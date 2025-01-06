Veteran grand prix rider announces racing retirement, teases "different role"

"It has been 23 very long years. Sacrifices, satisfactions but also many disappointments"

Simone Corsi, 2024 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, WorldSSP grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Simone Corsi, 2024 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, WorldSSP grid. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose

Former Grand Prix rider Simone Corsi has announced his retirement from professional motorcycle racing.

Corsi, who will turn 38 in April, has called time on his career, which spans over 20 years, in a social media post.

“My career as a pilot ends here,” he wrote.

“Sooner or later this moment had to come.

"It has been 23 very long years. Sacrifices, satisfactions but also many disappointments."

“In 2025 new challenges await me, I will be on the track but with a different role.”

Corsi began his World Championship career at the 2002 Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, where he wildcarded in the 125cc class, finishing 22nd.

He went full-time in 2003 with Team Scot as teammates to Andrea Dovizioso, claiming his first podium finish at the 2004 Japanese Grand Prix.

A single season in the 250cc World Championship followed in 2005, before Corsi returned to the 125cc class in 2006 with Gilera.

Switching to Aprilia for 2007 saw Corsi take the first of five Grand Prix wins at that season’s Turkish Grand Prix; the other four coming in 2008 on the way to second in the championship, behind Mike Di Meglio.

Corsi then moved back to the intermediate class in 2010 for the inaugural Moto2 season, taking podiums in France and Italy, and would remain in the class until 2022, riding a true variety of chassis in that time: Motobi, FTR, Speed Up, Kalex, NTS, and MV Agusta; before making a final Grand Prix appearance at the 2024 Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona on a Forward.

Before the Moto2 ride, Corsi had spent 2024 in WorldSSP on a Ducati Panigale V2, contesting all but the opening round in Australia, and scoring two top-10s with a seventh in Race 2 at Portimao and a 10th in the final race of the season at Jerez.

His European-only calendar meant Corsi was elligible to score points in the Supersport Challenge, which he won.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

