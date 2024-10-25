2024 Thailand Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Thailand Grand Prix (round 18) at the Chang International Circuit, which saw Aron Canet set a new lap record to finish Friday on top.
Aron Canet was in control on the opening day in Buriram, with a fast race run set of laps, including a new lap record seeing him lead after practice for the Moto2 Thailand Grand Prix.
The Fantic Racing rider is looking to stay ahead of championship leader Ai Ogura to keep his title hopes alive, and did so in style on the opening day. Canet improved from seventh in free practice, using a dominant run of laps that were all under the old lap record, culminating in a new best of 1m 35.192s and signalling the Kalex rider as the man to beat this weekend.
Tony Arbolino was an impressive second, fighting injury for a lap just 0.218 slower.
The Marc VDS rider picked up his injury after his accident in the morning - beginning with a fall at turn eleven after hitting the paint on the kerb, sending him flying.
The Italian was heading into pit lane after being recovered, only for Arbolino to be hit by Zonta van den Goorbergh from behind who was stuck between the slow bike ahead and a marshal to the side, leaving the #14 limping away and causing a brief red flag to clear the entrance safely.
|2024 Moto2 Thailand - Practice 1 (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|1m 35.192s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.218s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.416s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.440s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.452s
|7
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.533s
|8
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.548s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.664s
|10
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.692s
|11
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.699s
|12
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.702s
|13
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.702s
|14
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.724s
|15
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.740s
|16
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.791s
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+0.830s
|18
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+0.873s
|19
|DennisFoggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.878s
|20
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.977s
|21
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.999s
|22
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.083s
|23
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.114s
|24
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.171s
|25
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.355s
|26
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.510s
|27
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+2.148s
|28
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.233s
|29
|Harrison Voight
|AUS
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.980s
Free Practice was lead by Marcos Ramirez in the morning, setting the best time while chasing around local rider Somkiat Chantra. It was a close session with the rest of the top four - Manuel Gonzalez, Fermin Aldeguer and Ai Ogura all within a tenth of the top time - all of the top fifteen were within half a second of Ramirez.
The American Racing rider remained in strong form for the timed P1 session, topping the timesheets for a spell on his way to third.
Jake Dixon was frustrated in the morning and looking for improvements. P1 saw the Inde Aspar rider much happier with his set-up and able to push his way into the top ten late on, taking and holding fourth in the closing minutes.
Alonso Lopez was also heading in the right direction from outside the top fourteen, with just minutes remaining, turning around his session to be the top Boscoscuro rider for Beta Tools Speed Up in fifth.
Ogura had a technical issue which saw him parked up on a slip road, The MT Helmets - MSI rider had done enough before his issue to secure sixth. The Japanese rider was catching the attention of race direction in FP, heading past red flags in pit lane, indicating the end of the session, to go back on track for a practice start.
Fermin Aldeguer was once again annoyed by on track traffic and slow riding, gesturing in particular to Gonzalez in free practice to make his feelings known. He saw several riders again looking for a tow in P1 on his way to seventh on the second Speed Up entry..
Manuel Gonzalez was another late climber, moving into eighth, just ahead of Gresini teammate Albert Arenas who fell in the session, as did Izan Guevara, who dropped to eleventh for Aspar, with replacement rider Jorge Navarro splitting the pair.
Diogo Moreira was the top rookie on the opening day in twelfth for Italtrans, well ahead of rival Senna Agius, who was down in 26th after his home podium in Australia just last race.
Deniz Oncu was 13th fastest for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Somkiat Chantra 14th on his return from injury for his home round with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, passing his fitness test between sessions.
Free Practice saw early falls at turn twelve for Albert Arenas and Canet.
Ayumu Sasaki also found himself sat in the gravel, at turn nine. Izan Guevara fell at turn five, with Deniz Oncu sent spinning at turn seven towards the end of the session.
Arenas and Guevara were the only crashers in P1.
Chantra may have been back in action, but several other regular Moto2 riders were out of action instead.
Joe Roberts is absent at American Racing, with Jorge Navarro returning to Moto2 to deputise.
Harrison Voight (29th) returns for a second outing with the Preicanos Racing team, in again for the injured Daniel Munoz.
Celestino Vietti remains out at Red Bull KTM Ajo after breaking his collarbone. The Italian is not replaced.
|2024 Moto2 Thailand - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 35.897s
|2
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.047s
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.090s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.094s
|5
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.127s
|6
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+0.207s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.248s
|8
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.282s
|9
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.316s
|10
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.323s
|11
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.372s
|12
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.512s
|13
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.534s
|14
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.543s
|15
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.583s
|16
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.643s
|17
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.655s
|18
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.673s
|19
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.687s
|20
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.743s
|21
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.767s
|22
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.839s
|23
|DennisFoggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.839s
|24
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+0.865s
|25
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.014s
|26
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.106s
|27
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.123s
|28
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.603s
|29
|Harrison Voight
|AUS
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+3.017s