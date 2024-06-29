2024 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix, Assen - Qualifying Results

Fermin Aldeguer took control in qualifying to claim pole position ahead of round eight, the Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix.

Aldeguer had finish Friday fastest and with most of the Moto2 field choosing to lap solo, track position was key.

Able to run incredibly fast alone on track, the Folladore Speed Up rider went second to Sergio Garcia with his opening effort aimed at pole.

Back out after the pit stops, the Spaniard wasted no time in posting a lap of 1m 35.269s, which held firm to the chequered flag.

It is the #54’s first pole since Jerez, where without needing to move through the pack, he dominated the race.

2024 Moto2 Assen - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Folladore Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 35.269s 2 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.230s 3 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.354s 4 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.371s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA Folladore Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.476s 6 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.555s 7 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.604s 8 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.632s 9 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.714s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.777s 11 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.861s 12 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.870s 13 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.888s 14 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.894s 15 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.002s 16 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.092s 17 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.127s 18 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) No Time Q1 19 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.237s 20 Bo Bendsneyder NED Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.284s 21 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.393s 22 Marcel Schrotter GER Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.655s 23 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 36.682s 24 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 36.799s 25 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.920s 26 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.252s 27 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 37.254s 28 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 37.595s 29 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNS 30 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) DNS 31 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) DNS

Ai Ogura had been near the top of the timesheets all practice and kept Aldeguer under pressure. Also running alone on track, the MT Helmets - MSI rider was able to chip away to finish just 0.230s behind.

His teammate, championship leader Garcia, had been the early pacesetter, and it was that early lap - his second flier - which held firm for third to complete an all Boscoscuro front row.

Manuel Gonzalez and Alonso Lopez were at war on track and for times. Their final time around the track together saw the Gresini rider able to break up the Boscoscuro dominance, climbing from 15th to fourth. The Spaniard had needed to do that twice after having his previous effort cancelled by yellow flags.

That left Lopez to settle for fifth on the Speed Up.

Albert Arenas was the best of the riders to move on from Q1. His early effort saw him hold on to sixth on the second Gresini, completing a strong day for the Kalex team.

Tony Arbolino made a great save from what looked a certain fall on his Elf Marc VDS bike on his way to setting the seventh best lap.

Diogo Moreira was the top rookie for Italtrans in eighth, improving right at the end of the session.

Jake Dixon did his best work in the middle of the session, earning ninth, just keeping Celestino Vietti at bay, with the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider finding enough to move into the top ten.

Somkiat Chantra had topped the morning session with a new best record lap, but a fast fall put an end to his front row hopes, leaving the Idemitsu rider 17th.

Zonta van den Goorbergh was the best of the home riders in Assen after a day of mixed fortunes. Having done enough to get through Q1, the RW Racing rider fell mid- session, leaving him 14th, just behind Aron Canet.

The second Netherlands representative, Bo Bendsneyder, was sixth in Q2 after being shuffled back by his compatriot, for 20th on the grid.

Q1 - same time but no progress for Foggia

Albert Arenas lead the session to move on to Q2 with the best time. He was joined by van den Goorbergh, Senna Agius (11th) and Izan Guevara (No Time).

Having set an identical lap time to Guevara, when they were shuffled back it was Dennis Foggia who missed out on moving on. Countback came into play with the next fastest lap not going the Italian’s way, leaving him 19th on the grid for Italtrans.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

A crash heavy Friday saw two riders absent before qualifying.

Filip Salac was the first faller in the timed session, his violent crash brining out the red flag. The Marc VDS rider remained in hospital overnight to be monitored.

Joe Roberts will lose ground in the title race after his fall in the same session saw him holding his arm and transferred to hospital for further checks. That assessment revealed a collarbone fracture.

The morning session saw Xavi Cardelus off and rolling through the gravel, he too was sent to hospital for further checks.

Izan Guevara registered no time in Q2 after moving on after suffering his own big off at the start on the session.

After his recent stand-in performances, Daniel Munoz (21st) has a wildcard with the Preicanos Racing Team.

Marcel Schrotter(22nd) replaces Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo following his training accident.