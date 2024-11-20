Provisional 2025 Moto2 World Championship entry list
The provisional entry list for the 2025 Moto2 World Championship is as follows.
The provisional entry list for the 2025 Moto2 World Championship features 20 Kalex, 8 Boscoscuro and 2 Forward chassis machines.
Boscoscuro, which won this year’s title with Ai Ogura, has doubled its numbers due to the addition of Marc VDS and the new Pramac Yamaha Moto2 project.
Ivan Ortola takes over from Ogura at the MT Helmets-MSI team, while reigning Moto3 world champion David Alonso is joined by fellow rookie Dani Holgado in an all-new CFMOTO Aspar line-up.
Reigning World Supersport champion Adrian Huertas also joins the grid, riding for Italtrans.
The field will again be powered by Triumph 765cc engines, fitted with a new 'racing' gearbox, without neutral between 1st and 2nd...
|No.
|Name
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|3
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets-MSI
|Boscoscuro
|4
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets-MSI
|Boscoscuro
|5
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing team
|Kalex
|7
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing
|Kalex
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRZ
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|11
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|Forward
|12
|Filip Salač
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|Boscoscuro
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|SpeedUp Racing
|Boscoscuro
|14
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Pramac Yamaha Moto2
|Boscoscuro
|15
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|Kalex
|17
|Daniel Muñoz
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing team
|Kalex
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|Kalex
|21
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|SpeedUp Racing
|Boscoscuro
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|Kalex
|27
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|Kalex
|28
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha Moto2
|Boscoscuro
|43
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|Forward
|44
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|Kalex
|53
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|64
|Mario Suryo Aji
|IDN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|71
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP
|Kalex
|75
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|80
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|Kalex
|81
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|Kalex
|84
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP
|Kalex
|92
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|95
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|96
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|Boscoscuro
|99
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex