, the American Racing rider took an early lead, but succumbed to pressure from Alonso Lopez.

The duo being at war allowed them to both be passed, with Lopez out front both Aron Canet and Gonzalez seized the opportunity to get involved in the battle at the front.

Lap nine saw the Californian sat back in behind Lopez. The #18, who had several wobbles over the shortened twelve lap distance on his Kalex (a knock on from the Moto3 race red flag) made his move at turn one to lead again.

The Gresini bike fought back and the pair put on a show, swapping position corner after corner.

Roberts went deep and stayed ahead, leading to a guarded and defensive final two laps to lead over the line by just 0.067s.
 

2024 Moto2 Italy - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)22m 24.411s
2Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.067s
3Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.934s
4Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.192s
5Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.253s
6Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+1.859s
7Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+2.618s
8Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+3.349s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+3.450s
10Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+5.877s
11Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+6.516s
12Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+10.969s
13Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+11.782s
14Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+11.930s
15Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+13.036s
16Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+13.381s
17Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+15.564s
18Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+15.618s
19Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+15.760s
20Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+17.512s
21Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+17.576s
22Daniel MunozSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+17.779s
23Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+28.024s
24Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+34.678s
25Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+35.265s
26Mattia PasiniITATeam Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)+1m 18.428s
27Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)DNF
28Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)DNF
29Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)DNF
30Fermin AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors      Speed Up (Boscoscuro)DNF
31Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)DNF

It is just the second time Roberts has won in Moto2, the first also coming in a shortened race, the Portuguese round in 2022.

Gonzalez has endured an up and down season, finishing outside the top twenty in the last two races. The QJMotor rider was hoping for a first ever race win and kept the pressure on all the way to the line for second, his best result of the season.

Lopez fought back to finish third. Though the MV Conveyors Speed Up rider was dropped in the rush to the line,  but the Boscoscuro rider was still pleased to pick up a podium, celebrating by riding his bike to parc ferme side saddle.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia took his teammate Ai Ogura late in the race to claim fourth for MT Helmets - MSI.

Catalan winner Ogura had fought up from twelfth on the first lap to be in the lead group before being forced to settle for fifth.

Aron Canet also made big moves, as high as second on his way to sixth for Fantic Racing.

Celestino Vietti was the top Italian in Mugello in a lonely seventh, using his extensive track knowledge to help mask his performance issues on the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.

Izan Guevara fought his way to the front of the chasing group for eighth, his best performance of the year and second best Moto2 result since moving into the class for CFMoto Inde Aspar.

Somkiat Chantra had lead the way on Friday but never saw the same improvements to move him forward with the leaders. The Idemitsu Honda team Asia rider pushed Guevara all the way to the chequered flag for ninth.

Marcos Ramirez succumbed to a series of early passes and never really recovered from his fall back on the first lap, leaving him to complete the top ten for American Racing.

Diogo Moreira collected his best Moto2 finish in eleventh for Italtrans, the top rookie in the race.

Jake Dixon fought back after a difficult weekend to climb to twelfth from 15th on the grid on the second CFMoto Inde Aspar entry.

Deniz Oncu was back in the points in his first year in the class, a new best result of 13th for the Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie.

Dixon, Oncu and Zonta van den Goorbergh were all close on track with the RW Idrofoglia Racing GP rider the last of the trio over the finish line in 14th.

Mario Aji was back in the points for the second race in a row, taking the chequered flag in 15th for the Idemitsu team.

Former championship runner-up, Tony Arbolino had to give a place back in the race for overtaking under a yellow flag. The Marc VDS rider continued his difficult season with a 16th place finish, just behind Aji and just out of the points.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Daniel Munoz was back as a replacement for Bo Bendsneyder at the Pertamina Mandalika Gas Up team, placing 22nd.

Alex Escrig completed a double long lap penalty for a jump start on his way to 24th.

Fermin Aldeguer sat out Q2 with neck pain and was sent to hospital for tests, leaving him P18 on the grid. Declared fit to race at the circuit in the morning, the MB Conveyors Speed Up rider had not made any forward progress when he was involved in a collision with Jeremy Alcoba, with their incident due to be reviewed post-race.

Alcoba’s bike flew back onto the track with all the riders behind successfully taking evasive action.

Darryn Binder had been enjoying a much improved weekend of Moto2 action, qualifying fifth. The South African was holding that position in the race when he fell at turn eight, a fast exit at Arribbiata 1.

Filip Salac and Ayumu Sasaki also fell out of contention, wildcard Mattia Pasini fell from his Team Ciatti Boscoscuro on the last lap, but finished 26th.

Championship Standings

The result sees Garcia still hold the overall lead, moving on to 122 after his fourth place in the race. A win sees Roberts close in, now just seven points shy of the Spaniard’s total.

Ogura remains fourth on 99 points, 23 adrift of the lead, with Alonso Lopez taking over from his teammate in fourth on 79, with Aldeguer remaining on 63 after his DNF.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
22m ago
F1 insist Bernie Ecclestone’s “divide and conquer” tactic won’t be repeated
Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
Moto2
Results
31m ago
2024 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mugello - Race Results
Joe Roberts, Mugello, Moto2, Italian Grand Prix, June 12 2024
Joe Roberts, Mugello, Moto2, Italian Grand Prix, June 12 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
1h ago
Italian MotoGP at Mugello: LIVE UPDATES!
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
Moto3
Results
1h ago
2024 Italian Moto3 Grand Prix, Mugello - Race Results
David Alonso, Moto3, Italian GP, Mugello, 2 June
David Alonso, Moto3, Italian GP, Mugello, 2 June
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Shock at exclusion of in-form F1 driver in hunt to replace Sergio Perez
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing removed by marshals after the race stopping start crash.
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing removed by…

Latest News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega “more comfortable on the bike, we are in a good way”
Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega
MotoGP
News
3h ago
KTM after extending Pedro Acosta: “We cannot mess it up”
Pedro Acosta Mugello
Pedro Acosta Mugello
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Miguel Oliveira: “I feel super sorry for Fabio about the incident”
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Pedro Acosta puts KTM on top in Mugello warm-up
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Italian MotoGP