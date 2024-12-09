Moto2 team go to court after bust-up between two owners

Major uncertainty at Preicanos after a huge disagreement

Preicanos
Preicanos

The Preicanos Moto2 has folded as its owner, Raul Castaneda, has entered into legal proceedings against Eduardo Perales.

Sky Sport Italia reports that the court proceedings now underway between Castaneda and Perales, reportedly over Perales still having ownership of the Moto2 World Championship entries.

It means that Preicanos (the name comes from the law firm Preico Juridicos, of which Castaneda is CEO) is out of Moto2, and that the team — now back under the Gas Up name it began 2024 with — is an uncertainty for 2025.

The Preicanos name has only existed in Moto2 for half-a-season, after Castaneda took control of the Gas Up — previously Stop and Go, or SAG — outfit from its previous owner, Perales, midway through the 2024 season.

The team began the season with Bo Bensdneyder and 2023 Moto3 World Champion Jaume Masia as its rider line-up.

But soon after Preicanos took over ownership of the team from Gas Up, Bendsneyder was gone — to later find a ride with the MV Agusta WorldSSP team — and replaced by Dani Munoz, who stepped up from the European Championship.

Munoz and Masia were set to race for the team in the Moto2 World Championship in 2025, with Australian Harrison Voight and former Moto3 Grand Prix winner Xavi Artigas lined up for the Moto2 European Championship.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

