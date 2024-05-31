2024 Italian Moto2, Mugello - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Italian Grand Prix (round 7) in Mugello with Somkiat Chantra on top after day one.
Somkiat Chantra was the form man on Friday, ending day one with the top time at Mugello.
The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider was leading free practice when Fermin Aldeguer swooped up the timesheets to finish that session on top.
The Thai rider got the better of his rival in the timed P1 session, returning to keep the pace up and set a 1m 50.841s.
Joe Roberts got to work to improve on his first session to finish second after leading the way with eight minutes remaining, to finish just 0.011s behind for American Racing after being 13th after free practice.
Aldeguer was third for MV Conveyors Speed Up, the top Boscoscuro, with his teammate Lopez making a comeback for fourth after a difficult first session.
Aron Canet sits fifth overnight after he too made steps forward in P1 for Fantic Racing.
|2024 Moto2 Italy - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1m 50.841s
|2
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.011s
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.075s
|4
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.087s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.136s
|6
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.215s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.223s
|8
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.278s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.407s
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.534s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.585s
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.599s
|13
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.617s
|14
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.674s
|15
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.717s
|16
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.795s
|17
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.946s
|18
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.985s
|19
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Team Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)
|+0.998s
|20
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.005s
|21
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.020s
|22
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+1.250s
|23
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+1.358s
|24
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.474s
|25
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.770s
|26
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+1.781s
|27
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.811s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.081s
|29
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+2.223s
|30
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.232s
|31
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+3.596s
Championship leader Sergio Garcia was eighth in P1 for MT Helmets - MSI, improving from 17th, while his teammate, Catalunya race winner Ai Ogura was twelfth fastest.
Tony Arbolino led briefly in FP to finish that session third for Elf Marc VDS Racing, but despite a big save was down to ninth at the close of the day.
Deniz Oncu finished Friday as the top rookie in 14th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Jake Dixon was fourth after free practice but looked lost in P1, finishing down in25th for CFMoto Inde Aspar, over 1.7s down on Chantra’s best with hopes he was working on race set up a part of his placing.
|2024 Moto2 Italy - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.311s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.069s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.365s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.452s
|5
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.569s
|6
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.750s
|7
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+0.779s
|8
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.789s
|9
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.805s
|10
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.825s
|11
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.853s
|12
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.923s
|13
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.021s
|14
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.053s
|15
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.074s
|16
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.147s
|17
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.178s
|18
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Team Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)
|+1.192s
|19
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+1.251s
|20
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+1.296s
|21
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+1.525s
|22
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+1.545s
|23
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.615s
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.642s
|25
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+2.124s
|26
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+2.207s
|27
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.330s
|28
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+2.582s
|29
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+2.693s
|30
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+3.573s
|31
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+4.418s
The free practice session saw an early tip into the gravel for Ayumu Sasaki, with a very fast, tumbling off for Alonso Lopez, leaving the MV Conveyors Speed Up team work to so between sessions.
P1 began with a technical issue with a brake lever off for Jaume Masia and saw a violent highside end the session early for Mario Aji bringing out yellow flags near the end of the session.