Provisional 2025 Moto2 World Championship entry list

The provisional entry list for the 2025 Moto2 World Championship features 20 Kalex, 8 Boscoscuro and 2 Forward chassis machines.

Boscoscuro, which won this year’s title with Ai Ogura, has doubled its numbers due to the addition of Marc VDS and the new Pramac Yamaha Moto2 project.

Ivan Ortola takes over from Ogura at the MT Helmets-MSI team, while reigning Moto3 world champion David Alonso is joined by fellow rookie Dani Holgado in an all-new CFMOTO Aspar line-up.

Reigning World Supersport champion Adrian Huertas also joins the grid, riding for Italtrans.

The field will again be powered by Triumph 765cc engines, fitted with a new 'racing' gearbox, without neutral between 1st and 2nd...