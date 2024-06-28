2024 Dutch Moto2, Assen - Friday Practice Results

Fermin Aldeguer set a series of fast laps, which lead to the first time a Moto2 bike completed a sub 1m 36s trip around Assen ahead of round eight, the Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix.

The Folladore Speed Up rider showed his intent with the first lap below the benchmark, though that was cancelled for running on the green, exceeding track limits.

It was a sign of what was to come as the Spaniard tidied up his run to improve continually, finishing with a new lap record of 1m 35.912s.



2024 Moto2 Assen - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Folladore Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 35.912s 2 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.072s 3 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.271s 4 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.283s 5 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.370s 6 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.374s 7 Alonso Lopez SPA Folladore Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.471s 8 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.635s 9 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.638s 10 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.693s 11 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.782s 12 Bo Bendsneyder NED Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +0.839s 13 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.861s 14 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.867s 15 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +0.877s 16 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.921s 17 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.018s 18 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.024s 19 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.220s 20 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.222s 21 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.305s 22 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.314s 23 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.418s 24 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.877s 25 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.933s 26 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.981s 27 Marcel Schrotter GER Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +2.006s 28 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.520s 29 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +3.192s 30 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +3.194s 31 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) No Time

Ai Ogura lead the opening session and continued his new found pre-race pace and form into the second timed session, pushing Aldeguer to the end to also finish with a lap in the 1m 35s bracket. His best was just 0.072s slower for MT Helmets MSI.

It wasn’t a clean sweep out front for Boscoscuro, with Joe Roberts time holding on for third.

The American Racing rider had set the fastest lap before falling on his next. The fast and violent turn seven highside saw him and his Kalex sent flying. The Californian was slow to get up, and once able to get out of the gravel was grabbing his shoulder and cradling his right arm, on his way to leave in an ambulance for further checks.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia was fourth quickest, completing a strong opening day for the MT Helmets team.

After the three week break Tony Arbolino looked a different rider, at one with his Elf Marc VDS bike in the Netherlands, on his way to setting the fifth best time. The Italian was only just faster than Aron Canet, sitting sixth for Fantic Racing in a tight session.

Alonso Lopez set the seventh best time on the second Speed Up machine, and was still within half a second of the top time.

Gresini’s Manuel Gonzalez was eighth quickest, with Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra and Albert Arenas (QJ Motor Gresini) completing the top ten.

The remaining automatic qualifying slots will be held overnight by Marcos Ramirez, home rider Bo Bendsneyder, Jake Dixon and another Netherlands racer, Zonta van den Goorbergh ahead of their home grand prix.

Dixon is returning to the scene of his first race win last season in 2023, with the CFMoto Inde Aspar needing late improvements to pull back in the top ten.

Bendsneyder is returning from his injury absence at home, as part of the newly bannered Preicanos Racing, formerly the Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team, still with Jaume Masia (25th) as his teammate. They are joined by wildcard rider Daniel Munoz, back in the paddock for 19th place.

There is an additional change with Marcel Schrotter (27th) sitting in at Red Bull KTM Ajo, in for the absent Deniz Oncu, who needs longer to recover from a recent operation following a training accident, his arm still in a sling.

The first Moto2 session at Assen saw Ai Ogura ahead and closing in on his old record pace. His teammate at MT Helmets - MSI, Sergio Garcia was a close second with Boscoscuro bike dominating the top of the timesheets, with all four of their bikes in the top five.

2024 Moto2 Assen - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.458s 2 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.078s 3 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.089s 4 Alonso Lopez SPA Folladore Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.092s 5 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Folladore Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.129s 6 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.330s 7 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.424s 8 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.539s 9 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.565s 10 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.578s 11 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.595s 12 Bo Bendsneyder NED Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +0.680s 13 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.739s 14 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.775s 15 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.798s 16 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.914s 17 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.014s 18 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.226s 19 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.312s 20 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.335s 21 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.389s 22 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.465s 23 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.753s 24 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.091s 25 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +2.181s 26 Marcel Schrotter GER Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +2.258s 27 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +2.268s 28 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +2.756s 29 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.923s 30 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +2.944s 31 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +3.101s

Joe Roberts was the early pacesetter in FP before a tumble saw him sat in the pits for the rest of the session awaiting repairs to his American Racing bike, with P1 then following a similar pattern.

The first session also saw falls for Diogo Moreira, Jaume Masia and Albert Arenas, with near misses for Garcia, who kept his bike running into the gravel, under the fans at the chicane and Dixon who also avoided a crash. There was also another warning near-miss for Roberts, who held on when briefly returning to track in the final minutes, with his leg dangling wildly to help him balance.

The second had a technical for Xavier Artigas and additional falls for Xavi Cardelus and Filip Salac.

The early off for Salac brought out the red flag after he lost the rear, getting beaten up by his bike as he dropped to the ground. The early timing of the crash meant the Marc VDS rider took no timed part in the session.

