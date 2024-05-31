2024 Italian Moto2, Mugello - Friday Practice Results

Somkiat Chantra was the form man on Friday, ending day one with the top time at Mugello.

The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider was leading free practice when Fermin Aldeguer swooped up the timesheets to finish that session on top.

The Thai rider got the better of his rival in the timed P1 session, returning to keep the pace up and set a 1m 50.841s.

Joe Roberts got to work to improve on his first session to finish second after leading the way with eight minutes remaining, to finish just 0.011s behind for American Racing after being 13th after free practice.

Aldeguer was third for MV Conveyors Speed Up, the top Boscoscuro, with his teammate Lopez making a comeback for fourth after a difficult first session.

Aron Canet sits fifth overnight after he too made steps forward in P1 for Fantic Racing.

2024 Moto2 Italy - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 50.841s 2 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.011s 3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.075s 4 Alonso Lopez SPA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.087s 5 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.136s 6 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.215s 7 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.223s 8 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.278s 9 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.407s 10 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.534s 11 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.585s 12 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.599s 13 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.617s 14 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.674s 15 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.717s 16 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.795s 17 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.946s 18 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.985s 19 Mattia Pasini ITA Team Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro) +0.998s 20 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.005s 21 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.020s 22 Daniel Munoz SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) +1.250s 23 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +1.358s 24 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.474s 25 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.770s 26 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) +1.781s 27 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.811s 28 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.081s 29 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +2.223s 30 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.232s 31 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +3.596s

Championship leader Sergio Garcia was eighth in P1 for MT Helmets - MSI, improving from 17th, while his teammate, Catalunya race winner Ai Ogura was twelfth fastest.

Tony Arbolino led briefly in FP to finish that session third for Elf Marc VDS Racing, but despite a big save was down to ninth at the close of the day.

Deniz Oncu finished Friday as the top rookie in 14th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Jake Dixon was fourth after free practice but looked lost in P1, finishing down in25th for CFMoto Inde Aspar, over 1.7s down on Chantra’s best with hopes he was working on race set up a part of his placing.

2024 Moto2 Italy - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 51.311s 2 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.069s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.365s 4 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.452s 5 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.569s 6 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.750s 7 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) +0.779s 8 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.789s 9 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.805s 10 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.825s 11 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.853s 12 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.923s 13 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.021s 14 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.053s 15 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.074s 16 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.147s 17 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.178s 18 Mattia Pasini ITA Team Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro) +1.192s 19 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +1.251s 20 Alonso Lopez SPA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +1.296s 21 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +1.525s 22 Daniel Munoz SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) +1.545s 23 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.615s 24 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.642s 25 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +2.124s 26 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +2.207s 27 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.330s 28 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +2.582s 29 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +2.693s 30 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +3.573s 31 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +4.418s

The free practice session saw an early tip into the gravel for Ayumu Sasaki, with a very fast, tumbling off for Alonso Lopez, leaving the MV Conveyors Speed Up team work to so between sessions.

P1 began with a technical issue with a brake lever off for Jaume Masia and saw a violent highside end the session early for Mario Aji bringing out yellow flags near the end of the session.