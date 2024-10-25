Scary pit-entry collision mars Moto2 practice in Thailand

Worrying incident brings out red flags in opening Moto2 practice at Buriram.

Tony Arbolino
Tony Arbolino

Opening Moto2 practice for the Thai Grand Prix was briefly red-flagged after a scary clash between Tony Arbolino and Zonta VD Goorbergh on the entry to pit lane.

Arbolino, who had fallen at the fast Turn 11, was back on his bike and appealing for help from marshals to restart.

But just before a marshal could reach the Italian, who had his arm raised, VD Goorbergh ran into the back of his Marc VDS bike.

Clearly in pain, Arbolino dropped his machine and lay down at the side of the track, before being helped away by marshals. The Italian was sent to a local hospital for further checks.

The marshal nearest the impact escaped injury.

The FIM Stewards immediately announced an investigation of the incident but are yet to deliver a judgement.

VD Goorbergh stopped and gestured angrily at track workers after the impact, presumably suggesting he was unaware of the stationary bike ahead, but could well face punishment for not reacting adequately to yellow flags.

The rules state riders "must slow down and proceed with caution" in response to yellow flags.

Fabio Quartararo, a good friend of Arbolino and watching the Moto2 session from the Monster Yamaha MotoGP pits, looked away with his head in his hands as the incident unfolded on the TV screens.

Meanwhile, Moto2 title leader Ai Ogura was put under investigation for leaving pit lane under red flags at the very end of the session.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
24m ago
Ducati boss responds to query over new WSBK team orders policy
Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Casey Stoner back on track for a ‘Champions Charity Race’
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Analysis: The weapon Marc Marquez can use to overturn Jorge Martin’s advantage
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Luca Marini’s expert breakdown on Honda’s newfound strength and ongoing weakness
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jack Miller: “It’d be nice to beat Martin on track, not a stoppie competition!”
Jorge Martin, Jack Miller, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Jack Miller, 2024 Thai MotoGP

More News

F1
Feature
3h ago
Six wild ways Red Bull could replace Sergio Perez
Perez, Piastri
Perez, Piastri
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin reopens controversy: “They don’t care if they crash…”
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Set-up experiment fails for Pecco Bagnaia in Thailand practice
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez fastest - but he explains why rivals will inevitably catch up
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Brad Binder: “I can’t finish a lap without closing the front”
Brad Binder
Brad Binder