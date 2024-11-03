2024 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang, with a win for Celestino Vietti as champion Ai Ogura retired.

Celestino Vietti , Jorge Navarro, 2024, Malaysia, Sepang
Celestino Vietti , Jorge Navarro, 2024, Malaysia, Sepang
© Gold & Goose

Round nineteen of the Moto2 championship, the Malaysian Grand Prix, saw Celestino Vietti return to winning ways after needing to breakaway at the front twice under pressure from super-sub Jorge Navarro at Sepang.

Vietti was third on the grid for Red Bull KTM ajo and was like a rocket off the line, quickly hitting the front and pulling out a second.

As his front folded on the Kalex on lap six, Marcos Ramirez, who was then applying the pressure for American Racing, found himself briefly ahead, but Vietti gathered himself and took over the lead again.

Jorge Navarro, in for Joe Roberts on the second American Racing bike, was now the rider giving chase and pulled right onto the wheel before Vietti was forced into another self preservation move, sitting the Spaniard up a little and allowing the Italian to break again.

From there, the #13 was the clear winner, crossing the line 1,486 ahead for his third win of the season, dedicated to Valencia.

Polesitter Navarro put so much into gaining a win for his home town of Valencia that his bike didn’t make it back to parc ferme, seemingly out of fuel. Navarro was too and looked to be suffering from heat exhaustion at the end of a humid Malaysian race.

2024 Moto2 Malaysia  - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Celestino ViettiSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)36m 06.629s
2Jorge NavarroSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.486s
3Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)+3.265s
4Jake DixonGBRCFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)+4.502s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+4.833s
6Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+5.684s
7Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+7.720s
8Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+9.357s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+10.429s
10Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+10.836s
11Manuel GonzalezSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+12.055s
12Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+13.294s
13Alonso LopezSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+14.836s
14Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+18.113s
15Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+20.945s
16Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+24.934s
17Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+25.928s
18Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+27.265s
19DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+38.402s
20Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+38.957s
21Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+40.239s
22Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+40.391s
23Helmi AzmanMALPetronas MIE Racing RW+49.239s
24Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)DNF
25Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)DNF
26Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)DNF
27Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)DNF
28Harrison VoightAUSPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)DNF
29Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)DNF
30Alberto SurraITASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)DNF

Error by Dixon hands teammate podium.

Jake Dixon had needed to recover after he was forced to run wide - the Brit was lining up a move on Ai Ogura when his bike cut out, ending his race.

The Aspar rider, keen to get the best result possible for the Valencian team after devistating flooding in the region, was third at the start of the last lap over the line, but misjudged the end of the race - leaving his teammate Izan Guevara to pick up the pieces, taking the final rostrum spot for CFMoto RCB Aspar.

It is Guevara’s frist podium sice becoming Moto3 champion at Valencia in 2022 and was achieved after fighting forward from eleventh on the grid quickly over the opening laps.

A devistated Dixon fought back for fourth, just ahead of Tony Arbolino, who was chasing him down all the way to the chequered flag for Elf Marc VDS in fifth.

Ramirez faded back to sixth after his strong start, using up a lot of tyre trying to keep in touch with Vietti.

Deniz Oncu was top rookie on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo, completing a strong round for the team in seventh clear of Aron Canet, who won just last weekend in Thailand, this time finishing eight for Fantic Racing after a a late battle win Manual Gonzalez and Diogo Moreira for the position.

Somkiat Chantra battled back from 15th on the grid to move ahead of most of the riders in that group and claim a late ninth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, with rookie Moreira holding onto a top ten finish.

Gonzalez was raced out of contention, eleventh for Gresini, a second ahead of teammate Albert Arenas, who faded back to twelfth.

Alonso made up for not making it out of Q1 a little, with 13th from 20th on the grid for Speed Up, the top Boscoscuro rider in the race.

The remaining points on offer went to Sergio Garcia, who also did not graduate from Q1, recovering to 14th for MT Helmets - MSI in 14th and Filip Salac in 15th for Marc VDS.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Ayumu Sasaki was ruled out before qualifying in Malaysia with a wrist injury.

Polesitter and race winner in 2023 in Sepang Fermin Aldeguer is absent after breaking his wrist and having surgery following his collision with Tony Arbolino at the last race.

He was replaced at Speed Up by Alberto Surra who was out of the race on the first lap, caught up in the same crash as Zonta van den Goorbergh and and unaware Senna Agius on the first lap.

Harrison Voight finished his ride for Preicanos Racing team, in for Daniel Munoz in the gravel shortly after.

The weekend started with two Malaysian wildcards both with Petroans MIE Racing RW. Helmi Azman (23rd) was fit to race after he clashed with teammate Khairul Idham Pawi in qualifying, ruling out Pawi with a hand and foot fracture.

Darryn Binder also crashed out, Jeremy Alcoba slid out of contention on the very last lap of the race at the final corner.

Championship Standings

Newly crowned 2024 champion Ogura did not add to his tally, the DNF leaving him on 261.

Eighth means Canet moves onto 209, with Garcia adding just a two points, staying third on 181.

Senna Agius remains top rookie despit his crash, still on 63, a top ten finish sees Moreira just three points behind with one race remaining.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
10m ago
MotoGP names planned replacement for Valencia season finale
2024 Catalunya MotoGP
2024 Catalunya MotoGP
F1
News
18m ago
Max Verstappen faces grid penalty today in Brazil
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
34m ago
KTM boss offers judgement on scary Sepang crash involving Jack Miller
Crash in Malaysian MotoGP
Crash in Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
38m ago
Permutations: How Jorge Martin can win the 2024 MotoGP title at final round
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
41m ago
Red Bull suspect McLaren as new F1 tech row brews in Brazil
Red Bull, McLaren
Red Bull, McLaren

More News

MotoGP
Results
57m ago
Sepang, Malaysia: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
2024 Malaysian MotoGP: Bagnaia forces title showdown with win over Martin
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Race Results
Bagnaia, Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Bagnaia, Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
F1
Feature
1h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Emerson Fittipaldi on F1’s brutal rules of engagement
Emerson Fittipaldi and Jackie Stewart
Emerson Fittipaldi and Jackie Stewart
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Update on Jack Miller after huge Malaysian Grand Prix crash
2024 Malaysian MotoGP crash, lap 1. Credit: Gold and Goose.
2024 Malaysian MotoGP crash, lap 1. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose