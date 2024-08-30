Celestino Vietti to replace Fermin Aldeguer at Speed Up in Moto2 2025

The signing of Fermin Aldeguer by Ducati at the beginning of this season immediately meant that his seat at the Speed Up team would be available for 2025, and it has now been confirmed that it will be filled by Celestino Vietti.

Vietti will enter his fifth season in the intermediate class next year, with effectively his fourth team in four years, after the VR46 team transitioned into Fantic from 2022–2023, and then joining the Red Bull KTM Ajo squad this year.

“I am really excited about this opportunity,” Vietti said. “First of all, I would like to thank Luca and his team, as well as the staff of the VR46 Academy, for giving me the chance to live this experience.”

For Vietti, it will be his first time racing in Moto2 on a chassis other than the Kalex, which until this year was the dominant bike in the category, as he swaps to the Boscoscuro frame that is currently leading this year’s intermediate class championship with Sergio Garcia.

“It will be my first time on a new bike in Moto2, a challenge that I consider extremely stimulating,” the Italian said. “I can’t wait to start this new adventure; the package is clearly competitive, as demonstrated by the results of recent years and, in particular, those of this season.

“I hope to achieve great goals with this all-Italian duo. Thanks again to everyone for the support and for this extraordinary opportunity”.

Vietti will be partnered at Speed Up by Alonso Lopez, who will be retained by the team for a third full-time season in the World Championship.

“I am really happy to be able to continue another year with the Team SpeedUp family and I thank Luca for the trust he continues to place in me,” Lopez said. “I am determined to close this season in the best possible way and to face the next one with renewed energy, ready to give my all to fight together with this extraordinary team and aim for the world title.

“The bike is exceptional, and I couldn’t wish for a better team to pursue this great goal.”

For team owner Luca Boscoscuro, the arrival of Vietti alongside Lopez represents the continuation of the Speed Up team’s ability to challenge for the top positions in Moto2.

“We are very excited that Alonso López has chosen to stay with us for another season, the results achieved so far are proof that this collaboration is working well and I am sure that it will bear fruit in 2025 too,” Boscoscuro said.

“As for Celestino, he is a rider who immediately impressed me for his spontaneity and we can’t wait to start working together because we are sure that we can achieve numerous goals.”