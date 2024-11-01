2024 Malaysian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Malaysian Grand Prix (round 19) at Sepang, which saw Manuel Gonzalez on top after a crash heavy, red flagged P1.
Manuel Gonzalez shot up the timing screens then lowered his new best to finish Friday ahead of the rest after the red flags came out in a crash filled P1 for the Moto2 class ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix.
The Gresini rider was sat down in eighteenth heading into the final seven minutes of the afternoon session, when running solo he cleaned up his lap for a best of 2m 05.576s
Filip Salac was also making moves in the right direction, with progress coming in smaller chunks as he moved from sixth to fourth to second over the same time period on his Elf Marc VDS bike to finish 0.333s slower.
Deniz Oncu had been in the mix at the top of the timesheets and responded and found more time every time a new benchmark was set to finish Friday third for Red Bull KTM Ajo in a close third as top rookie.
|2024 Moto2 Malaysia - Practice 1 (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|2m 05.576s
|2
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.333s
|3
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.368s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.464s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.520s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.559s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.573s
|8
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.585s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.589s
|10
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.618s
|11
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.634s
|12
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.673s
|13
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.847s
|14
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+1.017s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.118s
|16
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.158s
|17
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.233s
|18
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.421s
|19
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.447s
|20
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.459s
|21
|DennisFoggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.500s
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.517s
|23
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.583s
|24
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.954s
|25
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.346s
|26
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+2.660s
|27
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+2.672s
|28
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+2.901s
|29
|Helmi Azman
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|+3.151s
|30
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+3.466s
|31
|Harrison Voight
|AUS
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+4.266s
|32
|Khairul Idham Pawi
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|+4.469s
Jake Dixon was one of several fallers going down at the final corner - turn 15. The CFMoto RCB Aspar rider had a heavy, awkward fall which saw him land on his knee, leaving on a stretcher for checks at the medical centre, before being seen pack in his pit box later on.
New Moto2 champion Ai Ogura was fifth quickest after late progress for MT Helmets - MSI - the top Boscoscuro rider on the opening day.
Tony Arbolino shrugged of his recent injuries to bounce back for sixth on the second Marc VDS entry, just ahead of Gresini’s other rider, Albert Arenas, in seventh.
Diogo Moreira lost out a little as the red flag came out, with no late progression seeing the Italtrans rookie stuck in eighth. Ninth placed Celestino Vietti wasn’t afraid to get the tow he needed to move up for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Marcos Ramirez kept his run of good form going with a top ten start to the opening day for American Racing.
Aron Canet was eleventh quickest for Fantic Racing , with work to do but his rivals for second in the championship either absent or behind.
Jorge Navarro was right behind on times as he again sat in at American Racing for twelfth.
A late crash for Ayumu Sasaki at turn two brought out the red flags, with just over two minutes remaining in the session.
Many riders opted to stay in the pits, with only one flying lap possible given the time remaining.
Zonta van den Goorbergh did venture out and reaped the benefits, climbing from 23rd to 13th, while Alonso Lopez also made gains to move into the top 14 from 16th, pushing back Barry Baltus and Mario Aji respectively to hold the last of the overnight provisional Q2 slots.
There were further falls in P2 for Dennis Foggia (21st), Alex Escrig (25th) and Sergio Garcia(18th).
The morning Free Practice session saw the intermediate class negotiate the change from wet to dry track.
Dixon waited and was immediately fast out on slicks, topping the timesheets and cutting his lap several times to finish the session on top.
Ogura was second, with Ramirez second as the riders who topped the standings vied for position, all the way down to rookie Deniz Oncu in sixth, with replacement rider Jorge Navarro also putting in an impressive shift to secure fourth.
2023 polesitter and race winner Fermin Aldeguer is absent from the Malaysian round after his clash with Tony Arbolino at the start of the Moto2 Thailand race, picking up a broken wrist, which required surgery. Had Aldeguer been fit to ride he had a long lap penalty to serve, which if he does not return this season, will transfer to the start of his MotoGP career.
Navarro returns to fill in for Joe Roberts. Harrison Voight (31st) also returns at the Preicanos Racing team for Daniel Munoz. Alberto Surra (26th) is Aldeguer’s replacement at Speed Up.
There are two Malaysian wildcards in for a home race weekend. Khairul Idham Pawi (32nd)returns to the paddock with Petronas MIE racing RW, with teammate Helmi Azman ahead in 29th.
|2024 Moto2 Malaysia - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)
|2m 06.255s
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.206s
|3
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.334s
|4
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.524s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.563s
|6
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.577s
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.600s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.719s
|9
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.722s
|10
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.745s
|11
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.751s
|12
|Celestino Vietti
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.820s
|13
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.857s
|14
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.021s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.250s
|16
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.317s
|17
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+1.396s
|18
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.434s
|19
|DennisFoggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.503s
|20
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.541s
|21
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.824s
|22
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.932s
|23
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.002s
|24
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.025s
|25
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.132s
|26
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+2.634s
|27
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+3.156s
|28
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+3.179s
|29
|Helmi Azman
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|+3.295s
|30
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+3.331s
|31
|Harrison Voight
|AUS
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+3.677s
|32
|Khairul Idham Pawi
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|+3.940s