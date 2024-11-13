Moto2: VR46 Master Camp team calls up Stefani Manzi, Andrea Migno for Barcelona

With both Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba injured, the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team has turned to some ‘old friends’ to form this weekend’s Moto2 line-up at the Solidarity Barcelona Grand Prix.

Sasaki and Alcoba both sustained injuries during the previous Malaysian GP, the Japanese fracturing his right wrist and ankle in practice while Alcoba fractured his left hand in the final lap of the race.

Sports director Gelete Nieto said: “We arrive at Montmeló for the Solidarity GP, honouring the Comunidad Valenciana and those affected by the devastating floods.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted, and this weekend will undoubtedly be emotional as we carry the memory of Valencia in our hearts.

“It‘s also a challenging time for our team as Ayumu and Jeremy won‘t be able to race due to their injuries. Their health and recovery are our main focus, and we are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication they‘ve shown throughout the season.

“This weekend, we are pleased to have Stefano and Andrea join us, both of whom are part of the Yamaha VR46 family.

“Stefano‘s experience and Andrea‘s determination bring a fresh dynamic to the team, and we are fully committed to giving them the best support possible for the Motul Solidarity GP. Let‘s give it our all for a meaningful and memorable race.”

Stefano Manzi

Runner-up in this year’s Supersport World Championship for Pata Yamaha Ten Kate, Manzi (previously a member of the VR46 Academy) will return to the Master Camp team for the first time since stepping in for the injured Keminth Kubo during the 2022 Spanish, French and Catalan GPs.

“I’m really happy for the opportunity to race again with the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team,” Manzi said. “I had a great time with them, we had fun, and a strong bond was formed with the guys from the team.

“I want to thank Yamaha for this opportunity. I can‘t wait to get on track. It will be a tough challenge since I haven‘t ridden a Moto2 since 2022, but I‘ll give it my all, I hope to have fun, and hopefully, we‘ll see some good results.”

But if Manzi needs time to adapt, spare a thought for Migno.

Although a member of the VR46 Riders Academy and therefore another familiar face for the team, Migno has not raced since Moto3 in mid-2023 and will be making his Moto2 debut.

“Riding a Moto2 bike is a dream come true, and doing it in the World Championship makes it even more special,” said Migno, whose off-track activities this year have included a popular podcast featuring a guest appearance from Valentino Rossi.

“It‘s going to be an incredibly exciting experience. I can‘t wait to get back on the bike after some time and enjoy every moment of the weekend as a rider.

“I want to thank the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team for this opportunity, the Pertamina VR46 Enduro team for their support, and everyone who made this magic possible.”