2024 Thailand Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Thailand Grand Prix (round 18) at the Chang International Circuit, which saw Aron Canet set a new lap record to finish Friday on top.

Aron Canet, Moto2, Thailand, 2024
© Gold & Goose

Aron Canet was in control on the opening day in Buriram, with a fast race run set of laps, including a new lap record seeing him lead after practice for the Moto2 Thailand Grand Prix.

The Fantic Racing rider is looking to stay ahead of championship leader Ai Ogura to keep his title hopes alive, and did so in style on the opening day. Canet improved from seventh in free practice, using a dominant run of laps that were all under the old lap record, culminating in a new best of 1m 35.192s and signalling the Kalex rider as the man to beat this weekend.

Tony Arbolino was an impressive second, fighting injury for a lap just 0.218 slower.

The Marc VDS rider picked up his injury after his accident in the morning - beginning with a fall at turn eleven after hitting the paint on the kerb, sending him flying.

The Italian was heading into pit lane after being recovered, only for Arbolino to be hit by Zonta van den Goorbergh from behind who was stuck between the slow bike ahead and a marshal to the side, leaving the #14 limping away and causing a brief red flag to clear the entrance safely.

2024 Moto2 Thailand  - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 35.192s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.218s
4Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.416s
5Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.440s
6Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.452s
7Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.533s
8Manuel GonzalezSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.548s
9Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.664s
10Jorge NavarroSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.692s
11Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.699s
12Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.702s
13Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.702s
14Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.724s
15Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.740s
16Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.791s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+0.830s
18Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+0.873s
19DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.878s
20Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.977s
21Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.999s
22Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.083s
23Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.114s
24Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.171s
25Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.355s
26Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.510s
27Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.148s
28Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.233s
29Harrison VoightAUSPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+2.980s

Free Practice was lead by Marcos Ramirez in the morning, setting the best time while chasing around local rider Somkiat Chantra. It was a close session with the rest of the top four - Manuel Gonzalez, Fermin Aldeguer and Ai Ogura all within a tenth of the top time - all of the top fifteen were within half a second of Ramirez.

The American Racing rider remained in strong form for the timed P1 session, topping the timesheets for a spell on his way to third.

Jake Dixon was frustrated in the morning and looking for improvements. P1 saw the Inde Aspar rider much happier with his set-up and able to push his way into the top ten late on, taking and holding fourth in the closing minutes.

Alonso Lopez was also heading in the right direction from outside the top fourteen, with just minutes remaining, turning around his session to be the top Boscoscuro rider for Beta Tools Speed Up in fifth.

Ogura had a technical issue which saw him parked up on a slip road, The MT Helmets - MSI rider had done enough before his issue to secure sixth. The Japanese rider was catching the attention of race direction in FP, heading past red flags in pit lane, indicating the end of the session, to go back on track for a practice start.

Fermin Aldeguer was once again annoyed by on track traffic and slow riding, gesturing in particular to Gonzalez in free practice to make his feelings known. He saw several riders again looking for a tow in P1 on his way to seventh on the second Speed Up entry..

Manuel Gonzalez was another late climber, moving into eighth, just ahead of Gresini teammate Albert Arenas who fell in the session, as did Izan Guevara, who dropped to eleventh for Aspar, with replacement rider Jorge Navarro splitting the pair.

Diogo Moreira was the top rookie on the opening day in twelfth for Italtrans, well ahead of rival Senna Agius, who was down in 26th after his home podium in Australia just last race.

Deniz Oncu was 13th fastest for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Somkiat Chantra 14th on his return from injury for his home round with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, passing his fitness test between sessions.


Free Practice saw early falls at turn twelve for Albert Arenas and Canet.


Ayumu Sasaki also found himself sat in the gravel, at turn nine. Izan Guevara fell at turn five, with Deniz Oncu sent spinning at turn seven towards the end of the session.

Arenas and Guevara were the only crashers in P1.

Chantra may have been back in action, but several other regular Moto2 riders were out of action instead.

Joe Roberts is absent at American Racing, with Jorge Navarro returning to Moto2 to deputise.

Harrison Voight (29th) returns for a second outing with the Preicanos Racing team, in again for the injured Daniel Munoz.

Celestino Vietti remains out at Red Bull KTM Ajo after breaking his collarbone. The Italian is not replaced.

2024 Moto2  Thailand - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 35.897s
2Manuel GonzalezSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.047s
3Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.090s
4Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.094s
5Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.127s
6Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+0.207s
7Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.248s
8Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.282s
9Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.316s
10Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.323s
11Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.372s
12Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.512s
13Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.534s
14Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.543s
15Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.583s
16Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.643s
17Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.655s
18Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+0.673s
19Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.687s
20Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.743s
21Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.767s
22Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.839s
23DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.839s
24Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+0.865s
25Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.014s
26Jorge NavarroSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.106s
27Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+1.123s
28Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.603s
29Harrison VoightAUSPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+3.017s

