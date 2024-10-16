Moto2, Moto3 switching to MotoGP practice format for 2025

Moto2 and Moto3 to adopt the same practice format as MotoGP.

Moto2 grid, Motegi
Moto2 grid, Motegi

The Moto2 and Moto3 classes will switch to the same practice format as MotoGP from 2025, the Grand Prix Commission has announced.

Since July last year, only lap times set in the Friday afternoon practice session have been used to decide direct access to MotoGP’s Qualifying 2, with the Friday and Saturday morning sessions both classed as Free Practice.

However, Moto2 and Moto3 have continued with only one Free Practice session, on Friday morning, after which the Friday afternoon and Saturday morning sessions both count towards direct Q2 access.

For Moto2 and Moto3, a direct place in Q2 is awarded to those in the top 14 after ‘Practice 2’ on Saturday morning. The final four places are then fought over in Qualifying 1.

But from next season the junior classes will follow the same format (and session names) as MotoGP: FP1 and Practice on Friday. Then FP2, Q1 and Q2 on Saturday.

The change will ‘establish consistency across the classes’.

MotoGP gives only the top ten riders on Friday afternoon a place in Q2, with the last two entries in the pole position shootout awarded to the two fastest riders in Qualifying 1.

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
37m ago
Honda on Tommy Bridewell’s BSB signing: ‘We took some stick’
Tommy Bridewell, Honda Racing UK, Brands BSB 2024
Tommy Bridewell, Honda Racing UK, Brands BSB 2024
© Honda Racing
F1
News
1h ago
Jenson Button weighs in on McLaren team orders debate: “You need to favour one driver”
Andrea Stella, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Andrea Stella, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
BSB
News
1h ago
Peter Hickman’s 2024 BSB season gains “a little late”
Peter Hickman
Peter Hickman
F1
News
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo sends “I’m retired” message in heartwarming post
Daniel Ricciardo alongside Adam Cianciarulo
Daniel Ricciardo alongside Adam Cianciarulo
MotoGP
News
2h ago
How to watch Australian MotoGP live
Alex Rins
Alex Rins

More News

F1
News
2h ago
How to watch F1 United States Grand Prix live
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
2h ago
Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel set to reunite at 2025 Race of Champions
Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher
Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher
Moto2
News
4h ago
Gresini Moto2 team to race ‘unbranded’ after Gonzalez incident
Manuel Gonzalez, 2024 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix
Manuel Gonzalez, 2024 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Revealed: Michelin’s plan to tame resurfaced Phillip Island for the Australian MotoGP
Zarco leads, 2023 Australian MotoGP
Zarco leads, 2023 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Fabio Quartararo: “The season is suddenly going by very quickly”
Fabio Quartararo, 2023 Australian MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2023 Australian MotoGP