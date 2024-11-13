Jake Dixon: “It is going to be emotional”

Starting his grand prix career with Aspar in 2019 and returning to the team from 2022, Jake Dixon will say an ‘emotional’ farewell to the Spanish squad at this weekend’s Solidarity Barcelona Moto2 finale.

The last three years have seen the Englishman established as a Moto2 frontrunner with six poles, 16 podiums and four grand prix victories - although this year's title challenge melted away after a pair of mid-season wins.

But before a fresh start at Marc VDS, the 28-year-old aims to leave Aspar with a repeat of last year’s Catalunya victory.

“It is going to be emotional,” Dixon said of his final Aspar event.

“I will try to enjoy this last race as much as possible, because it will also be a sad weekend. We have been together for four years, including 2019.

“These last three years have been incredible, with victories, with podiums...

"The Aspar Team has put me on the map, even if the end of this year has not gone as we expected. That's life, that's racing, we couldn't have done more than we have done.

“The connection with my team, with Kike, Pippo, Stefano, Boris, Maikel... has been very important to me. I will give my 100% to try to make it my most memorable weekend with the CFMOTO Aspar Team and I will enjoy every moment before this chapter closes.”

Barcelona will also be the final Aspar race for team-mate Izan Guevara, who has been with the team for five seasons, beginning in the Moto3 Junior World Championship.

Guevara has been unable to repeat his Moto3 world championship-winning form on the 765cc machine and is still to confirm his future plans - but achieved a long-awaited debut podium last time in Sepang.

“We will close a five-year period with the Aspar Team, the first three were really good and the last two have been a little more complicated,” Guevara confessed.

“In the previous race we were able to get on the podium for the first time in Moto2 and now in Barcelona we will work on the same line again.

“When we competed there this year, I was not able to complete even the first lap, but this weekend I want to fight for the front positions and try to show our potential.”

Aspar’s Moto3 world champion David Alonso and title rival Dani Holgado will form the team’s all-rookie 2025 Moto2 line-up.