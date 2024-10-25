2024 Thailand Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Aron Canet was in control on the opening day in Buriram, with a fast race run set of laps, including a new lap record seeing him lead after practice for the Moto2 Thailand Grand Prix.

The Fantic Racing rider is looking to stay ahead of championship leader Ai Ogura to keep his title hopes alive, and did so in style on the opening day. Canet improved from seventh in free practice, using a dominant run of laps that were all under the old lap record, culminating in a new best of 1m 35.192s and signalling the Kalex rider as the man to beat this weekend.

Tony Arbolino was an impressive second, fighting injury for a lap just 0.218 slower.

The Marc VDS rider picked up his injury after his accident in the morning - beginning with a fall at turn eleven after hitting the paint on the kerb, sending him flying.

The Italian was heading into pit lane after being recovered, only for Arbolino to be hit by Zonta van den Goorbergh from behind who was stuck between the slow bike ahead and a marshal to the side, leaving the #14 limping away and causing a brief red flag to clear the entrance safely.

2024 Moto2 Thailand - Practice 1 (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 35.192s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.218s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.250s 4 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.416s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.440s 6 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.452s 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.533s 8 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.548s 9 Albert Arenas SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.664s 10 Jorge Navarro SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.692s 11 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.699s 12 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.702s 13 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.702s 14 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.724s 15 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.740s 16 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.791s 17 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +0.830s 18 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +0.873s 19 DennisFoggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.878s 20 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.977s 21 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.999s 22 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.083s 23 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.114s 24 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.171s 25 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.355s 26 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.510s 27 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +2.148s 28 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.233s 29 Harrison Voight AUS Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +2.980s

Free Practice was lead by Marcos Ramirez in the morning, setting the best time while chasing around local rider Somkiat Chantra. It was a close session with the rest of the top four - Manuel Gonzalez, Fermin Aldeguer and Ai Ogura all within a tenth of the top time - all of the top fifteen were within half a second of Ramirez.

The American Racing rider remained in strong form for the timed P1 session, topping the timesheets for a spell on his way to third.

Jake Dixon was frustrated in the morning and looking for improvements. P1 saw the Inde Aspar rider much happier with his set-up and able to push his way into the top ten late on, taking and holding fourth in the closing minutes.

Alonso Lopez was also heading in the right direction from outside the top fourteen, with just minutes remaining, turning around his session to be the top Boscoscuro rider for Beta Tools Speed Up in fifth.

Ogura had a technical issue which saw him parked up on a slip road, The MT Helmets - MSI rider had done enough before his issue to secure sixth. The Japanese rider was catching the attention of race direction in FP, heading past red flags in pit lane, indicating the end of the session, to go back on track for a practice start.

Fermin Aldeguer was once again annoyed by on track traffic and slow riding, gesturing in particular to Gonzalez in free practice to make his feelings known. He saw several riders again looking for a tow in P1 on his way to seventh on the second Speed Up entry..

Manuel Gonzalez was another late climber, moving into eighth, just ahead of Gresini teammate Albert Arenas who fell in the session, as did Izan Guevara, who dropped to eleventh for Aspar, with replacement rider Jorge Navarro splitting the pair.

Diogo Moreira was the top rookie on the opening day in twelfth for Italtrans, well ahead of rival Senna Agius, who was down in 26th after his home podium in Australia just last race.

Deniz Oncu was 13th fastest for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Somkiat Chantra 14th on his return from injury for his home round with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, passing his fitness test between sessions.



Free Practice saw early falls at turn twelve for Albert Arenas and Canet.



Ayumu Sasaki also found himself sat in the gravel, at turn nine. Izan Guevara fell at turn five, with Deniz Oncu sent spinning at turn seven towards the end of the session.

Arenas and Guevara were the only crashers in P1.

Chantra may have been back in action, but several other regular Moto2 riders were out of action instead.

Joe Roberts is absent at American Racing, with Jorge Navarro returning to Moto2 to deputise.

Harrison Voight (29th) returns for a second outing with the Preicanos Racing team, in again for the injured Daniel Munoz.

Celestino Vietti remains out at Red Bull KTM Ajo after breaking his collarbone. The Italian is not replaced.