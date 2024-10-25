Penalties dished out for Moto2 riders who collided in pit-entry

An investigation into the scary Moto2 crash between Tony Arbolino and Zonta van den Goorbergh in first practice at the Thailand Grand Prix has resulted in both getting penalties.

Marc VDS rider Arbolino was trying to recover back to his garage after an earlier tumble when van den Goorbergh slammed into him on the entry to pitlane.

Arbolino had to be helped away after the incident but was able to take part in second practice, while a marshal was almost hit by van den Goorbergh.

The incident brought out the red flag with just under 25 minutes to go in the session.

An investigation by the FIM stewards found that Arbolino had been instructed to take the service road after his initial Turn 11 crash by the marshals as recovery was taking too long.

The Italian elected to continue to get back into pitlane under his own steam, while van den Goorbergh was found not to have been respecting the yellow flag zone as he approached Arbolino.

Because two other riders before this had been able to clear Arbolino without problem, the incident was deemed “entirely avoidable”.

Arbolino has been given a three-place grid penalty for the Thai GP, while van den Goorbergh will have to start from pitlane from the next grand prix he competes in (which is due to be at Buriram).

The full stewards statement on the incident read: “During the session at 10:02 #14 crashed at Turn 11, the bike and rider were recovered on the run-off area which also forms the start of the pitlane.

“#14 Arbolino was being pushed by the marshals along the pitlane, without engine power. The process was taking its time and placing the marshals and rider at risk. The marshals indicated to #14 to take the service road, but instead the rider continued to ‘paddle’ the bike without power along pitlane. The marshals continues to intervene.

“Two riders entered the pitlane without incident, clearly respecting the “yellow zone” and obvious obstruction. At this point #84 VD Goorbergh then entered the pitlane at speed, and appeared to make no attempt to meaningfully slow down despite the pitlane being clearly and partially obstructed. #84 then rode towards the stationary bike and the attending marshal, heavily braking with the rear wheel visibly locked, making contact with the #14, causing him to fall from the bike, sustaining an injury and narrowly avoiding the marshal.

“At all times during this incident, a yellow light panel and yellow waved flag was presented. The yellow zone starting from prior to T11 and ending at point just beyond the 60KPH speed limit point.

“The stewards consider that the incident was entirely avoidable and the actions of #84 in particular placed a marshal at extreme risk.

“The stewards also consider that #14 did not follow the instructions of the marshals to leave the pitlane/run-off area and enter the adjacent service road.”

Moto2 championship leader Ai Ogura was also handed a €500 for leaving pitlane under a red flag during the session.