Provisional 2025 Moto2 World Championship entry list

The provisional entry list for the 2025 Moto2 World Championship is as follows.

The provisional entry list for the 2025 Moto2 World Championship features 20 Kalex, 8 Boscoscuro and 2 Forward chassis machines.

Boscoscuro, which won this year’s title with Ai Ogura, has doubled its numbers due to the addition of Marc VDS and the new Pramac Yamaha Moto2 project.

Ivan Ortola takes over from Ogura at the MT Helmets-MSI team, while reigning Moto3 world champion David Alonso is joined by fellow rookie Dani Holgado in an all-new CFMOTO Aspar line-up.

Reigning World Supersport champion Adrian Huertas also joins the grid, riding for Italtrans.

The field will again be powered by Triumph 765cc engines, fitted with a new 'racing' gearbox, without neutral between 1st and 2nd...

2025 Provisional Moto2 World Championship entry list
No.NameNatTeamBike
3Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets-MSIBoscoscuro
4Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets-MSIBoscoscuro
5Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing teamKalex
7Barry BaltusBELFantic RacingKalex
10Diogo MoreiraBRZItaltrans Racing TeamKalex
11Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory TeamForward
12Filip SalačCZEElf Marc VDS Racing TeamBoscoscuro
13Celestino ViettiITASpeedUp RacingBoscoscuro
14Tony ArbolinoITAPramac Yamaha Moto2Boscoscuro
15Darryn BinderRSAGresini Moto2Kalex
16Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing TeamKalex
17Daniel MuñozSPAPreicanos Racing teamKalex
18Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GPKalex
21Alonso LopezSPASpeedUp RacingBoscoscuro
24Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing TeamKalex
27Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Aspar TeamKalex
28Izan GuevaraSPAPramac Yamaha Moto2Boscoscuro
43Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory TeamForward
44Aron CanetSPAFantic RacingKalex
53Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM AjoKalex
64Mario Suryo AjiIDNIdemitsu Honda Team AsiaKalex
71Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GPKalex
75Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2Kalex
80David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Aspar TeamKalex
81Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GPKalex
84Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GPKalex
92Yuki KuniiJPNIdemitsu Honda Team AsiaKalex
95Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM AjoKalex
96Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing TeamBoscoscuro
99Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing TeamKalex
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

