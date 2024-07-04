Moto2: Marc VDS drops Kalex for Boscoscuro in 2025

The multi-title-winning Marc VDS Moto2 team has announced it will switch from the Kalex to Boscoscuro chassis for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Team owner Marc van der Straten said the move is aimed at ‘starting a new challenge’ after 13 years with Kalex, but it also reflects the massive shift in the Moto2 hierarchy this season.

Kalex has won every Moto2 riders’ and constructors’ title since 2013, but the new Pirelli era has seen a dramatic swing towards Boscoscuro. The Italian chassis has won six of the opening eight races and has all four riders in the championship top five.

“I want to start by saying a huge thanks to Kalex and all their incredibly professional staff that have been by our side for the past thirteen years,” said van der Straten.

“It has been a long and great adventure that will forever remain in our memories as we grew and won together. However, time brings new needs and changes, and I have decided to start a new stage and challenge in Moto2 by moving to the Boscoscuro chassis.

“There’s no doubt their performance has hugely improved in recent times, and currently they lead the Rider, Team and Constructor Championship with only four bikes on the grid.

“I am sure our team can only help them make further progress while working hard to enjoy successful results. I am very happy and proud of this agreement because it represents a new and exciting challenge for both parties.

“We are still in the early stages of the 2024 season with many battles left to fight. And be sure that we will give our best in all of them.”

Luca Boscoscuro added: "It is a great pleasure for us to announce that a team like Marc VDS has chosen our bikes to compete in the 2025 and 2026 Moto2 World Championship seasons.

“We are ready to bring all our experience and professionalism to the track to achieve great results together."

Current Marc VDS riders, Tony Arbolino and Filip Salac, are 13th and 19th in the standings ahead of this weekend’s German Grand Prix.