2024 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Fermin Aldeguer made himself the man to beat putting in ten laps on the same set of tyres, setting a new lap record on his last flying lap for pole position ahead of round seventeen, the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix.

The Beta Tools Speed Up rider ignored the box calls on his dash, confident in his pace. There was competition all the way from Aron Canet, but the Boscoscuro rider responded time after time, taking pole with a new record lap of Phillip Island - a 1m 30.876s new best.

The Spaniard had looked set to go faster on the previous attempt but had to slow and sit up with slow track traffic ahead as the rest looked for track space, there was a race direction underway for conduct as the session closed.

Canet pushed to the very end but came up just short, by 0.196s, for Fantic Racing on his Kalex.

Alonso Lopez brought home the second Speed Up bike in third completing a strong showing for the team in Australia, with the same top three that finished Friday ahead filling the front of the grid.

Marcos Ramirez last effort catapulted him up to second for American racing, before being shuffled back to fourth.

Barry Baltus was by far the best of the riders who came through Q1, improving his lap further and using his time on track to claim fifth for RW Idrofoglia Racing. Just behind on times in a close session, Manuel Gonzalez will line up sixth.

Diogo Moreira positioned himself well to benefit from the riders in front for seventh, the top rookie on the grid with Italtrans.

2024 Moto2 Australia - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 30.876s 2 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.196s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.268s 4 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.292s 5 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.537s 6 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.544s 7 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.550s 8 Albert Arenas SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.576s 9 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.579s 10 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.700s 11 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.776s 12 DennisFoggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.785s 13 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.785s 14 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +0.883s 15 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.160s 16 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.173s 17 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.289s 18 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.636s Q1 19 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 32.588s 20 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 32.644s 21 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 32.694s 22 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) 1m 32.737s 23 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 33.283s 24 Harrison Voight AUS Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 33. 673s 25 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 33,676s 26 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 34.089s 27 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 34.429s 28 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) DNS 29 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) DNS

Albert Arenas was eighth quickest for Gresini, just ahead of Ai Ogura, who will start his first shot at the title from ninth for MT Helmets - MSI.

Jake Dixon started the session with top three pace, doing enough to complete the top ten for Inde Aspar at the chequered flag.

Deniz Oncu’s P2 time saw him into Q2, avoiding a late clash with a seagull in in that session on his way to 17th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Q1 - New lap record at home sees Aguis move on

After leading for much of the session, Senna Agius ( an eventual 13th) saw his position come under threat in the closing stages of Q1.

The Australian responded, with what was then a new lap record, to move to Q2 with the best time for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

Also moving on were Dennis Foggia (12th) for Italtrans, Ayumu Sasaki (14th), who lapped in and around Agius for most of the session for third for Yamaha VR46 Master Camp and Baltus.

Zonta van den Goorbergh improved late on but it was only enough for fifth in the session and 19th on the grid with RW Idrofoglia Racing.

Mario Aji also found personal best pace on his last run, but that was only enough for sixth/20th.

Filip Salac was a podium finisher in the wet Japan race two weeks ago, thanks to his tyre gamble but was off the pace in Q2, finishing the session eighth for Elf Marc VDS.

The Q1/Q2 positions were decided in the P1 session, where the riders had used slicks in the final minutes on a maily wet weekend so far.

The wet P2 was crash-filled. Jaume Masia, first faller as pit lane opened Joe Roberts, Xavi Cardelus, Mario Aji, Albert Arenas and Ai Ogura all ended the session with no time, a mix of remaining in the pits or being back in for bike repair,

There were further falls for Zonta van den Goorbergh, Harrison Voight and Izan Guevara.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Xavier Artigas was the only faller in Q1, off at the turn four hairpin, leaving him a distant last on the timesheets. Similarly Izan Guevara was the only rider to crash in Q2, leaving him 18th in that session.

There was an early spill for Celestino Vietti in Free Practice, with a highside at turn four.

After checks the Italian was declared unfit to continue with a collarbone fracture.

Joe Roberts was also absent after picking up a right scaphoid break in the earlier practice session.

Voight replaces Daniel Munoz at Preicanos Racing, lining up 24th. Somkiat Chantra also remains absent with his foot injury but is not replaced by Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.