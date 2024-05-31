2024 Italian Moto2, Mugello - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Italian Grand Prix (round 7) in Mugello with Somkiat Chantra on top after day one.

Somkiat Chantra, Mugello, Friday Practice, May 2024
Somkiat Chantra, Mugello, Friday Practice, May 2024
© Gold & Goose

Somkiat Chantra was the form man on Friday, ending day one with the top time at Mugello.

The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider was leading free practice when Fermin Aldeguer swooped up the timesheets to finish that session on top.

The Thai rider got the better of his rival in the timed P1 session, returning to keep the pace up and set a 1m 50.841s.

Joe Roberts got to work to improve on his first session to finish second after leading the way with eight minutes remaining, to finish just 0.011s behind for American Racing after being 13th after free practice.

Aldeguer was third for MV Conveyors Speed Up, the top Boscoscuro, with his teammate Lopez making a comeback for fourth after a difficult first session.

Aron Canet sits fifth overnight after he too made steps forward in P1 for Fantic Racing.

2024 Moto2 Italy - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 50.841s
2Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.011s
3Fermin AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.075s
4Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.087s
5Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.136s
6Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.215s
7Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.223s
8Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.278s
9Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.407s
10Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.534s
11Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.585s
12Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.599s
13Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.617s
14Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.674s
15Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.717s
16Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.795s
17Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.946s
18Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.985s
19Mattia PasiniITATeam Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)+0.998s
20Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.005s
21Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.020s
22Daniel MunozSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+1.250s
23Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+1.358s
24Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.474s
25Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.770s
26Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+1.781s
27Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.811s
28Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.081s
29Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.223s
30Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.232s
31Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.596s

Championship leader Sergio Garcia was eighth in P1 for MT Helmets - MSI, improving from 17th, while his teammate, Catalunya race winner Ai Ogura was twelfth fastest.

Tony Arbolino led briefly in FP to finish that session third for Elf Marc VDS Racing, but despite a big save was down to ninth at the close of the day.

Deniz Oncu finished Friday as the top rookie in 14th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Jake Dixon was fourth after free practice but looked lost in P1, finishing down in25th for CFMoto Inde Aspar, over 1.7s down on Chantra’s best with hopes he was working on race set up a part of his placing.

2024 Moto2 Italy - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Fermin AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors      Speed Up (Boscoscuro)1m 51.311s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.069s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.365s
4Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.452s
5Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.569s
6Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.750s
7Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+0.779s
8Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.789s
9Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.805s
10Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.825s
11Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.853s
12Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.923s
13Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.021s
14Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.053s
15Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.074s
16Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.147s
17Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.178s
18Mattia PasiniITATeam Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)+1.192s
19Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.251s
20Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+1.296s
21Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+1.525s
22Daniel MunozSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+1.545s
23Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.615s
24Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.642s
25Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+2.124s
26Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+2.207s
27Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.330s
28Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.582s
29Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+2.693s
30Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.573s
31Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+4.418s

The free practice session saw an early tip into the gravel for Ayumu Sasaki, with a very fast, tumbling off for Alonso Lopez, leaving the MV Conveyors Speed Up team work to so between sessions. 

P1 began with a technical issue with a brake lever off for Jaume Masia and saw a violent highside end the session early for Mario Aji bringing out yellow flags near the end of the session.

Read More

Latest News

RR
Results
3h ago
2024 Isle of Man TT Qualifying 4 & 5 (Friday): Results
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez: I studied what the other Ducatis are doing
Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
F1
News
5h ago
Esteban Ocon hits back at “misinformed statements” and claims he will race in Canada
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Francesco Bagnaia gets Mugello grid penalty for Alex Marquez incident - appeal rejected
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Italian MotoGP
RR
6h ago
Isle of Man TT: Qualifying 4 and 5 - as it happened
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT

Latest News

WSBK
Results
7h ago
2024 World Superbike Misano Test - Day 2 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Pedro Acosta: “Normal Friday, but with two stupid crashes”
Pedro Acosta Mugello
Pedro Acosta Mugello
WSBK
News
7h ago
BMW happy with factory WorldSBK line-up: “There’s no plans to split anything”
Michael van der Mark, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Michael van der Mark, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Maverick Vinales denies signing new Aprilia MotoGP deal
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales