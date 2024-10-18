2024 Australian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Fermin Aldeguer put in a dominant performance in P1 to Finish Friday as overnight leader, though he was pushed all the way by Aron Canet.

The Beta Tools Speed Up rider starting to take chunks out of his own provisional lead time, with the best coming as the class headed into the final two minutes, a lap of 1m 32.718s aboard the Boscoscuro.

Aron Canet lead in the morning and kept his pace up to push his fellow countryman all the way, finishing just 0.277s slower on his Kalex for Fantic Racing.

2024 Moto2 Australia - Practice 1 (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 32.718s 2 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.277s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.307s 4 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.437s 5 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.503s 6 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.586s 7 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.795s 8 Albert Arenas SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.837s 9 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.882s 10 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.994s 11 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.106s 12 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.382s 13 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.413s 14 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.427s 15 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.454s 16 Harrison Voight AUS Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.681s 17 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.718s 18 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.880s 19 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +2.019s 20 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +2.106s 21 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +2.162s 22 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +2.262s 23 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.353s 24 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +2.393s 25 DennisFoggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +2.584s 26 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +3.021s 27 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +4.411s 28 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1m38.019s 29 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) No Time

Alonso Lopez was also keen to put his teammate under pressure, moving from 17th to fourth with four minutes remaining, improving again on his final flyer for third.

The class had a drying track and a change from wet to slick tyres to contend with, with the Phillip Island nature playing a part for the intermediate class - their session was red flagged for three geese causally crossing the track.

Japan race winner Manuel Gonzalez, repaid Gresini’s loyalty in the sponsor furore with fourth after being off the pace in 22nd in the Free Practice session.

Jake Dixon was shown in his garage with his boot and sock off of his left foot during the first track time, but the Inde Aspar rider was fit to ride in P1, landing himself fifth, just over half a second off the top time for CFMoto Inde Aspar.

Tony Arbolino was one of the last riders on track to set a lap, but swiftly improved to sixth for Elf Marc VDS, The Italian was almost two tenths clear of a much improved Sergio Garcia, who placed deventh after a run of poor results. The Spaniard was also the top MT Helmets - MSI rider, ahead of his championship leading teammate Ai Ogura, who was 13th at the first round where he can secure the crown.

Albert Arenas picked up the pace to move form 21st in Free Practice to finish Friday in eighth on the second Gresini.

Deniz Oncu was an early session leader and remained competitive to be the top rookie in P1, in ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Izan Guevara was just inside a second of the top time, seeing him inside the top ten overnight for Aspar.

Rookie Diogo Moreira was eleventh for Italtrans, with Marcos Ramirez the best of the American Racing bikes by far in twelfth - his teammate Joe Roberts finished the day a cautious 21st.

Ogura was 13th with the final provisional progression slot held overnight by Darryn Binder, who was as high as second during the session for Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna.

The first session was lead by Aron Canet, ahead when the heavens opened at the island, with Mario Aji impressing in the wet in second, and Alonso Lopez third. Ogura was fifth.

Aji had dropped to 23rd in the timed P1 session.

Senna Agius finished as top home rider, just missing out on the Q2 places in 15th for the Liqui Moly team, and just ahead of compatriot, replacement rider Harrison Voight.

There was an early spill for Celestino Vietti in Free Practice, with a highside at turn four.

After checks the Italian was declared unfit to continue with a collarbone fracture.

Garcia fell at the same corner a few minutes later. Ayumu Sasaki was the turns next victim. As the rain returned Alonso Lopez also came off his bike at the same point, heading into the final ten minutes of FP.

Turn ten saw some near misses, with Tony Arbolino earning a trip through the gravel, just before Voight was out of his seat.

There were fewer incidents in the drying P1 session as grip improved.

Filip Salac, who finished Friday fastest in Japan and went on to a top three race finish was 25th in FP and only progressed to 22nd in the timed session.

Voight replaces Daniel Munoz at Preicanos Racing for the weekend. Somkiat Chantra also remains absent with his foot injury but is not replaced by Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.