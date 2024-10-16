Gresini Moto2 team to race ‘unbranded’ after Gonzalez incident

Fallout from the Manuel Gonzalez headband incident means the Gresini Moto2 team will race ‘unbranded’ for the final four rounds of the 2024 season.

Gonzalez’s debut Moto2 victory was overshadowed when title sponsor QJMOTOR strongly objected to the Spaniard being pictured wearing a traditional Japanese headband on the grid before the race.

QJMOTOR said that such imagery caused offence in China (due to atrocities committed by Japan during the Second World War) but conceded it had been 'an unintentional gesture due to his lack of knowledge of Chinese history'.

Nonetheless, QJMOTOR appeared to request that Gresini ‘cease all collaboration with the involved rider [Gonzalez]’.

Gresini’s preview for this weekend’s Australian round clarifies that Gonzalez will continue alongside Albert Arenas.

However, ‘as a form of respect towards China,’ the team will race ‘unbranded’ while discussions continue with its title sponsor:

‘Motegi also staged an incident that involved Manuel Gonzalez who wore a Japanese headband during the starting grid.

‘Such act - although unintentional - eventually hurt the sensibility of the Chinese people. QJMOTOR and GRESINI RACING are now running a positive discussion and it is expected that everything will be solved very soon.

‘As a form of respect towards China, Gresini Racing Moto2 Team will race unbranded the remaining four rounds of the current season.’

Gonzalez meanwhile apologised once again.

“First and foremost, I’d like to give my sincere apologies to everyone who felt offended by my grid pictures in Japan.

“It was never meant to be a political message, but only a set of pictures related to the city hosting the race.

“This was never intended as a lack of respect or an offensive gesture to the Chinese people, it was an unwitting and involuntary gesture that I regret.

“I’d like to apologise once again, hoping to receive your forgiveness and support. Thank you.

"Having said that, I’m eager to be back battling for the podium and the win like at Motegi. I always liked Phillip Island as it’s a fast track and it suits my riding style. We can have a go!

"Then next, two hot races, Thailand and Malaysia: I love these conditions as the rider can make a big difference both physically and mentally. We will work hard with the team to make sure my feeling will be ideal in each race, so that we can make more ground in the championship race.

"I love Sepang and I think we can do well there, also because of the set-up we have as it adapts to this track.

"The goal is to finish this tripleheader on a high before eventually giving it all in Valencia for the top three in the championship: we’re very close and anything can happen.”