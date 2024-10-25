Scary pit-entry collision mars Moto2 practice in Thailand

Opening Moto2 practice for the Thai Grand Prix was briefly red-flagged after a scary clash between Tony Arbolino and Zonta VD Goorbergh on the entry to pit lane.

Arbolino, who had fallen at the fast Turn 11, was back on his bike and appealing for help from marshals to restart.

But just before a marshal could reach the Italian, who had his arm raised, VD Goorbergh ran into the back of his Marc VDS bike.

Clearly in pain, Arbolino dropped his machine and lay down at the side of the track, before being helped away by marshals. The Italian was sent to a local hospital for further checks.

The marshal nearest the impact escaped injury.

The FIM Stewards immediately announced an investigation of the incident but are yet to deliver a judgement.

VD Goorbergh stopped and gestured angrily at track workers after the impact, presumably suggesting he was unaware of the stationary bike ahead, but could well face punishment for not reacting adequately to yellow flags.

The rules state riders "must slow down and proceed with caution" in response to yellow flags.

Fabio Quartararo, a good friend of Arbolino and watching the Moto2 session from the Monster Yamaha MotoGP pits, looked away with his head in his hands as the incident unfolded on the TV screens.

Meanwhile, Moto2 title leader Ai Ogura was put under investigation for leaving pit lane under red flags at the very end of the session.