2024 Australian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Australian Grand Prix (round 17) at Phillip Island, where Fermin Aldeguer saw a return to form in the tricky conditions.
Fermin Aldeguer put in a dominant performance in P1 to Finish Friday as overnight leader, though he was pushed all the way by Aron Canet.
The Beta Tools Speed Up rider starting to take chunks out of his own provisional lead time, with the best coming as the class headed into the final two minutes, a lap of 1m 32.718s aboard the Boscoscuro.
Aron Canet lead in the morning and kept his pace up to push his fellow countryman all the way, finishing just 0.277s slower on his Kalex for Fantic Racing.
|2024 Moto2 Australia - Practice 1 (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|1m 32.718s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.277s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.307s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.437s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.503s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.586s
|7
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.795s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.837s
|9
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.882s
|10
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.994s
|11
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.106s
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.382s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.413s
|14
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.427s
|15
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.454s
|16
|Harrison Voight
|AUS
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.681s
|17
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.718s
|18
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.880s
|19
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+2.019s
|20
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+2.106s
|21
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.162s
|22
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+2.262s
|23
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.353s
|24
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+2.393s
|25
|DennisFoggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.584s
|26
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+3.021s
|27
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+4.411s
|28
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1m38.019s
|29
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|No Time
Alonso Lopez was also keen to put his teammate under pressure, moving from 17th to fourth with four minutes remaining, improving again on his final flyer for third.
The class had a drying track and a change from wet to slick tyres to contend with, with the Phillip Island nature playing a part for the intermediate class - their session was red flagged for three geese causally crossing the track.
Japan race winner Manuel Gonzalez, repaid Gresini’s loyalty in the sponsor furore with fourth after being off the pace in 22nd in the Free Practice session.
Jake Dixon was shown in his garage with his boot and sock off of his left foot during the first track time, but the Inde Aspar rider was fit to ride in P1, landing himself fifth, just over half a second off the top time for CFMoto Inde Aspar.
Tony Arbolino was one of the last riders on track to set a lap, but swiftly improved to sixth for Elf Marc VDS, The Italian was almost two tenths clear of a much improved Sergio Garcia, who placed deventh after a run of poor results. The Spaniard was also the top MT Helmets - MSI rider, ahead of his championship leading teammate Ai Ogura, who was 13th at the first round where he can secure the crown.
Albert Arenas picked up the pace to move form 21st in Free Practice to finish Friday in eighth on the second Gresini.
Deniz Oncu was an early session leader and remained competitive to be the top rookie in P1, in ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Izan Guevara was just inside a second of the top time, seeing him inside the top ten overnight for Aspar.
Rookie Diogo Moreira was eleventh for Italtrans, with Marcos Ramirez the best of the American Racing bikes by far in twelfth - his teammate Joe Roberts finished the day a cautious 21st.
Ogura was 13th with the final provisional progression slot held overnight by Darryn Binder, who was as high as second during the session for Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna.
The first session was lead by Aron Canet, ahead when the heavens opened at the island, with Mario Aji impressing in the wet in second, and Alonso Lopez third. Ogura was fifth.
Aji had dropped to 23rd in the timed P1 session.
Senna Agius finished as top home rider, just missing out on the Q2 places in 15th for the Liqui Moly team, and just ahead of compatriot, replacement rider Harrison Voight.
There was an early spill for Celestino Vietti in Free Practice, with a highside at turn four.
After checks the Italian was declared unfit to continue with a collarbone fracture.
Garcia fell at the same corner a few minutes later. Ayumu Sasaki was the turns next victim. As the rain returned Alonso Lopez also came off his bike at the same point, heading into the final ten minutes of FP.
Turn ten saw some near misses, with Tony Arbolino earning a trip through the gravel, just before Voight was out of his seat.
There were fewer incidents in the drying P1 session as grip improved.
Filip Salac, who finished Friday fastest in Japan and went on to a top three race finish was 25th in FP and only progressed to 22nd in the timed session.
Voight replaces Daniel Munoz at Preicanos Racing for the weekend. Somkiat Chantra also remains absent with his foot injury but is not replaced by Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
|2024 Moto2 Australia - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|1m 41.620s
|2
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.041s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.152s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.274s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.287s
|6
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.656s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.772s
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.794s
|9
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.018s
|10
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.394s
|11
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.644s
|12
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.786s
|13
|DennisFoggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.788s
|14
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.788s
|15
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.816s
|16
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.084s
|17
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+2.153s
|18
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+2.195s
|19
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.481s
|20
|Harrison Voight
|AUS
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.976s
|21
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+3.193s
|22
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+3.247s
|23
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+3.261s
|24
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+3.274s
|25
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+3.389s
|26
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+3.475s
|27
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+3.490s
|28
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+4.036s
|29
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+6.403s