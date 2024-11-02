2024 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Round nineteen, the Malaysian Moto2 race, saw an unusual front row, with Jorge Navarro leading the way in pole after setting a new record lap in a team 1-2 with Marcos Ramirez.

The Spanish rider is back in the paddock to replace Joe Roberts at American Racing, as he was last weekend. The #9 bike was already in the mix in third amongst the lead times when, on the return to track from the pits, while leading around other riders, Navarro pulled out a string of red sectors aboard his Kalex as the chequered flag waved, setting an unbeatable 2m 04.412s best - a new record of Sepang.

It is Navarro’s first time on pole since the Valencian round of 2019.

The Spaniard saw his time better that of his teammate Marcos Ramirez, who had been leading the way, holding on for second, just 0.063s slower.

Celestino Vietti was sat in eighth with a minute left on the clock as the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider got ready for his final flying lap. The Italian picked up the pace to climb to third as the chequered flag waved, completing the front row.

2024 Moto2 Malaysia - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jorge Navarro SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 04.412s 2 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.063s 3 Celestino Vietti SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.147s 4 Albert Arenas SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.231s 5 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.285s 6 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.344s 7 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.347s 8 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.390s 9 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.507s 10 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.525s 11 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.532s 12 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.592s 13 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.623s 14 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.834s 15 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.927s 16 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.031s 17 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.101s 18 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.448s Q1 19 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 2m 05.544s 20 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 05.624s 21 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 05.795s 22 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 05.885s 23 DennisFoggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 05.918s 24 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 06.262s 25 Alberto Surra ITA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 06.483s 26 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 06.755s 27 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 2m 07.067s 28 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 2m 07.336s 29 Helmi Azman MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW 2m 07.554s 30 Khairul Idham Pawi MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW 2m 07.570s 31 Harrison Voight AUS Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 08.085s



Albert Arenas topped the rain affected P2 session, with all the riders eventually out on track though it was spitting with rain as improvements came on track despite the weather.

The Gresini rider went on to set the fourth best time. Joining him on row two will be top rookie Deniz Oncu , who lead the way very briefly at the start of the session on the second Red Bull bike and Tony Arbolino, who is still limping when off the bike, but came alive on track for a determined performance for Elf Marc VDS to claim sixth.

Newly crowned 2024 champion Ai Ogura was on pole at just the last round in Thailand. The Japanese rider tried slotting in behind Diogo Moreira but was in the wrong place at the wrong time as the clock ticked down with yellow flags preventing progress, seeing the MT Helmets - MSI rider start seventh, and the best of the Boscoscuro riders.

Manuel Gonzalez was top on Friday and the last rider to improve in Q2 for Gresini in eighth, with Moreira taking ninth, the first rider just over half a second adrift of the pole time in a close session for Italtrans.

Filip Salac was the best of the riders graduating from Q1, completing the top ten for Marc VDS.

The late yellow flags were for Jake Dixon who fell at turn eight leaving him one place behind his CFMoto RCB Aspar teammate Izan Guevara on the grid in twelfth.

Thailand race winner Aron Canet has struggled by his standards for the season on arrival in Malaysia, and was looking to improve when he had a mechanical bull style save to make on his Fantic Racing bike, both feet off his Kalex as hit writhed underneath him as both tyres let go at the same time. Canet lines up 13th on Sunday.

Q1 - Chantra moves on in style

Somkiat Chantra (15th) used his time on track with his Idemitsu Honda Team Asia teammate Mario Aji (21st) to improve his time, seeing the Thai rider lead the way into Q2.

Salac, Senna Agius (18th) and Barry Baltus (16th), who braved the conditions in P2 early and paid the price with a fall and a trip to Q1, all moved on in the top four slots in the session.

Sergio Garcia was the rider just missing out in fifth, so will line up 19th for MT Helmets - MSI as his season continues to hit a roadblock, in contrast to his teammate Ogura.

Alonso Lopez was also having difficulty and looked ill at ease on his Speed Up, a late change of tyre didn’t pay off as the yellow flags waved, cancelling all late laps. The Spaniard will start from 20th.



Crashes, injuries and replacements

Ayumu Sasaki was ruled out before qualifying with injury.

2023 polesitter and race winner Fermin Aldeguer is not taking part in the Malaysian round after breaking his wrist and having surgery following his collision with Tony Arbolino at the last race in Thailand. He is replaced at Speed Up by Alberto Surra.

Aside from Navarro replacing Roberts, Harrison Voight (31st) has another chance with the Preicanos Racing team, in for Daniel Munoz.

There are two Malaysian wildcards this weekend. Khairul Idham Pawi (30th) makes a return to paddock with Petronas MIE racing RW, partnered with with teammate Helmi Azman (29th). The duo were both involved in the late incident at turn eight which brought out the yellow flags , ending progress in the session.

Dixon was the only further faller in Q2.

