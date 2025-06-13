Looks like there was a crash for Gardner somewhere in sector three. He's heading back to the pits on the back of a scooter.
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened
Live coverage of the Friday practice sessions from the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano.
Round six of the 2025 World Superbike Championship brings us to the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano, where FP2 is set to get underway at 15:00 local time.
This race weekend will be the first since the announcement of Toprak Razgatlioglu's move to MotoGP for 2026, and since Nicolo Bulega's confirmed renewal with Ducati for next year's World Superbike campaign.
The two come into the weekend with 31 points separating them in the championship, in Bulega's favour, after the Italian won Race 2 at Most last time out.
The chequered flag is out in FP2 and it's Nicolo Bulega who ends this afternoon's session fastest.
Razgatlioglu second and Montella rounds out the top-three. Bautista and Locatelli complete the top-five.
Bautista puts in a PB there but he's still over 0.932s off Bulega. He's been jumped by Montella as well on a 1:33.640.
While those fast laps from Bulega were coming in there was a crash for Michael van der Mark at turn 10. He was able to get the bike back to the pits.
Bulega faster again with a 1:32.722, he's now 0.190s ahead of Razgatlioglu.
Razgatlioglu now into the 1:32s, 1:32.912 is the first sub-1:33 of the weekend.
Bulega also flying, and he finds 0.166s of advantage over Razgatlioglu with his latest lap.
Montella now up to fourth with his latest lap, 0.633s off the top time of Bulega.
Petrucci finds improvement too and goes fifth.
Sam Lowes back out on-track but he's pulled off in sector three, issues persisting it seems.
Bautista back up to third now, but still almost 0.6s off the pace.
Lecuona has crashed at turn four but is back up and riding the bike back.
International TV feed reporting it's an electrical issue for Sam Lowes that's keeping him in the pits but he's hoping to be back out on-track soon.
Still Bulega leading from Razgatlioglu, now by 0.101s after an improvement to a 1:33.074 for the Italian.
Alex Lowes has moved up to third, too, on the Bimota, albeit 0.736s off the pace.
Razgatlioglu currently the only non-Ducati in the top five places. Bulega leads currently, then Iannone, Petrucci, Bautista in third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, behind second-placed Razgatlioglu.
Bulega had that 33.0 cancelled but he's back to the top on a 1:33.140 which keeps him 0.035s ahead of Razgatlioglu.
Razgatlioglu briefly to the top on a 1:33.175, but Bulega soon beats that with a 1:33.066.
While that was happening, Sofuoglu has had his third crash of the day at the final corner.
There's been a crash for Remy Gardner at turn four. He's up and okay.
Problem for Sam Lowes as well as he exited the final corner on his out-lap. He's been stuck in the pits since.
Early pace being set by Bulega, he's currently 0.023s ahead of Razgatlioglu on a 1:33.434, which is a way off wherre they were earlier.
Technical problem for Michael van der Mark, he's quickly returned to the pits after his first exit. Could be a consequence of the rebuild on that bike after his crash at turn one this morning.
Pit lane is open in Misano and WorldSBK FP2 is underway.
There were a few incidents this morning, including a crash at the penultimate corner for Bahattin Sofuoglu, who went to the medical centre and was declared fit.
His crash brought out the yellow flags which saw a few riders getting laps cancelled, including Jonathan Rea who spent much of the session stuck in the garage with a technical issue.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in this morning's FP1 session, 0.226s ahead of Nicolo Bulega who comes into this weekend with a 31-point championship lead over the BMW rider. Alvaro Bautista was third-fastest, over three-tenths off the pace of Razgatlioglu.
Welcome back to live coverage of today's WorldSBK practice sessions at Misano.
FP2 will be coming up in just over 10 minutes at 15:00 local time.
Chequered flag is out in FP1 and it's Toprak Razgatlioglu who is fastest at the end of this morning's session on a 1:33.031.
Nicolo Bulega second, 0.226s back, and Bautista completes the top-three , 0.341s off the top.
A further 0.3s then back to Gardner in fourth, and Petrucci rounds out the top-five.
A late crash for Bahattin Sofuoglu at the penultimate corner, as well.
Another improvement from Razgatlioglu - 1:33.031. 0.226s ahead of Bulega.
Van der Mark has crashed at turn one. He's up and okay.