2024 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix, Assen - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix in Assen, which saw Fermin Aldeguer return to pole position.

Fermin Aldeguer, Assen, Dutch Moto2, 29 June 2024
Fermin Aldeguer, Assen, Dutch Moto2, 29 June 2024
© Gold & Goose

 

Fermin Aldeguer took control in qualifying to claim pole position ahead of round eight, the Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix.

Aldeguer had finish Friday fastest and with most of the Moto2 field choosing to lap solo, track position was key.

Able to run incredibly fast alone on track, the Folladore Speed Up rider went second to Sergio Garcia with his opening effort aimed at pole.

Back out after the pit stops, the Spaniard wasted no time in posting a lap of 1m 35.269s, which held firm to the chequered flag.

It is the #54’s first pole since Jerez, where without needing to move through the pack, he dominated the race.

2024 Moto2 Assen - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Fermin AldeguerSPAFolladore Speed Up (Boscoscuro)1m 35.269s
2Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.230s
3Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.354s
4Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.371s
5Alonso LopezSPAFolladore Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.476s
6Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.555s
7Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.604s
8Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.632s
9Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.714s
10Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.777s
11Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.861s
12Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.870s
13Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.888s
14Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.894s
15Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.002s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.092s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.127s
18Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)No Time
Q1
19Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 36.237s
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)1m 36.284s
21Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)1m 36.393s
22Marcel SchrotterGERRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1m 36.655s
23Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 36.682s
24Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)1m 36.799s
25Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 36.920s
26Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)1m 37.252s
27Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 37.254s
28Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 37.595s
29Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)DNS
30Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)DNS
31Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)DNS

Ai Ogura had been near the top of the timesheets all practice and kept Aldeguer under pressure. Also running alone on track, the MT Helmets - MSI rider was able to chip away to finish just 0.230s behind.

His teammate, championship leader Garcia, had been the early pacesetter, and it was that early lap - his second flier - which held firm for third to complete an all Boscoscuro front row.

Manuel Gonzalez and Alonso Lopez were at war on track and for times. Their final time around the track together saw the Gresini rider able to break up the Boscoscuro dominance, climbing from 15th to fourth. The Spaniard had needed to do that twice after having his previous effort cancelled by yellow flags.

That left Lopez to settle for fifth on the Speed Up.

Albert Arenas was the best of the riders to move on from Q1. His early effort saw him hold on to sixth on the second Gresini, completing a strong day for the Kalex team.

Tony Arbolino made a great save from what looked a certain fall on his Elf Marc VDS bike on his way to setting the seventh best lap.

Diogo Moreira was the top rookie for Italtrans in eighth, improving right at the end of the session.

Jake Dixon did his best work in the middle of the session, earning ninth, just keeping Celestino Vietti at bay, with the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider finding enough to move into the top ten.

Somkiat Chantra had topped the morning session with a new best record lap, but a fast fall put an end to his front row hopes, leaving the Idemitsu rider 17th.

Zonta van den Goorbergh was the best of the home riders in Assen after a day of mixed fortunes. Having done enough to get through Q1, the RW Racing rider fell mid- session, leaving him 14th, just behind Aron Canet.

The second Netherlands representative, Bo Bendsneyder, was sixth in Q2 after being shuffled back by his compatriot, for 20th on the grid.

Q1 - same time but no progress for Foggia

Albert Arenas lead the session to move on to Q2 with the best time. He was joined by van den Goorbergh, Senna Agius (11th) and Izan Guevara (No Time).

Having set an identical lap time to Guevara, when they were shuffled back it was Dennis Foggia who missed out on moving on. Countback came into play with the next fastest lap not going the Italian’s way, leaving him 19th on the grid for Italtrans.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

A crash heavy Friday saw two riders absent before qualifying.

Filip Salac was the first faller in the timed session, his violent crash brining out the red flag. The Marc VDS rider remained in hospital overnight to be monitored.

Joe Roberts will lose ground in the title race after his fall in the same session saw him holding his arm and transferred to hospital for further checks. That assessment revealed a collarbone fracture.

The morning session saw Xavi Cardelus off and rolling through the gravel, he too was sent to hospital for further checks.

Izan Guevara registered no time in Q2 after moving on after suffering his own big off at the start on the session.

After his recent stand-in performances, Daniel Munoz (21st) has a wildcard with the Preicanos Racing Team.

Marcel Schrotter(22nd) replaces Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo following his training accident.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
8m ago
Francesco Bagnaia on dominant sprint race: “The pace was incredible”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
9m ago
George Russell plans to “sit back and watch it all take place” from P3
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
31m ago
Oscar Piastri hits out at “embarrassing” F1 track limits after Q3 lap deletion
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren in the post Sprint FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren in the post Sprint FIA Press Conference…
F1
News
35m ago
Untouchable Max Verstappen takes dominant Austrian GP pole
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates his pole position in…
F1
News
37m ago
Starting grid for F1 Austrian Grand Prix: How Sunday's race will begin
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, second; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, pole
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
39m ago
Marc Marquez: ‘It’s never good to make a mistake’
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
F1
Results
58m ago
2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Circuit atmosphere - Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing fans in the grandstand. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,
Circuit atmosphere - Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing fans in the…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Starting grid for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen: How the race will begin
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro Assen Sprint accident: ‘Further checks in hospital'
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP