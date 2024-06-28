2024 Dutch Moto2, Assen - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Dutch Grand Prix (round 8) in Assen which saw Fermin Aldeguer finish ahead.

Fermin Aldeguer, Assen, Dutch Moto2, 28 June 2024
Fermin Aldeguer set a series of fast laps, which lead to the first time a Moto2 bike completed a sub 1m 36s trip around Assen ahead of round eight, the Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix.

The Folladore Speed Up rider showed his intent with the first lap below the benchmark, though that was cancelled for running on the green, exceeding track limits.

It was a sign of what was to come as the Spaniard tidied up his run to improve continually, finishing with a new lap record of 1m 35.912s.
 

2024 Moto2 Assen - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Fermin AldeguerSPAFolladore Speed Up (Boscoscuro)1m 35.912s
2Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.072s
3Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.271s
4Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.283s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.370s
6Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.374s
7Alonso LopezSPAFolladore Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.471s
8Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.635s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.638s
10Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.693s
11Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.782s
12Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+0.839s
13Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.861s
14Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.867s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+0.877s
16Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.921s
17Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.018s
18Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.024s
19Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.220s
20Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.222s
21Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.305s
22Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.314s
23Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.418s
24Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.877s
25Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.933s
26Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+1.981s
27Marcel SchrotterGERRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+2.006s
28Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.520s
29Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.192s
30Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.194s
31Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)No Time

Ai Ogura lead the opening session and continued his new found pre-race pace and form into the second timed session, pushing Aldeguer to the end to also finish with a lap in the 1m 35s bracket. His best was just 0.072s slower for MT Helmets MSI.

It wasn’t a clean sweep out front for Boscoscuro, with Joe Roberts time holding on for third.

The American Racing rider had set the fastest lap before falling on his next. The fast and violent turn seven highside saw him and his Kalex sent flying. The Californian was slow to get up, and once able to get out of the gravel was grabbing his shoulder and cradling his right arm, on his way to leave in an ambulance for further checks.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia was fourth quickest, completing a strong opening day for the MT Helmets team.

After the three week break Tony Arbolino looked a different rider, at one with his Elf Marc VDS bike in the Netherlands, on his way to setting the fifth best time. The Italian was only just faster than Aron Canet, sitting sixth for Fantic Racing in a tight session.

Alonso Lopez set the seventh best time on the second Speed Up machine, and was still within half a second of the top time.

Gresini’s Manuel Gonzalez was eighth quickest, with Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra and Albert Arenas (QJ Motor Gresini) completing the top ten.

The remaining automatic qualifying slots will be held overnight by Marcos Ramirez, home rider Bo Bendsneyder, Jake Dixon and another Netherlands racer, Zonta van den Goorbergh ahead of their home grand prix.

Dixon is returning to the scene of his first race win last season in 2023, with the CFMoto Inde Aspar needing late improvements to pull back in the top ten.

Bendsneyder is returning from his injury absence at home, as part of the newly bannered Preicanos Racing, formerly the Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team, still with Jaume Masia (25th) as his teammate. They are joined by wildcard rider Daniel Munoz, back in the paddock for 19th place.

There is an additional change with Marcel Schrotter (27th) sitting in at Red Bull KTM Ajo, in for the absent Deniz Oncu, who needs longer to recover from a recent operation following a training accident, his arm still in a sling.

The first Moto2 session at Assen saw Ai Ogura ahead and closing in on his old record pace. His teammate at MT Helmets - MSI, Sergio Garcia was a close second with Boscoscuro bike dominating the top of the timesheets, with all four of their bikes in the top five.

2024 Moto2 Assen - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 36.458s
2Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.078s
3Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.089s
4Alonso LopezSPAFolladore Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.092s
5Fermin AldeguerSPAFolladore Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.129s
6Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.330s
7Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.424s
8Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.539s
9Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.565s
10Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.578s
11Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.595s
12Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+0.680s
13Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.739s
14Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.775s
15Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.798s
16Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.914s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.014s
18Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.226s
19Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.312s
20Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.335s
21Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.389s
22Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.465s
23Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.753s
24Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.091s
25Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+2.181s
26Marcel SchrotterGERRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+2.258s
27Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+2.268s
28Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.756s
29Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.923s
30Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+2.944s
31Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.101s

Joe Roberts was the early pacesetter in FP before a tumble saw him sat in the pits for the rest of the session awaiting repairs to his American Racing bike, with P1 then following a similar pattern.

The first session also saw falls for Diogo Moreira, Jaume Masia and Albert Arenas, with near misses for Garcia, who kept his bike running into the gravel, under the fans at the chicane and Dixon who also avoided a crash. There was also another warning near-miss for Roberts, who held on when briefly returning to track in the final minutes, with his leg dangling wildly to help him balance.

The second had a technical for Xavier Artigas and additional falls for Xavi Cardelus and Filip Salac.

The early off for Salac brought out the red flag after he lost the rear, getting beaten up by his bike as he dropped to the ground. The early timing of the crash meant the Marc VDS rider took no timed part in the session.
 

