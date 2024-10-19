2024 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, where Fermin Aldeguer set a new lap record for pole on very used tyres at Phillip Island.

Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Phillip Island, Australia, 2024
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Phillip Island, Australia, 2024
© Gold & Goose

Fermin Aldeguer made himself the man to beat putting in ten laps on the same set of tyres, setting a new lap record on his last flying lap for pole position ahead of round seventeen, the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix.

The Beta Tools Speed Up rider ignored the box calls on his dash, confident in his pace. There was competition all the way from Aron Canet, but the Boscoscuro rider responded time after time, taking pole with a new record lap of Phillip Island - a 1m 30.876s new best.

The Spaniard had looked set to go faster on the previous attempt but had to slow and sit up with slow track traffic ahead as the rest looked for track space, there was a race direction underway for conduct as the session closed.

Canet pushed to the very end but came up just short, by 0.196s, for Fantic Racing on his Kalex.

 

Alonso Lopez brought home the second Speed Up bike in third completing a strong showing for the team in Australia, with the same top three that finished Friday ahead filling the front of the grid.

Marcos Ramirez last effort catapulted him up to second for American racing, before being shuffled back to fourth.

Barry Baltus was by far the best of the riders who came through Q1, improving his lap further and using his time on track to claim fifth for RW Idrofoglia Racing. Just behind on times in a close session, Manuel Gonzalez will line up sixth.

Diogo Moreira positioned himself well to benefit from the riders in front for seventh, the top rookie on the grid with Italtrans.

2024 Moto2  Australia  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)1m 30.876s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.196s
3Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.268s
4Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.292s
5Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.537s
6Manuel GonzalezSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.544s
7Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.550s
8Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.576s
9Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.579s
10Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.700s
11Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.776s
12DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.785s
13Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.785s
14Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+0.883s
15Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.160s
16Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.173s
17Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.289s
18Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.636s
Q1
19Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 32.588s
20Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 32.644s
21Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)1m 32.694s
22Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)1m 32.737s
23Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 33.283s
24Harrison VoightAUSPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)1m 33. 673s
25Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)1m 33,676s
26Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 34.089s
27Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 34.429s
28Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)DNS
29Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)DNS

Albert Arenas was eighth quickest for Gresini, just ahead of Ai Ogura, who will start his first shot at the title from ninth for MT Helmets - MSI.

Jake Dixon started the session with top three pace, doing enough to complete the top ten for Inde Aspar at the chequered flag.

Deniz Oncu’s P2 time saw him into Q2, avoiding a late clash with a seagull in in that session on his way to 17th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Q1  - New lap record at home sees Aguis move on

After leading for much of the session, Senna Agius ( an eventual 13th) saw his position come under threat in the closing stages of Q1.

The Australian responded, with what was then a new lap record, to move to Q2 with the best time for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

Also moving on were Dennis Foggia (12th) for Italtrans, Ayumu Sasaki (14th), who lapped in and around Agius for most of the session for third for Yamaha VR46 Master Camp and Baltus.

Zonta van den Goorbergh improved late on but it was only enough for fifth in the session and 19th on the grid with RW Idrofoglia Racing.

Mario Aji also found personal best pace on his last run, but that was only enough for sixth/20th.

Filip Salac was a podium finisher in the wet Japan race two weeks ago, thanks to his tyre gamble but was off the pace in Q2, finishing the session eighth for Elf Marc VDS.

The Q1/Q2 positions were decided in the P1 session, where the riders had used slicks in the final minutes on a maily wet weekend so far.

The wet P2 was crash-filled. Jaume Masia, first faller as pit lane opened Joe Roberts, Xavi Cardelus, Mario Aji, Albert Arenas and Ai Ogura all ended the session with no time, a mix of remaining in the pits or being back in for bike repair,

There were further falls for Zonta van den Goorbergh, Harrison Voight and Izan Guevara.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Xavier Artigas was the only faller in Q1, off at the turn four hairpin, leaving him a distant last on the timesheets. Similarly Izan Guevara was the only rider to crash in Q2, leaving him 18th in that session.

There was an early spill for Celestino Vietti in Free Practice, with a highside at turn four.

After checks the Italian was declared unfit to continue with a collarbone fracture.

Joe Roberts was also absent after picking up a right scaphoid break in the earlier practice session.

Voight replaces Daniel Munoz at Preicanos Racing, lining up 24th. Somkiat Chantra also remains absent with his foot injury but is not replaced by Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

 

Read More

Latest News

Moto2
Results
9m ago
2024 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Phillip Island, Australia, 2024
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Phillip Island, Australia, 2024
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
13m ago
‘Poor taste’ - Zak Brown slams Helmut Marko’s comments about Lando Norris
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko
MotoGP
Results
35m ago
Phillip Island Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
36m ago
2024 Australian MotoGP: Martin beats Marquez in sprint, scary crash for Vinales and Bezzecchi
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Results
52m ago
2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Sprint Race Results
Martin leads 2024 Australian MotoGP Sprint
Martin leads 2024 Australian MotoGP Sprint

More News

Moto3
Results
1h ago
2024 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Ivan Ortola, Moto3, 2024, pole position, Australia, Phillip Island
Ivan Ortola, Moto3, 2024, pole position, Australia, Phillip Island
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Takaaki Nakagami given Australian MotoGP grid penalty
Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
“Iannone is one of them”: 3-4 names on VR46 MotoGP replacement list
Andrea Iannone, Nicolo Bulega, Danilo Petrucci
Andrea Iannone, Nicolo Bulega, Danilo Petrucci
MotoGP
News
3h ago
‘Hard’ Jorge Martin leaves rivals on the ropes in Phillip Island MotoGP qualifying
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP qualifying
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP
Results
4h ago
2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Australian MotoGP