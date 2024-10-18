2024 Australian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Australian Grand Prix (round 17) at Phillip Island, where Fermin Aldeguer saw a return to form in the tricky conditions.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2024, Australia, Practice
© Gold & Goose

Fermin Aldeguer put in a dominant performance in P1 to Finish Friday as overnight leader, though he was pushed all the way by Aron Canet.

The Beta Tools Speed Up rider starting to take chunks out of his own provisional lead time, with the best coming as the class headed into the final two minutes, a lap of 1m 32.718s aboard the Boscoscuro.

Aron Canet lead in the morning and kept his pace up to push his fellow countryman all the way, finishing just 0.277s slower on his Kalex for Fantic Racing.

2024 Moto2 Australia  - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)1m 32.718s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.277s
3Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.307s
4Manuel GonzalezSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.437s
5Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.503s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.586s
7Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.795s
8Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.837s
9Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.882s
10Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.994s
11Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.106s
12Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.382s
13Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.413s
14Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.427s
15Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.454s
16Harrison VoightAUSPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.681s
17Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.718s
18Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.880s
19Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+2.019s
20Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+2.106s
21Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+2.162s
22Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+2.262s
23Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.353s
24Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+2.393s
25DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+2.584s
26Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+3.021s
27Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+4.411s
28Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1m38.019s
29Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)No Time

Alonso Lopez was also keen to put his teammate under pressure, moving from 17th to fourth with four minutes remaining, improving again on his final flyer for third.

The class had a drying track and a change from wet to slick tyres to contend with, with the Phillip Island nature playing a part for the intermediate class - their session was red flagged for three geese causally crossing the track.

Japan race winner Manuel Gonzalez, repaid Gresini’s loyalty in the sponsor furore with fourth after being off the pace in 22nd in the Free Practice session.

Jake Dixon was shown in his garage with his boot and sock off of his left foot during the first track time, but the Inde Aspar rider was fit to ride in P1, landing himself fifth, just over half a second off the top time for CFMoto Inde Aspar.

Tony Arbolino was one of the last riders on track to set a lap, but swiftly improved to sixth for Elf Marc VDS, The Italian was almost two tenths clear of a much improved Sergio Garcia, who placed deventh after a run of poor results. The Spaniard was also the top MT Helmets - MSI rider, ahead of his championship leading teammate Ai Ogura, who was 13th at the first round where he can secure the crown.

Albert Arenas picked up the pace to move form 21st in Free Practice to finish Friday in eighth on the second Gresini.

Deniz Oncu was an early session leader and remained competitive to be the top rookie in P1, in ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Izan Guevara was just inside a second of the top time, seeing him inside the top ten overnight for Aspar.

Rookie Diogo Moreira was eleventh for Italtrans, with Marcos Ramirez the best of the American Racing bikes by far in twelfth - his teammate Joe Roberts finished the day a cautious 21st.

Ogura was 13th with the final provisional progression slot held overnight by Darryn Binder, who was as high as second during the session for Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna.

The first session was lead by Aron Canet, ahead when the heavens opened at the island, with Mario Aji impressing in the wet in second, and Alonso Lopez third. Ogura was fifth.

Aji had dropped to 23rd in the timed P1 session.

Senna Agius finished as top home rider, just missing out on the Q2 places in 15th for the Liqui Moly team, and just ahead of compatriot, replacement rider Harrison Voight.

There was an early spill for Celestino Vietti in Free Practice, with a highside at turn four.

After checks the Italian was declared unfit to continue with a collarbone fracture.

Garcia fell at the same corner a few minutes later. Ayumu Sasaki was the turns next victim. As the rain returned Alonso Lopez also came off his bike at the same point, heading into the final ten minutes of FP.

Turn ten saw some near misses, with Tony Arbolino earning a trip through the gravel, just before Voight was out of his seat.

There were fewer incidents in the drying P1 session as grip improved.

Filip Salac, who finished Friday fastest in Japan and went on to a top three race finish was 25th in FP and only progressed to 22nd in the timed session.

Voight replaces Daniel Munoz at Preicanos Racing for the weekend. Somkiat Chantra also remains absent with his foot injury but is not replaced by Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

2024 Moto2  Australia - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 41.620s
2Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.041s
3Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.152s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.274s
5Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.287s
6Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.656s
7Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.772s
8Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.794s
9Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.018s
10Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.394s
11Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.644s
12Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.786s
13DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.788s
14Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.788s
15Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.816s
16Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+2.084s
17Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+2.153s
18Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+2.195s
19Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.481s
20Harrison VoightAUSPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+2.976s
21Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+3.193s
22Manuel GonzalezSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+3.247s
23Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+3.261s
24Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+3.274s
25Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+3.389s
26Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+3.475s
27Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.490s
28Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+4.036s
29Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+6.403s

