2024 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix, Assen - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix in Assen, where Ai Ogura was victorious.

Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura

Round eight of the Moto2 championship, the Dutch Grand Prix, saw Ai Ogura take advantage of Fermin Aldeguer’s penalty to pick up a second win this season.

Starting from pole, Aldeguer and Ogura briefly battle it out for the lead before the Spaniard pulled the pin and built a lead of over a second and a half.

The line he took through the chicane meant that before the end of lap five the Folladore Speed Up rider had already amassed a track limits warning.

The MT Helmets - MSI teammates were battling behind, when the inevitable came - a long lap penalty for Aldeguer was announced on lap fourteen.

Waiting only one lap to pull in the #54 took his trip around the loop, rejoining third.

That left Ogura leading, with Sergio Garcia second and Aldeguer rapidly making up the difference to sit in close behind.

An error by the championship leader saw Aldeguer able to take advantage as his rival ran wide to move up to second with just three laps remaining.

The Spaniard pushed but it was not enough to catch Ogura who lead over the line by 0.571s for his second win of the season with the MT Helmets team taking both support class wins, having just picked up victory with Ivan Ortola in Moto3.

2024 Moto2 Assen - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)35m 27.293s
2Fermin AldeguerSPAFolladore Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.571s
3Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+4.252s
4Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+8.985s
5Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+9.949s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+10.069s
7Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+12.488s
8Alonso LopezSPAFolladore Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+12.592s
9Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+12.734s
10Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+12.986s
11Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+13.086s
12Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+14.830s
13Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+17.188s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+17.764s
15Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+23.144s
16Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+23.663s
17Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+29.783s
18Marcel SchrotterGERRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+33.376s
19Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+33.452s
20Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+42.802s
21Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+50.664s
22Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+52.172s
23Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+52.610s
24Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+52.672s
25Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)DNF
26Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)DNF
27Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)DNF
28Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)DNF
29Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)DNS
30Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)DNS
31Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)DNS

Aldeguer had to settle for second, with Garcia having further issues with his front tyre as he held on to third completing an all Boscoscuro podium.

2023 race winner, Jake Dixon was the best of the rest and the first Kalex over the line for CF Moto Inde Aspar after working his way forward from ninth.

Also on a charge, Somkiat Chantra showed great pace in practice and re-found his confidence, leading to a storming run through the pack from 17th on the grid on his way to fifth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Tony Arbolino showed a glimmer of his old championship chasing fight before fading a little in the closing stages, as high as fourth in the early stages of the race, the Elf Marc VDS rider finished a much improved sixth.

Marcos Ramirez lead the next group on track over the line in seventh for American Racing, passing a fading Alonso Lopez, who was hard on his tyres early in the race in eighth, with Gresini’s Manuel Gonzalez going the same way in ninth.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Celestino Vietti was elevated to a top ten finish after top rookie Senna Agius was demoted a place after the race for exceeding track limits on the last lap, with the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider placed eleventh.

Dennis Foggia took a lonely twelfth for Italtrans.

Jeremy Alcoba started 16th and had to serve a long lap penalty for his actions back in Mugello, but recovered to take 13th for Yamaha VR46 Master Camp, just ahead of top home rider at the Assen TT track, Bo Bendsneyder for the newly formed Preicanos Racing Team.

The final point on offer went to Darryn Binder, holding off Diogo Moreira who fell down the order late in the race after running in the top ten over the early laps.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

The beginning of the race saw crashes come thick and fast with home rider Zonta van den Goorbergh first to exit, swiftly followed by Albert Arenas and Aron Canet moments later at the same corner.

Ayumu Sasaki was the only other rider not to go the distance in the race.

Assen has been a tough round for the Moto2 class, with three riders taken out of contention before Sunday.

The most notable absence was championship title chaser Joe Roberts, who was declared unfit after fracturing his collarbone in practice after a heavy crash.

Huge falls also ended the weekend of Filip Salac and Xavi Cardelus.

Deniz Oncu was out before the round started, injuring himself while training between rounds. Red Bull KTM Ajo drafted in Marcel Schrotter to race, he finished 18th.

Daniel Munoz (20th) was back as a wildcard with the Preicanos Racing team, formerly the Pertamina Mandalika outfit on the grid, retaining the same regular riders (Bendsneyder and Barry Baltus). He had a race to forget with a penalty for exceeding track limits.

Championship Standings

Garcia remains championship leader, limiting the damage to his title lead with third, he now has 138 points at the top of the standings.

Ogura’s win sees him move into second overall, with 124 points to his name, just fourteen behind Garcia.

The absent Roberts slips to third, still on 115, with Lopez in fourth.

Aldeguer gained 20 points in second  - in fifth after round eight, now with 83 points. 

 

