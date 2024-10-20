2024 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island, which saw Fermin Aldeguer win after a thrilling last lap battle with Aron Canet.

Round seventeen of the Moto2 championship, the Australian Grand Prix, saw the sun return to the Island and Fermin Aldeguer return to winning ways after a last lap war with Aron Canet saw contact between the pair.

The duo had been swapping position since lights out, but it was their last lap, which saw saw everything left on track.

Canet had taken the advantage after a fast start, but it was Aldeguer who lead the most laps, before his fellow countryman had another spell in the lead. The race lap record was lowered continually.

The Beta Tools Speed Up rider was in search of his first win from pole in Australia and unwilling to quit, so when Aron Canet went for victory the Boscoscuro rider bit back - Canet didn’t yield.

Through MG Corner the pair were attached - as Canet had Aldeguer's front tyre hitting his knee. The #54 was on such an extreme angle that if Canet was not there he would have finished on the floor.

Aldeguer held on after the move at the limit, to not only take his first win from pole at Phillip Island, but his first win since the German round.

Canet was proud of his second place performance, just 0.194s behind at the chequered flag for Fantic racing on his KTM.

First Podium for Senna Agius on home soil

Behind rookie Senna Agius was impressing.

The 19 year old had qualified down in twelfth but was quick off the mark and soon sat in fourth. When Alonso Lopez crashed out of third at turn four with three laps remaining, Agius was up into the podium places. Seven seconds behind the leaders the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider was a clear third, with his own small gap earned back to fourth place.

That was held by Ai Ogura over the line, the championship leader increasing his lead as he held off another strong rookie performer, Diogo Moreira in fifth for Italtrans.

2024 Moto2 Australia  - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)35m 08.816s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.194s
3Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+7.228s
4Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+8.385s
5Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+8.397s
6Manuel GonzalezSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+10.742s
7Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+10.775s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+17.343s
9Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+17.591s
10Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+17.721s
11Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+29.360s
12Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+29.387s
13Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+29.387s
14Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+30.077s
15Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+30.465s
16Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+43.934s
17Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+43.940s
18Harrison VoightAUSPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+51.232s
19Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1m 15.530
20Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+1m 22.681s
21Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1 lap
22Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)DNF
23Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)DNF
24Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)DNF
25Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)DNF
26Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)DNF
27DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)DNF
28Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)DNS
29Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)DNS

Japanese race winner, Manuel Gonzalez, was awarded a long lap penalty after riding slowly in qualifying. The Gresini rider left it late to take his lap, only heading up the loop after a message to his dashboard. In fourth, he returned to the race track in fifth but into the clutches of the bikes behind after being comfortable in the then lead four, eventually dropping a place to finish sixth.

Gonzalez had Barry Baltus for company, but finished with the Belgian behind him in seventh for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP.

Tony Arbolino ran out wide as he struggled to control his Elf Marc VDS bike, finishing eighth, winning his personal battle with Sergio Garcia who looked more at ease in tenth for MT Helmets - MSI.

Marcos Ramirez was battling in the same group, but had to give best, in tenth for American Racing.

Jeremy Alcoba was a very distant eleventh for the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team, over ten second later to the line at the front of his three way battle. He held off Darryn Binder in twelfth on the second Liqui Moly Husqvarna bike and Albert Arenas in 13th for Gresini.

Filip Salac, a podium finisher just one race ago, was right behind in 14th for Marc VDS, with Mario Aji picking up the final point in 15th, equalling is best result of the season for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia .


Deniz Oncu was also penalised but instead was handed a three place grid penalty - moving the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider from 17th to 20th. The Turkish rider surged forward -reaching the top ten - before a fall at the Miller Hairpin took him out of contention. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider rejoined but was lapped.


Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Lap one saw Ayumu Sasaki clip Jake Dixon, who in turn collected Dennis Foggia at turn two. Sasaki later crashed out of the race himself.

Zonta van den Goorbergh and Jaume Masia also did not see the chequered flag.

Masia’s teammate for the round, Harrison Voight replaced Daniel Munoz at Preicanos Racing and did finish, placing 18th.

Somkiat Chantra remained absent with his foot injury at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Celestino Vietti joined the Thai rider on the sidelines, a highside in Free Practice causing  a collarbone fracture.

Joe Roberts was also absent after picking up a right scaphoid break during practice.


Championship Standings

Fourth saw Ogura able to extend his lead. Coming to Australia, the Japanese rider had 228 points and a gap of 60, he leaves with a total of 241 and a difference of 65.

Garcia has eventually slipped from second as the tough results keep coming, dropping to fourth overall on 175 as Canet passes him foe second with 176 points  and Aldeguer joins him on 175 points, but now with three wins to his name.
 

