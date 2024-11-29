Moto2: Grand Prix winner becomes Forward sports director

Simone Corsi will make the step into management next season after being named as the new sports director for the KLINT Forward Factory Moto2 team.

The Italian veteran, who already assists Forward with test riding and competed as a wild-card in the season-ending Barcelona round, will ‘focus on the development of the new bike and the overall growth of the team’.

"I am happy to continue my journey with Forward in this new role,” Corsi said.

“Putting my experience to use to support the team and contribute to its development is an exciting challenge. I am sure that together we can achieve important goals."

The former 125GP title runner-up and nine-time Moto2 podium finisher will ‘work closely with Martina Cuzari, the current team manager, assisting her in the management of the pit and race weekend operations’.

"Simone's appointment as Sports Director is a natural fit for our project” said Cuzari. “His technical knowledge and ability to read the dynamics of the track will be crucial to our success. We are ready to work together to take the team higher and higher."



Corsi, who made his grand prix debut in 2002, took a best finish of seventh during a full-time campaign in World Supersport for Renzi Ducati this season.

He then made a Moto2 return, for the first time since 2022, with Forward, at the Barcelona finale, where he qualified 29th (out of 32) and finished 26th and last.

“It was a good weekend for me because I was back racing in Moto2 after two years,” Corsi had said. “I knew it would not be easy because I was coming from two years with completely different bikes.

“I thank Forward for the opportunity, it's always nice to come back to this paddock after so many years.

“For sure I would have expected to be a little bit faster but we are working in view of 2025, for the future, to help the guys who will race next year so now it will be a long winter and we will have to work a lot.

“Let's see if we can start next season by giving a good bike to the guys so they can fulfil their potential. Thank you to everyone.”

Xavier Artigas took Forward’s best finish this season with sixth in mixed conditions at Motegi.

The team’s only other points in the Kalex and Boscoscuro-dominated intermediate class came from wild-card Jorge Navarro (tenth at Catalunya) with Alex Escrig failing to score.

The provisional 2025 Moto2 entry list named Artigas and Escrig as staying with Forward next season.