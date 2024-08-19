Jake Dixon confirms Marc VDS Moto2 switch for 2025

The Marc VDS team has signed Jake Dixon for the 2025 Moto2 World Championship, as the British rider leaves the Aspar team he joined in 2022.

Dixon will join Marc VDS for 2025, in what will be his seventh season in the intermediate class. Marc VDS has raced in Moto2 since its first season in 2010, in which time it has won three world titles with Tito Rabat, Franco Morbidelli, and Alex Marquez.

"Firstly, I want to say a huge thanks to Marc for giving me the opportunity to ride for such a fantastic team," Dixon said.

"They have been at the top in Moto2 for such a long time and won three titles and all I can say is it’s an absolute pleasure to be joining Marc VDS Racing next season.

"I feel I am ready for a new challenge and a new adventure and moving to this team gives me so much motivation. I really can’t wait to get started next year and look forward to bringing more success to the team."

2025 will also be Marc VDS's first year with the Boscoscuro chassis, so there will be hardware changes, too, for the team to get used to, as it switches from the Kalex chassis it has used since 2012.

“I am personally very happy with the arrival of Jake Dixon to our team," said Marc van der Straten, Marc VDS team owner.

"He is a fighter on and off the track and I love that. The 2025 season will be very important for us as we face the exciting challenge of competing with the Boscoscuro chassis.

"We need someone who is fast and able to quickly adapt to changes and Jake has these characteristics. I’m looking forward to seeing him fighting at the front and defending the VDS colours."

Dixon is expected to replace Filip Salac, who Marc VDS signed on a two-year contract from the beginning of this season, but has so far scored a best result of 10th.