2024 Malaysian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Malaysian Grand Prix (round 19) at Sepang, which saw Manuel Gonzalez on top after a crash heavy, red flagged P1.

Manuel Gonzalez, Malaysia, Moto2, 2024, Practice
Manuel Gonzalez, Malaysia, Moto2, 2024, Practice
© Gold & Goose

Manuel Gonzalez shot up the timing screens then lowered his new best to finish Friday ahead of the rest after the red flags came out in a crash filled P1 for the Moto2 class ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Gresini rider was sat down in eighteenth heading into the final seven minutes of the afternoon session, when running solo he cleaned up his lap for a best of 2m 05.576s

Filip Salac was also making moves in the right direction, with progress coming in smaller chunks as he moved from sixth to fourth to second over the same time period on his Elf Marc VDS bike to finish 0.333s slower.

Deniz Oncu had been in the mix at the top of the timesheets and responded and found more time every time a new benchmark was set to finish Friday third for Red Bull KTM Ajo in a close third as top rookie.

2024 Moto2 Malaysia   - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)2m 05.576s
2Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.333s
3Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.368s
4Jake DixonGBRCFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.464s
5Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.520s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.559s
7Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.573s
8Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.585s
9Celestino ViettiSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.589s
10Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.618s
11Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.634s
12Jorge NavarroSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.673s
13Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.847s
14Alonso LopezSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+1.017s
15Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.118s
16Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.158s
17Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.233s
18Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.421s
19Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.447s
20Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.459s
21DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.500s
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.517s
23Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.583s
24Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.954s
25Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.346s
26Alberto SurraITASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+2.660s
27Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+2.672s
28Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.901s
29Helmi AzmanMALPetronas MIE Racing RW+3.151s
30Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.466s
31Harrison VoightAUSPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+4.266s
32Khairul Idham PawiMALPetronas MIE Racing RW+4.469s

Jake Dixon was one of several fallers going down at the final corner - turn 15. The CFMoto RCB Aspar rider had a heavy, awkward fall which saw him land on his knee, leaving on a stretcher for checks at the medical centre, before being seen pack in his pit box later on.

New Moto2 champion Ai Ogura was fifth quickest after late progress for MT Helmets - MSI - the top Boscoscuro rider on the opening day.

Tony Arbolino shrugged of his recent injuries to bounce back for sixth on the second Marc VDS entry, just ahead of Gresini’s other rider, Albert Arenas, in seventh.

Diogo Moreira lost out a little as the red flag came out, with no late progression seeing the Italtrans rookie stuck in eighth. Ninth placed Celestino Vietti wasn’t afraid to get the tow he needed to move up for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Marcos Ramirez kept his run of good form going with a top ten start to the opening day for American Racing.

Aron Canet was eleventh quickest for Fantic Racing , with work to do but his rivals for second in the championship either absent or behind.

Jorge Navarro was right behind on times as he again sat in at American Racing for twelfth.

A late crash for Ayumu Sasaki at turn two brought out the red flags, with just over two minutes remaining in the session.

Many riders opted to stay in the pits, with only one flying lap possible given the time remaining.

Zonta van den Goorbergh did venture out and reaped the benefits, climbing from 23rd to 13th, while Alonso Lopez also made gains to move into the top 14 from 16th, pushing back Barry Baltus and Mario Aji respectively to hold the last of the overnight provisional Q2 slots.

There were further falls in P2 for Dennis Foggia (21st), Alex Escrig (25th) and Sergio Garcia(18th).

The morning Free Practice session saw the intermediate class negotiate the change from wet to dry track.

Dixon waited and was immediately fast out on slicks, topping the timesheets and cutting his lap several times to finish the session on top.

Ogura was second, with Ramirez second as the riders who topped the standings vied for position, all the way down to rookie Deniz Oncu in sixth, with replacement rider Jorge Navarro also putting in an impressive shift to secure fourth.

2023 polesitter and race winner Fermin Aldeguer is absent from the Malaysian round after his clash with Tony Arbolino at the start of the Moto2 Thailand race, picking up a broken wrist, which required surgery. Had Aldeguer been fit to ride he had a long lap penalty to serve, which if he does not return this season, will transfer to the start of his MotoGP career.

Navarro returns to fill in for Joe Roberts. Harrison Voight (31st) also returns at the Preicanos Racing team for Daniel Munoz. Alberto Surra (26th) is Aldeguer’s replacement at Speed Up.

There are two Malaysian wildcards in for a home race weekend. Khairul Idham Pawi (32nd)returns to the paddock with Petronas MIE racing RW, with teammate Helmi Azman ahead in 29th.
 

2024 Moto2  Malaysia  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jake DixonGBRCFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)2m 06.255s
2Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.206s
3Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.334s
4Jorge NavarroSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.524s
5Manuel GonzalezSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.563s
6Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.577s
7Alonso LopezSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.600s
8Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.719s
9Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.722s
10Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.745s
11Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.751s
12Celestino ViettiSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.820s
13Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.857s
14Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.021s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.250s
16Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.317s
17Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.396s
18Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.434s
19DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.503s
20Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.541s
21Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.824s
22Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.932s
23Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.002s
24Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.025s
25Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+2.132s
26Alberto SurraITASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+2.634s
27Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+3.156s
28Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.179s
29Helmi AzmanMALPetronas MIE Racing RW+3.295s
30Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+3.331s
31Harrison VoightAUSPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+3.677s
32Khairul Idham PawiMALPetronas MIE Racing RW+3.940s

