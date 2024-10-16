Moto2, Moto3 switching to MotoGP practice format for 2025

The Moto2 and Moto3 classes will switch to the same practice format as MotoGP from 2025, the Grand Prix Commission has announced.

Since July last year, only lap times set in the Friday afternoon practice session have been used to decide direct access to MotoGP’s Qualifying 2, with the Friday and Saturday morning sessions both classed as Free Practice.

However, Moto2 and Moto3 have continued with only one Free Practice session, on Friday morning, after which the Friday afternoon and Saturday morning sessions both count towards direct Q2 access.

For Moto2 and Moto3, a direct place in Q2 is awarded to those in the top 14 after ‘Practice 2’ on Saturday morning. The final four places are then fought over in Qualifying 1.

But from next season the junior classes will follow the same format (and session names) as MotoGP: FP1 and Practice on Friday. Then FP2, Q1 and Q2 on Saturday.

The change will ‘establish consistency across the classes’.

MotoGP gives only the top ten riders on Friday afternoon a place in Q2, with the last two entries in the pole position shootout awarded to the two fastest riders in Qualifying 1.