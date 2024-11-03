2024 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results

Round nineteen of the Moto2 championship, the Malaysian Grand Prix, saw Celestino Vietti return to winning ways after needing to breakaway at the front twice under pressure from super-sub Jorge Navarro at Sepang.

Vietti was third on the grid for Red Bull KTM ajo and was like a rocket off the line, quickly hitting the front and pulling out a second.

As his front folded on the Kalex on lap six, Marcos Ramirez, who was then applying the pressure for American Racing, found himself briefly ahead, but Vietti gathered himself and took over the lead again.

Jorge Navarro, in for Joe Roberts on the second American Racing bike, was now the rider giving chase and pulled right onto the wheel before Vietti was forced into another self preservation move, sitting the Spaniard up a little and allowing the Italian to break again.

From there, the #13 was the clear winner, crossing the line 1,486 ahead for his third win of the season, dedicated to Valencia.

Polesitter Navarro put so much into gaining a win for his home town of Valencia that his bike didn’t make it back to parc ferme, seemingly out of fuel. Navarro was too and looked to be suffering from heat exhaustion at the end of a humid Malaysian race.

2024 Moto2 Malaysia - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Celestino Vietti SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 36m 06.629s 2 Jorge Navarro SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.486s 3 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +3.265s 4 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +4.502s 5 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +4.833s 6 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +5.684s 7 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +7.720s 8 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +9.357s 9 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +10.429s 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +10.836s 11 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +12.055s 12 Albert Arenas SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +13.294s 13 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +14.836s 14 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +18.113s 15 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +20.945s 16 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +24.934s 17 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +25.928s 18 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +27.265s 19 DennisFoggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +38.402s 20 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +38.957s 21 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +40.239s 22 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +40.391s 23 Helmi Azman MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW +49.239s 24 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) DNF 25 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) DNF 26 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) DNF 27 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF 28 Harrison Voight AUS Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 29 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF 30 Alberto Surra ITA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) DNF

Error by Dixon hands teammate podium.

Jake Dixon had needed to recover after he was forced to run wide - the Brit was lining up a move on Ai Ogura when his bike cut out, ending his race.

The Aspar rider, keen to get the best result possible for the Valencian team after devistating flooding in the region, was third at the start of the last lap over the line, but misjudged the end of the race - leaving his teammate Izan Guevara to pick up the pieces, taking the final rostrum spot for CFMoto RCB Aspar.

It is Guevara’s frist podium sice becoming Moto3 champion at Valencia in 2022 and was achieved after fighting forward from eleventh on the grid quickly over the opening laps.

A devistated Dixon fought back for fourth, just ahead of Tony Arbolino, who was chasing him down all the way to the chequered flag for Elf Marc VDS in fifth.

Ramirez faded back to sixth after his strong start, using up a lot of tyre trying to keep in touch with Vietti.

Deniz Oncu was top rookie on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo, completing a strong round for the team in seventh clear of Aron Canet, who won just last weekend in Thailand, this time finishing eight for Fantic Racing after a a late battle win Manual Gonzalez and Diogo Moreira for the position.

Somkiat Chantra battled back from 15th on the grid to move ahead of most of the riders in that group and claim a late ninth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, with rookie Moreira holding onto a top ten finish.

Gonzalez was raced out of contention, eleventh for Gresini, a second ahead of teammate Albert Arenas, who faded back to twelfth.

Alonso made up for not making it out of Q1 a little, with 13th from 20th on the grid for Speed Up, the top Boscoscuro rider in the race.

The remaining points on offer went to Sergio Garcia, who also did not graduate from Q1, recovering to 14th for MT Helmets - MSI in 14th and Filip Salac in 15th for Marc VDS.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Ayumu Sasaki was ruled out before qualifying in Malaysia with a wrist injury.

Polesitter and race winner in 2023 in Sepang Fermin Aldeguer is absent after breaking his wrist and having surgery following his collision with Tony Arbolino at the last race.

He was replaced at Speed Up by Alberto Surra who was out of the race on the first lap, caught up in the same crash as Zonta van den Goorbergh and and unaware Senna Agius on the first lap.

Harrison Voight finished his ride for Preicanos Racing team, in for Daniel Munoz in the gravel shortly after.

The weekend started with two Malaysian wildcards both with Petroans MIE Racing RW. Helmi Azman (23rd) was fit to race after he clashed with teammate Khairul Idham Pawi in qualifying, ruling out Pawi with a hand and foot fracture.

Darryn Binder also crashed out, Jeremy Alcoba slid out of contention on the very last lap of the race at the final corner.

Championship Standings

Newly crowned 2024 champion Ogura did not add to his tally, the DNF leaving him on 261.

Eighth means Canet moves onto 209, with Garcia adding just a two points, staying third on 181.

Senna Agius remains top rookie despit his crash, still on 63, a top ten finish sees Moreira just three points behind with one race remaining.