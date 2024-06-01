2024 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mugello - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for round seven, the Moto2 Italian Grand Prix, with another record pole lap, this time for Joe Roberts.

Qualifying for round seven, the Moto2 Italian Grand Prix, saw Joe Roberts find record pace to claim pole position.

The American Racing rider eased into the session, jumping from eight to the top of the timesheets with just under two minutes remaining.

That time held firm with nobody able to challenge his new record lap of 1m 49.877s.

It is Roberts first pole of  the season - his first time on the front of the grid since he also claimed pole for the Qatar round at the end of 2023.
 

2024 Moto2 Italy - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 49.877s
2Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.078s
3Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.255s
4Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.371s
5Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.469s
6Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.481s
7Mattia PasiniITATeam Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)+0.533s
8Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.573s
9Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.620s
10Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.628s
11Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+0.674s
12Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.696s
13Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.699s
14Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.882s
15Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.919s
16Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.017s
17Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.187s
18Fermin AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors      Speed Up (Boscoscuro)No Time
Q1
19Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)1m50.850s
20Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 50.974s
21Daniel MunozSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)1m 51.033s
22Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 51.170s
23Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 51.180s
24Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)1m51.186s
25Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 51.380s
26Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)1m 51.503s
27Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)1m 51.584s
28Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)1m 51.719s
29Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 51.831s
30Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 52.066s
31Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 53.449s

Pole man in Barcelona, championship leader Sergio Garcia gave chase to the time on his Boscoscuro but was unable to find the difference, finishing just 0.078s slower for MT Helmets - MSI.

Alonso Lopez arrived with the best time after setting what was then a new lap record in P3, a 1m 49.926s lap, the first sub 1m 50 lap of Mugello in Moto2. He continued his strong form into qualifying with a superb solo effort taking him to third for MB Conveyors Speed Up.

Greisini’s Manuel Gonzalez was the early session leader, but faded fourth, just missing out on a front row start.

Darryn Binder made the most of his time on track after coming through Q1 to keep the momentum and set the fifth best time on his Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP bike.

Ramirez was sixth on the second American Racing machine after also graduating from Q1.

Mattia Pasini home wildcard saw him use all of his Mugello experience to claim seveth for Team Ciatti Boscoscuro.

Somkiat Chantra finished Friday ahead but slipped to eighth in qualifying for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Aron Canet was ninth quickest for Fantic Racing, with Celestino Vietti using all of his laps in the Tuscan Hills to push his way into the top ten for Red Bull KTM AJo.

Catalan race winner Ai Ogura will have work to do from twelfth on the grid to repeat the feat for MT Helmets - MSI.

Jake Dixon saw improvements overnight after finishing Friday 25th but struggled again in qualifying , finishing 15th.

Deniz Oncu was the best of the rookies, direct to Q2 for Red Bull KTM Ajo he went on to finish 14th.

Q1- Alcoba leads the move to Q2

Marcos Ramirez lead for much on P3 before being shuffled down to 15th as the flying laps flew in, leaving the American Racing rider needing a trip through Q1. He moved on but not with the top time - that went to Yamaha Master Camp VR46 rider Jeremy Alcoba(11th). Darryn Binder also moved to Q2 ahead, with Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP,17th) the fourth rider progressing.

Both Marc VDS rider Filip Salac ended Friday in the top ten but just missed out on moving on in fifth for 19th on the grid

Crashes, injuries and Replacements

Fermin Aldeguer was absent from Q2, his bike sat in the Speed Up box. It was later communicated that he was missing the session due to neck pain. Race Direction added that he was going to hospital instead for further examination and will be assessed ahead of the race on Sunday. With no time, he was automatically placed 18th.

Daniel Munoz (20th) is once again in for Bo Bendsneyder at the Pertamina Mandalika Gas Up team. 

 

