2024 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, where replacement rider Jorge Navarro secured his first pole since 2019.

Jorge Navarro, Moto2 , 2024, Pole position, Malaysia
Jorge Navarro, Moto2 , 2024, Pole position, Malaysia
© Gold & Goose

Round nineteen, the Malaysian Moto2 race, saw an unusual front row, with Jorge Navarro leading the way in pole after setting a new record lap in a team 1-2 with Marcos Ramirez.

The Spanish rider is back in the paddock to replace Joe Roberts at American Racing, as he was last weekend. The #9 bike was already in the mix in third amongst the lead times when, on the return to track from the pits, while leading around other riders, Navarro pulled out a string of red sectors aboard his Kalex as the chequered flag waved, setting an unbeatable 2m 04.412s best - a new record of Sepang.

It is Navarro’s first time on pole since the Valencian round of 2019.

The Spaniard saw his time better that of his teammate Marcos Ramirez, who had been leading the way, holding on for second, just 0.063s slower.

Celestino Vietti  was sat in eighth with a minute left on the clock as the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider got ready for his final flying lap. The Italian picked up the pace to climb to third as the chequered flag waved, completing the front row.

2024 Moto2  Malaysia  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jorge NavarroSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)2m 04.412s
2Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.063s
3Celestino ViettiSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.147s
4Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.231s
5Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.285s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.344s
7Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.347s
8Manuel GonzalezSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.390s
9Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.507s
10Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.525s
11Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.532s
12Jake DixonGBRCFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.592s
13Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.623s
14Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.834s
15Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.927s
16Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.031s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.101s
18Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.448s
Q1
19Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)2m 05.544s
20Alonso LopezSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)2m 05.624s
21Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)2m 05.795s
22Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)2m 05.885s
23DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)2m 05.918s
24Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)2m 06.262s
25Alberto SurraITASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)2m 06.483s
26Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)2m 06.755s
27Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)2m 07.067s
28Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)2m 07.336s
29Helmi AzmanMALPetronas MIE Racing RW2m 07.554s
30Khairul Idham PawiMALPetronas MIE Racing RW2m 07.570s
31Harrison VoightAUSPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)2m 08.085s


Albert Arenas topped the rain affected P2 session, with all the riders eventually out on track though it was spitting with rain as improvements came on track despite the weather. 

The Gresini rider went on to set the fourth best time. Joining him on row two will be top rookie Deniz Oncu , who lead the way very briefly at the start of the session on the second Red Bull bike and Tony Arbolino, who is still limping when off the bike, but came alive on track for a determined performance for Elf Marc VDS to claim sixth.

Newly crowned 2024 champion Ai Ogura was on pole at just the last round in Thailand. The Japanese rider tried slotting in behind Diogo Moreira but was in the wrong place at the wrong time as the clock ticked down with yellow flags preventing progress, seeing the MT Helmets - MSI rider start seventh, and the best of the Boscoscuro riders.

Manuel Gonzalez was top on Friday and the last rider to improve in Q2 for Gresini in eighth, with Moreira taking ninth, the first rider just over half a second adrift of the pole time in a close session for Italtrans.

Filip Salac was the best of the riders graduating from Q1, completing the top ten for Marc VDS.

The late yellow flags were for Jake Dixon who fell at turn eight leaving him one place behind his CFMoto RCB Aspar teammate Izan Guevara on the grid in twelfth.

Thailand race winner Aron Canet has struggled by his standards for the season on arrival in Malaysia, and was looking to improve when he had a mechanical bull style save to make on his Fantic Racing bike, both feet off his Kalex as hit writhed underneath him as both tyres let go at the same time. Canet lines up 13th on Sunday.

Q1  - Chantra moves on in style

Somkiat Chantra (15th) used his time on track with his Idemitsu Honda Team Asia teammate Mario Aji (21st) to improve his time, seeing the Thai rider lead the way into Q2.

Salac, Senna Agius (18th) and Barry Baltus (16th), who braved the conditions in P2 early and paid the price with a fall and a trip to Q1, all moved on in the top four slots in the session.

Sergio Garcia was the rider just missing out in fifth, so will line up 19th for MT Helmets - MSI as his season continues to hit a roadblock, in contrast to his teammate Ogura.

Alonso Lopez was also having difficulty and looked ill at ease on his Speed Up, a late change of tyre didn’t pay off as the yellow flags waved, cancelling all late laps. The Spaniard will start from 20th.


Crashes, injuries and replacements

Ayumu Sasaki was ruled out before qualifying with injury.

2023 polesitter and race winner Fermin Aldeguer is not taking part in the Malaysian round after breaking his wrist and having surgery following his collision with Tony Arbolino at the last race in Thailand. He is replaced at Speed Up by Alberto Surra.

Aside from Navarro replacing Roberts, Harrison Voight (31st) has another chance with the Preicanos Racing team, in for Daniel Munoz.

There are two Malaysian wildcards this weekend. Khairul Idham Pawi (30th) makes a return to  paddock with Petronas MIE racing RW, partnered with with teammate Helmi Azman (29th). The duo were both involved in the late incident at turn eight which brought out the yellow flags , ending progress in the session.

Dixon was the only further faller in Q2.
 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
12m ago
Yamaha MotoGP electronics update beings “more performance” - Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
40m ago
Where does MotoGP go now Valencia has been cancelled?
2024 Qatar MotoGP
2024 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP
News
48m ago
Andrea Iannone on first MotoGP race since 2019: ‘I’m not ready for this bike’
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Axed Kevin Magnussen retains shock hope of claiming new F1 seat
Kevin Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen
F1
News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri quizzed about increased dive-bombs after F1 drivers’ briefing
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini “not happy” with Malaysia MotoGP Sprint podium as setup issues persist
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton calls for change as he returns to scene of Max Verstappen scrap
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Setup gamble pays off for Marc Marquez with “unexpected” Malaysian MotoGP Sprint podium
Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. - Gold…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia will go “full send” as MotoGP title hangs in the balance
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia MotoGP rivals judge Malaysia Sprint crash: “It’s like motocross”
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box…
© Gold & Goose