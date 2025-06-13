2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened

Round six of the 2025 World Superbike Championship brings us to the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano, where FP2 is set to get underway at 15:00 local time.

This race weekend will be the first since the announcement of Toprak Razgatlioglu's move to MotoGP for 2026, and since Nicolo Bulega's confirmed renewal with Ducati for next year's World Superbike campaign.

The two come into the weekend with 31 points separating them in the championship, in Bulega's favour, after the Italian won Race 2 at Most last time out.